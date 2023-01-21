Read full article on original website
Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five for Assault, Drug, Gun Crimes
Wyoming's three federal judges recently sentenced residents from Riverton, Cheyenne and Torrington for various crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to eight months of home confinement for assault, resisting...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202300029 00:15 TRAFFIC STOP : traffic stop on a black 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for a driver's side headlight out. Contacted the driver and discovered he was operating the vehicle on a learners permit only Closed - Charges Recommended. P202300030 19:56 10-44 : MVA NON INJURY1200 E 10th St //...
NSP releases details on Highway 385 head-on crash north of Alliance
The Nebraska State Patrol has concluded their investigation on a head-on vehicle accident on Highway 385, north of Alliance. At approximately 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 12, Alliance police received a report of a crash on Highway 385 near 25th street. The Alliance Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol responded to the scene.
4 transported to hospital following Panhandle vehicle accident
On Jan. 15 at 7:10 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a report of an accident involving a pickup and a horse trailer at the intersection of County Road G and County Road 20, northwest of Scottsbluff. The vehicle slid off the road as it was making a turn. The pickup...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Panhandle Humane Society Valentine’s fundraiser
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Panhandle Humane Society will be selling 20 Valentine’s Day cards for $5 (each pack) with all of the funds going to benefit the care of PHS shelter pets. Each card will showcase past and present animals at the Humane Society. This fundraiser will last until...
News Channel Nebraska
Old West Balloon Fest to feature new event in 2023
SCOTTSBLUFF, - The Old West Balloon Fest in Scottsbluff and Gering announced Monday a new event will begin the annual festival Aug. 7-12. A "Kids Balloon Camp" will teach children, ages 5-13 years-old about the aspects of hot air ballooning. The camp will be held from 9-11 a.m. each day on Aug. 7-9.
News Channel Nebraska
E3 group seeks 'Entrepreneurial Navigator'
SIDNEY -- The Sidney E3 group is seeking a full-time employee to assist entrepreneurs and future entrepreneurs. The position of Entrepreneurial Navigator will be a "go-to" for business owners with questions, problems they need answers to. The person hired will be expected to work with existing agencies. The position is...
News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle man serving time for manslaughter dies in custody
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 69-year-old Panhandle man serving decades in prison has died in custody. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, George Smith died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. Smith was serving a sentence of 30 to 40 years on charges of manslaughter and...
knopnews2.com
Saint Pat’s wins third consecutive SPVA title
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Saint Pat’s Irish defeated the Bridgeport Bulldogs on Saturday evening at NPCC to win their third consecutive SPVA championship. The Irish came out strong from the opening tip as they led 17-3 in the first quarter, and continued their dominance throughout the game as they took the victory 64-31.
