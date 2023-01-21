ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Don Johnson

Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed twice due to ‘vermin activity’

Ale Pie House, 3951 St. Johns Ave. in Jacksonville, was temporarily closed after two separate restaurant inspections during the last four months. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that Ale Pie House was inspected on Oct. 26, 2022 in response to a complaint for vermin received on Oct. 25, 2022. Evidence of “vermin activity” was observed during the inspection and an Emergency Order of Suspension of License was issued at approximately 3:41 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville Aviation Authority starts work toward $100 million parking garage

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority board took steps Jan. 23 toward constructing an estimated $100 million parking garage and to expand the security checkpoints at Jacksonville International Airport. The board voted 6-0 for a $10 million budget transfer to design a third parking garage that would add about 2,000 spaces. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Lauren Fox

$60 million Clay Town Center in Middleburg begins opening this year

A map of the Clay Town Center site and surrounding areaPhoto byClay Florida Economic Development Corporation. Construction of a roughly $60 million Clay Town Center is underway in Middleburg, with an estimated completion date in 2025 and some parts of the development reaching completion as early as March, according to Rick Friedman from Paradigm Development Partners.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Zoey Fields

Fire started in shed at Tucker’s Farmhouse in Green Cove Springs, no impact on upcoming weddings

A shed fire at Tucker’s Farmhouse in Green Cove Springs occurred Sunday evening. Nobody was injured and future weddings held at the venue will not be impacted. The fire broke out at approximately 6:01 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, in a shed located on the Tucker’s Farmhouse property, Stacee Reape, daughter of the owners and spokesperson for the venue, said.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Related Group buys Westgate Apartments for $16.7 million

The Westgate Apartments at 7411 LaVentura Drive in Cedar Hills sold Jan. 18 for almost $19.7 million. Westgate Ltd. of Jacksonville sold the property to Related Group of Miami. Related Group formed Westgate Apartments LLC to buy the property. The complex was built in 1980 on 16.4 acres. It comprises...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

What are the rules and regulations to keeping backyard chickens in Jacksonville?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Backyard chickens are a hot topic on online chat boards. Depending on where you live in Jacksonville, you are allowed to raise chickens. One June 25, 2015, city council enacted an ordinance which permits backyard hens in certain residential zoning districts. This ordinance did not effect or change rights to keep and raise chickens on agricultural and rural residential-acre zoning districts.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Built by Architectural Classics, The Gorgeous Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Asks for $3.6 Million

24574 Harbour View Drive Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for Sale. 24574 Harbour View Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida built in 2016 by Architectural Classics, this one-of-a kind custom home includes a 40-foot boat slip. This Home in Ponte Vedra Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 24574 Harbour View Drive, please contact NATALIE BRYANT (Phone: 904-233-5532) & SUZANNE SCHINSING (Phone: 904-314-0331) at COMPASS FLORIDA LL for full support and perfect service.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: Crews working structure fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department have been dispatched to a single alarm structure fire to an apartment in the 9800 block of Old Baymeadows Road. JFRD believes four families to be involved; but no confirmed injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is said to have been due to food being left in a burning oven.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mandarin Target adding Ulta 'shop within a store'

The city is reviewing a permit application for the Target retail chain store at 10490 San Jose Blvd. in Mandarin to add an Ulta Beauty products department. The scope of the “shop within a store” work includes the interior remodeling of 4,131 square feet of space of the sales floor to include Ulta finishes and lighting updates at an estimated cost of $80,000.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
