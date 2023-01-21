ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Norfolk State wins 96-65 against Coppin State

BALTIMORE — Led by Caheim Brown's 21 points, the Norfolk State Spartans defeated the Coppin State Eagles 96-65 on Saturday night. The Spartans moved to 13-6 with the victory and the Eagles dropped to 6-15.
NORFOLK, VA
Confederate general's remains moved to Virginia hometown

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown. Last month, Richmond, which served as the Confederacy’s capital for most of the Civil War, removed the statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill and the general’s remains buried beneath after a court battle. The Free Lance-Star reports that on Saturday, hundreds of people, including Confederate reenactors, gathered to pay their respects to the general at a ceremony in Fairview Cemetery in Culpeper, Hill’s hometown.
CULPEPER, VA
Ex-prosecutor's defense team can't quit now, prosecutors say

BALTIMORE (AP) — After attorneys for Baltimore’s former top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby asked to stop representing her in an ongoing perjury and mortgage fraud case, federal prosecutors filed a motion Saturday opposing the request. They said the judge should require five of Mosby’s six defense attorneys remain on the case, which is slated for trial March 27 in Baltimore, because a mass exodus would likely delay the proceedings even further. The trial date has already been pushed back multiple times. Mosby’s entire defense team tried to quit last week after a series of recent rulings created significant hurdles for them, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden.
BALTIMORE, MD

