ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County Appraisal Review Board swears in new members

New members of the Liberty County Appraisal Review Board were sworn in to their terms on Thursday, Jan. 19. Historically, the Central Appraisal District Board chose the members of the Appraisal Review Board. During the last legislative session, the Texas Legislature enacted legislation that moved the appointment of the Appraisal Review Board members to the local administrative judge.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

New Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner Lesley Briones targets ‘bold, innovative’ approach to governance

Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones defeated former incumbent Jack Cagle in the Nov. 8 election and took office for the first time Jan. 10. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County residents saw a new face among the newly established 4-1 Democratic majority on Commissioners Court beginning with the first...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Addison running for Hardin ISD school board

Amy Addison is announcing her candidacy for Hardin ISD School Board Position 7 in the May 6 election. Addison said her decision to seek the seat came after much thought and prayer. “I have lived in Hardin school district for nearly my entire life. I love our community and the...
HARDIN, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County-Owned Venue will Host Kyle Rittenhouse

The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The Jan. 26 event will now be held at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, a Montgomery County-owned facility. Rittenhouse has emerged as…
CONROE, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston Housing Authority accepting waitlist applications for first time since 2018

For the first time in nearly five years, the Houston Housing Authority will be accepting applications to be placed on the waitlist for public housing. Application acceptances were put on pause in 2018 because of a “tremendous amount of individuals already on the waitlist,” according to David A. Northern Sr., president and CEO of Houston Housing Authority. Each property and HHA’s voucher program had a long waitlist, and Northern said after they were able to have a smaller amount of people on the waitlists, they were able to open applications back up.
HOUSTON, TX
US105

Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft

The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
LIVINGSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Preparations underway for FM 723 expansion

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Preparations for widening FM 723 from FM 1093 south to the Brazos River are underway. Areas along the road's side are being cleared before the expansion project gets underway. "Please be vigilant and patient as workers are in the area," said a...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two SFA students who died in a wreck Friday in Corrigan crashed into a crossing 18-wheeler on U.S. 59. Corrigan police released an initial report on the wreck on Monday. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring, both of The Woodlands, were the student-athletes in the wreck. McAfoose...
CORRIGAN, TX
cw39.com

UPDATE: Risk for severe weather increases for Tuesday afternoon

HOUSTON (CW39) – The risk for severe storms has increased for potions of southeast Texas. The newest update from SPC highlights locations south of I-10, Galveston, Victoria, Angleton, Brazosport, and Bay City are just a few of the areas where our environmental conditions are becoming increasingly primed for sustaining severe storms, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy