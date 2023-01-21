Ale Pie House, 3951 St. Johns Ave. in Jacksonville, was temporarily closed after two separate restaurant inspections during the last four months. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that Ale Pie House was inspected on Oct. 26, 2022 in response to a complaint for vermin received on Oct. 25, 2022. Evidence of “vermin activity” was observed during the inspection and an Emergency Order of Suspension of License was issued at approximately 3:41 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO