NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Saint Pat’s Irish defeated the Bridgeport Bulldogs on Saturday evening at NPCC to win their third consecutive SPVA championship. The Irish came out strong from the opening tip as they led 17-3 in the first quarter, and continued their dominance throughout the game as they took the victory 64-31.

BRIDGEPORT, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO