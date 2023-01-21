Read full article on original website
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed twice due to ‘vermin activity’
Ale Pie House, 3951 St. Johns Ave. in Jacksonville, was temporarily closed after two separate restaurant inspections during the last four months. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that Ale Pie House was inspected on Oct. 26, 2022 in response to a complaint for vermin received on Oct. 25, 2022. Evidence of “vermin activity” was observed during the inspection and an Emergency Order of Suspension of License was issued at approximately 3:41 p.m.
Jacksonville Aviation Authority starts work toward $100 million parking garage
The Jacksonville Aviation Authority board took steps Jan. 23 toward constructing an estimated $100 million parking garage and to expand the security checkpoints at Jacksonville International Airport. The board voted 6-0 for a $10 million budget transfer to design a third parking garage that would add about 2,000 spaces. The...
$60 million Clay Town Center in Middleburg begins opening this year
A map of the Clay Town Center site and surrounding areaPhoto byClay Florida Economic Development Corporation. Construction of a roughly $60 million Clay Town Center is underway in Middleburg, with an estimated completion date in 2025 and some parts of the development reaching completion as early as March, according to Rick Friedman from Paradigm Development Partners.
Bryceville neighbors concerned over development project, pushing for change
NASSAU, Fla. — Homeowners in Nassau County are raising concerns after a development project is set to add 75 single family homes to their neighborhood. “It was a shock,” said neighbor Kathryn Clark. “I was just sitting in my house minding my own business, looked outside and saw them putting the sign in the ground.”
Fire started in shed at Tucker’s Farmhouse in Green Cove Springs, no impact on upcoming weddings
A shed fire at Tucker’s Farmhouse in Green Cove Springs occurred Sunday evening. Nobody was injured and future weddings held at the venue will not be impacted. The fire broke out at approximately 6:01 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, in a shed located on the Tucker’s Farmhouse property, Stacee Reape, daughter of the owners and spokesperson for the venue, said.
Here's The Oldest Bar In Florida
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
Land along Black Creek could be rezoned for housing, some residents not happy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A piece of land along Black Creek designated as conservation land for years could be rezoned, paving the way for residential homes to be built along the water. The Clay County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday on the proposal, but some people...
Related Group buys Westgate Apartments for $16.7 million
The Westgate Apartments at 7411 LaVentura Drive in Cedar Hills sold Jan. 18 for almost $19.7 million. Westgate Ltd. of Jacksonville sold the property to Related Group of Miami. Related Group formed Westgate Apartments LLC to buy the property. The complex was built in 1980 on 16.4 acres. It comprises...
Clara White Mission hopes to feed the community with food grown by the community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They hope to feed the community with food grown by the community. Earlier this week volunteers and veterans at the Clara White Mission began planting 200 fruit trees that will help fight food insecurity in Northwest Jacksonville. “All my family is farmers, so I kind of...
Infant reunited with Bradford County firefighters who provided life-saving care
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A baby and her parents visited Bradford County Fire Rescue headquarters on Friday to thank firefighters who saved her life after the baby stopped breathing. Early in the morning on July 3, 2022, Sara Collier noticed her 3-month-old daughter Ella was not breathing. She was cold...
Motorist Alert: New Clay County road projects announced, work continues on County Road 220
Clay County roadwork crews are meeting with contractors the week of Jan. 23 to prepare for construction that will begin within the next few weeks along Botany Street (Doctors Inlet) in Middleburg.
What are the rules and regulations to keeping backyard chickens in Jacksonville?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Backyard chickens are a hot topic on online chat boards. Depending on where you live in Jacksonville, you are allowed to raise chickens. One June 25, 2015, city council enacted an ordinance which permits backyard hens in certain residential zoning districts. This ordinance did not effect or change rights to keep and raise chickens on agricultural and rural residential-acre zoning districts.
Built by Architectural Classics, The Gorgeous Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Asks for $3.6 Million
24574 Harbour View Drive Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for Sale. 24574 Harbour View Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida built in 2016 by Architectural Classics, this one-of-a kind custom home includes a 40-foot boat slip. This Home in Ponte Vedra Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 24574 Harbour View Drive, please contact NATALIE BRYANT (Phone: 904-233-5532) & SUZANNE SCHINSING (Phone: 904-314-0331) at COMPASS FLORIDA LL for full support and perfect service.
7-year-old girl who survives horrific car wreck will be celebrated at Wolfson Children’s Challenge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This Saturday, patients at Wolfson Children’s Hospital will be honored at their 14th annual Wolfson Children’s Challenge. This annual challenge is a charity event that celebrates patient’s lives. The charity event is happening at 121 Financial Ballpark. It’s going to raise money for...
JFRD: Crews working structure fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department have been dispatched to a single alarm structure fire to an apartment in the 9800 block of Old Baymeadows Road. JFRD believes four families to be involved; but no confirmed injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is said to have been due to food being left in a burning oven.
Severe thunderstorms cause damage along parts of the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Sunday night, severe thunderstorms rolled across the First Coast. At the Jacksonville International Airport, 73MPH winds were reported and in Fernandina Beach, the storms knocked down fences and caused roof significant roof damage. One of the residents here who went through this storm last night...
Mandarin Target adding Ulta 'shop within a store'
The city is reviewing a permit application for the Target retail chain store at 10490 San Jose Blvd. in Mandarin to add an Ulta Beauty products department. The scope of the “shop within a store” work includes the interior remodeling of 4,131 square feet of space of the sales floor to include Ulta finishes and lighting updates at an estimated cost of $80,000.
Amelia Island’s 15th Annual Restaurant Week returns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Amelia Island’s Restaurant Week is returning!. The event is a 10-day culinary showcase featuring special events and savory prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner at 26 of the island’s most popular and award-winning restaurants. Prix-fixe menus start at $15 for lunch, and $25,...
Phosphate mining company backs out of plan for mining operation in Bradford County
BROOKER, Fla. (WCJB) - After a seven-year long battle, Bradford County is celebrating the backing out of a mining company’s plan to mine phosphate in the area. HPS Enterprises II, LLC applied for a special use permit to mine nearly 11,000 acres of land along the New River for phosphate in 2016.
Driver dead in Mandarin crash at Loretto and San Jose Blvd.
Jacksonville, Fl — A morning crash in Mandarin leaves a man dead at a busy intersection. Jacksonville police responded around 1:30 this morning Loretto and San Jose Boulevard where they found a pickup truck hat hit a tree. The driver was taken to a local hospital where he was...
