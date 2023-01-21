For the first time in nearly five years, the Houston Housing Authority will be accepting applications to be placed on the waitlist for public housing. Application acceptances were put on pause in 2018 because of a “tremendous amount of individuals already on the waitlist,” according to David A. Northern Sr., president and CEO of Houston Housing Authority. Each property and HHA’s voucher program had a long waitlist, and Northern said after they were able to have a smaller amount of people on the waitlists, they were able to open applications back up.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO