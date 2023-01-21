Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
famuathletics.com
Florida A&M loses to Jackson State 72-51
JACKSON, MS --The Florida A&M women's basketball team kept Jackson State to just 20 percent from 3-point range in a 3-for-15 shooting performance, but fell 72-51 to the Lady Tigers on the road Monday. The Rattlers (3-15, 1-6) had four players score in double figures, led by Dylan Horton, who...
FSU is making 2024 ATH Chalil Cummings a priority
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell took a helicopter to see Chalil Cummings in Starke, Fla. this past week. A few days later, Cummings returned the favor by visiting FSU during the Seminoles' Junior Day. Sure, he didn't take a helicopter, but the drive to Tallahassee on Saturday does reflect reciprocated interest from the Class of 2024 athlete. Cummings appears to be a high priority for FSU as it turns its focus primarily to the 2024 recruiting cycle.
famuathletics.com
Rattlers to play Jackson State Monday night
JACKSON, Miss. –– Florida A&M men's basketball are in Jackson to play Jackson State Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern to finish their trip to Mississippi. FAMU Record, Conference Record: 57-102, 45-39 (6th Season) Career Record: 141-223 (13th Season) Mo Williams. JSU Record: 5-14 (1st Season) Career Record: 19-49...
WCTV
Activist fatally shot at site of Atlanta police training facility was FSU grad
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The person who was shot and killed after firing at a Georgia State Trooper last week had ties to Tallahassee, WCTV has learned. 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran attended FSU’s Panama Campus from 2016 to 2019, then attended school in Tallahassee from January 2020 to April 2021. Teran later graduated in December 2021 with a B.S. in Psychology, according to a university spokesperson.
WCTV
Death warrant signed in 1990 Tallahassee murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s governor signed a death warrant Monday for Donald Dillbeck, who was convicted of one of Tallahassee’s most shocking murders. Dillbeck was sentenced to death for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. Court records show Dillbeck stabbed Vann in the parking lot of the Tallahassee Mall and stole her car. Tallahassee Police would soon discover Dillbeck was already serving a life sentence for the murder of a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy and had escaped from a prison work detail in Quincy.
City of Tallahassee announces road closures ahead of vice president's visit
The city of Tallahassee announced Saturday afternoon that portions of Tallahassee roadways will be closed Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
YAHOO!
Man shot multiple times in west Tallahassee shooting
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a west Tallahassee shooting on Saturday that left a man injured. TPD responded at approximately 6:45 p.m. to a shooting at Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, and upon arrival encountered a man with gunshot wounds in the left thigh, calf, foot and hand. The injuries are non-life-threatening.
thefamuanonline.com
Medical marijuana outlets proliferating in Leon County
It seems that Tallahassee is turning over a new leaf for the medical marijuana industry. More than 10 independent medical marijuana companies operate within Tallahassee,. with multiple locations throughout Leon County. The number of businesses is still. growing, and the presence of various medical marijuana firms are having an impact...
fsunews.com
Leon High School student arrested after a weapon was found on campus
A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody at the Tallahassee Juvenile Assessment Center on Jan. 11 after a gun was found on Leon High School’s campus. He is currently being charged with possession of a firearm on the school campus, possession of a concealed weapon and grand theft of a firearm.
WCTV
Three dead after head-on collision in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Leon County Friday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday near Balkins Road and Capital Circle Southwest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two SUV’s were involved, according to FHP. One crossed over into the opposite lane...
WCTV
Board Chair of Florida Rising, Debbie Soto, reacts to VP Kamala Harris's arrival in Tallahassee
The Chair of Leon County Democratic Party talks about the Vice President's visit to Tallahassee. The Chair of the Leon County Democratic Party talks about the Vice President's visit to Tallahassee. Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Alliance's interview. Updated: 6 hours ago. Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Alliance's interview. Chauntee...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police Department investigating weekend shooting on Dixie Drive
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured by gunfire in Tallahassee Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, just before 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including his thigh, calf, foot,...
WCTV
Tallahassee woman sentenced to 15 years in murder-for-hire plot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman has learned her sentence, five months after a federal jury convicted her in a murder-for-hire plot against her ex-husband. Gretchen Buselli was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday afternoon, bringing a close to a case that began back in September 2021, when she was arrested after federal agents say she agreed to pay a hitman $25,000 to kill her ex-husband. The hitman was actually an undercover FBI agent.
WCTV
One pedestrian killed in DUI crash in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening that left one pedestrian dead. A vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 27 around 8:13 p.m. in the area of Session Road. While traveling through the intersection of U.S. 27 and Sessions Road with...
Three people dead following traffic incident on Capital Circle Southwest
Three people died following a two-vehicle incident on State Road 263, also known as Capital Circle Southwest, just west of Balkin Road in Leon County Friday night.
Young child critically injured in Jackson Co. car wreck
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were involved in a car wreck in Jackson County around 9:30 Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan was traveling south on State Road 71 north of Marianna when she failed to maintain control of her car. […]
WCTV
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman spoke out for the first time after surviving a shooting in Seminole County on MLK day. The same shooting injured five others and claimed the life of an FSU employee. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, near the intersection of...
WCTV
Troopers make arrest in deadly hit and run
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Havana woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash over the weekend. Court records show that 42-year-old Audrey Godin is now facing charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of a 66-year-old man who was crossing North Monroe Street Saturday night.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police Department investigating death of 3-year-old boy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A death investigation is currently underway after a 3-year-old boy died Monday morning, according to TPD. On Jan. 23, just after 10 a.m., officers responded to the GIBB Mabry Village Apartments on Roberts Avenue in reference to an unresponsive child. The child was transported to a...
Man arrested for shooting at employee during meal break at Popeyes
A Tallahassee man was arrested for shooting at a supermarket employee while on his lunch break from his job at a local Popeyes.
