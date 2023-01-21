Replay: Kansas City Chiefs beat Jacksonville Jaguars to advance to AFC title game

The Chiefs’ march to Super Bowl LVII officially begins Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The two organizations have met 14 times, including a Week 10 Chiefs victory (27-17) in Kansas City. The Chiefs hold an 8-6 edge in the teams’ all-time series.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Jaguars coach Doug Pederson know each other well , and Reid said he’s impressed with the job Pederson has done in Jacksonville.

In Pederson’s first season as head coach, the Jaguars went from last place in 2021 to winning the AFC South this season. The Jaguars also closed out the regular season with five straight wins, clinching the division title in their final regular-season game.

Simply put, these aren’t the same Jaguars the Chiefs met at the midpoint of the season.

“I think the only difference is they might just have a little bit more confidence because they’re winning football games right now, but they’re a talented team,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “I knew that the first time we played them, you can see the talent that they had.

AFC Championship Game: Who will Chiefs face?

Saturday’s win puts the Chiefs in the AFC title game once again.

They await Buffalo or Cincinnati. In Kansas City ... or at Atlanta.

The win sets up yet another link in a trend. Or an NFL first. The Chiefs will either host the conference title game for a fifth straight season — or they could play at a neutral site for the first time ever.

Final score: Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17

Jacksonville has had a strong opening to the quarter, getting 37 yards, then 18 more. They score a touchdown and get the extra point to narrow the margin.

With a catch in the Chiefs’ next drive, Travis Kelce sets a record for the most receptions in an NFL playoff game by a tight end. Another catch would tie the record for the most catches by anyone in a playoff game.

The Chiefs end their possession with a touchdown pass from Mahomes to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The extra point goes in.

Some big plays from the Jaguars put them close to the goal line, but a fumble near the end-zone gave the Chiefs the ball back.

Then it was a battle of the defenses, with both teams getting interceptions.

Jacksonville’s final drive failed to yield any points.

Third quarter: Chiefs 20, Jaguars 10

The Chiefs were unsuccessful on their first drive, getting a couple short throws but ultimately having to punt.

The Jaguars didn’t get far on their possession either, resorting to a punt after a big defensive play by Frank Clark.

Kansas City finds success on its next throw, a 27-yard pass to Noah Gray. The Jaguars’ defense disrupts the next few moves, and the Chiefs have to go for a 50-yard field goal, which goes in.

Mahomes to play in second half

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suits up for the first drive of the third quarter after sustaining an ankle injury in the first quarter.

Live game updates from KC Star reporters

Second quarter: Chiefs 17, Jaguars 10

Sporting a taped ankle, Patrick Mahomes has returned to the field to start the second quarter after limping at the end of the first period.

Harrison Butker scores a field goal to put KC back in the lead.

The Jaguars seemed to have momentum on their following drive. Frank Clarks gets a sack and the Jaguars punt.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines, Mahomes heads into the locker room, and backup QB Chad Henne prepares to go into the game. Mahomes has been ruled questionable to return.

But the Chiefs still manage to score on a pass from Chad Henne to Travis Kelce after a 98-yard drive .

The Jaguars scored a field goal on their next drive.

First quarter: Chiefs 7, Jaguars 7

The Chiefs won the coin toss and elected to receive in the second half. The Jaguars’ first possession out doesn’t even yield a first down after a near interception by linebacker Nick Bolton.

The Chiefs scored on their first drive, with a series of passes from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce. The extra point goes through.

Receiving the kick, the Jaguars got a big run to set themselves up for their next possession, then took another 19 yards to put them in the red zone. A pass from Trevor Lawrence to Christian Kirk gets Jacksonville the TD.

On the Chiefs’ next drive, Patrick Mahomes was sacked and sustained an injury that left him hopping around on one leg for the last minute of the quarter. He was being looked at by trainers as the quarter ended.

Chiefs’ inactive report

The Chiefs have no surprises on their list of inactive players for Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman is on the list as expected, as well as six other players.

Predictions from NFL analysts

The Chiefs are favored Saturday by nearly all 45 experts we looked at across the nation. Check out their score predictions here.

How to watch Chiefs-Jaguars game

When is the game? Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Where is it? GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

What channel is Chiefs game on? NBC (Ch. 41 in Kansas City, Ch. 3 in Wichita)

What radio station? WDAF (106.5 FM) or streamed on Chiefs’ mobile app .

