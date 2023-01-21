OBLEY COLUMN: Times may be changing, but we're still here

In every movie about a newspaper, there is that one scene where everyone in the newsroom falls silent at the sound and vibration of the press rumbling to life.

Printing plants are incredible feats of technology. They typically are the biggest and most expensive thing in the building and the people who run them are usually among the highest-paid in the company because they are the most important cogs in the operation.

At its peak, the paper in Columbia, South Carolina, had three presses – one for the paper, one for printing USA Today and the New York Times, and a spare. All of them were so huge the building was built around them as they were installed.

Our newsroom was on the second floor of the three-story building and the presses were roughly behind our sports department, which was in the very back of the newsroom. We would send our final page every night, hit the breakroom for some hot chocolate or coffee, and wait around for the press to start rolling.

There would be a low, rolling sound, then a twinge of sensation in your shoes. As the press built momentum, the liquid in your cup would begin to ripple. On nights when both presses were rolling, I’d watch magnets dance around on the metal file cabinet next to my desk.

The papers rolled off the press (or presses) and raced along conveyor belts to a sprawling, adjacent space where insert machines would stuff all that junk you immediately throw away in the middle of the papers, then send them to the stackers and binders.

Then it was on to the multiple loading docks, where trucks with our paper’s name – The State – waited. The truck fleet was large enough that we had our own gas pumps.

That was 2002, which was pretty much the peak for newspapers. Our sports department had 20 people. We covered more than 200 high schools and 11 colleges across the entire state and a strip of eastern Georgia. We had a NASCAR writer who traveled to every stop. We had bureaus in Clemson and Charlotte to cover the Clemson Tigers, Carolina Panthers and the Charlotte Hornets, home and away.

And we had yahoos like me, whose only job was to roam the land to produce in-depth Sunday features. We called those “take-outs” because you really had to take time out to read them. I spent one week hanging out with Joe Frazier at his Philadelphia gym. Another week found me in New York researching Frank McGuire.

Those days are long gone, now. The presses fell silent at The State a few years back. The hulking machines were sold off to the highest bidder, then the building itself was sold. The sports department, wherever it is they hang their hat, has three writers and the paper, which is now printed in Charlotte, covers just the counties surrounding Columbia.

With the demand for print newspapers plummeting, printing plants increasingly are becoming financial liabilities to their parent publications. They are being silenced in droves … which has created an interesting ripple effect at operations like our own.

We cling to our press here. It’s not going anywhere. Because other papers have stopped their presses, they ask us to print them. Fun fact: We print a newspaper for a Pennsylvania high school.

You, dear reader, like our press. You like having the paper in your hands every morning.

Weirdos.

I’m a weirdo, too.

Thanks to your passion, we are the only paper on the Gulf Coast that has a regular deadline late enough for live sports results. Not all of them, but a lot more than anyone else.

While we continue to find ways to print all the news that fits, everyone else is delivering yesterday’s news two days from now.

All of that brings to me this:

We are not immune to market forces. As you read elsewhere in today’s paper, the economics of newspapers have finally forced us to face what we’ve fought off for so long. There will no longer be a print edition coming out on Sunday mornings in favor of an expanded, earlier edition on Saturdays.

That will have a tangible effect on what we do here in your humble sports section.

Looking at the bright side, ever since the days of Derek Dunn-Rankin’s ownership, we’ve been The Little Paper That Could. We will no longer have a printed product coming out on Sunday mornings. The Monday edition will contain little or no local sports. Any local events we cover on Saturdays or Sundays will primarily appear online at our websites: www.yoursun.com or SunPreps.com

What you will have instead is an electronic (or digital, if you prefer) edition on Sunday mornings that contains a massive amount of national sports coverage. It promises to be a destination spot for you come March Madness and college football season. I’ve seen similar versions of what we’re about to offer, and if you’re a snowbird or transplant who doesn’t give a hoot about our local high school coverage, you’re going to be in high cotton, as they say. It will contain everything you want.

Please read our publisher’s column in today’s paper for instructions on how to get your hands on the electronic edition.

That said, I have to admit we in the sports department have been handed a bucket of lemons.

So what we’re going to do over the next few weeks is try every lemonade formula we can get our hands on.

The sports sections on Tuesdays through Saturdays during the school year are going to be very local. You’ve already been seeing this at times recently. The Saturday/Early Sunday edition is where we’re really going to dabble in the dark newsprint arts. With an expanded sports section on that day, we’re going to see just what all we can stuff into it.

I honestly don’t even know how we’re going to do all we’re going to do, but we’re going to do it.

This is my way of saying times might be changing, but our sports department’s commitment to all the local news that fits remains intact. Bless our mess over the next few weeks as we adapt to this new normal.

I promise to return this column to its usual, meandering path next … Saturday.