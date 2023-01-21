Read full article on original website
Drag queens speak against Missouri bills on transgender kids
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Drag queens in full makeup and dozens of other advocates are rallying against Missouri bills aimed at transgender children and drag shows. A House committee debated the measures Tuesday. Bills under consideration would ban transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams. Public K-12 schools would face lawsuits or losing all state funding for violating the policy. Other legislation would prohibit doctors from providing any gender-affirming treatment for transgender minors. Another bill would make it a misdemeanor crime punishable by up to a year in jail for performing in drag in public or where a minor could watch.
South Dakota Gov. Noem threatens charges for abortion pills
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the state’s Republican attorney general, say the state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills. The Food and Drug Administration recently implemented a rule change that broadens access to the pills. The rule change’s impact has been blunted in states like South Dakota by laws limiting abortion broadly and the pills specifically. The Republican governor and South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a letter to South Dakota pharmacists saying they are “subject to felony prosecution” if they procure or dispense abortion-inducing drugs. The state bans all abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person.
NRA sues over Illinois ban on semiautomatic weapons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A new federal lawsuit contends that Illinois’ two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws “ubiquitous” firearms in “radical” defiance of the Constitution’s Second Amendment. The powerful National Rifle Association on Tuesday filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois. It challenges the newly minted prohibition on dozens of types of rapid-fire weapons signed into law Jan. 10 in response to the shooting deaths of seven at the Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. It’s the second federal lawsuit filed over the law. There are also at least three state-level challenges to the legislative procedure followed to approve it.
NY pols OK vote on constitution change to protect abortion
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Legislature has taken a critical step toward adopting a constitutional amendment that would bar discrimination based on “pregnancy outcomes” or “gender expression.” Supporters say the provisions are intended to protect abortion rights and a person’s right to seek gender-affirming care. The proposed amendment passed in both houses Tuesday afternoon, clearing the way for it to land on New York’s November 2024 general election ballots for voter ratification. The Legislature gave initial approval last summer. It was the first step in the state’s amendment process, where lawmakers have to pass a resolution twice in order to send it to voters.
UW System bans TikTok use on system devices
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials say they will prohibit the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in emails on Tuesday. Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers banned the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, citing potential risks to privacy, safety and security. The order did not apply to the UW System because it isn’t an executive branch agency. The system employs about 40,000 faculty and staff. A number of universities across the country have banned TikTok in recent weeks, including Auburn, Oklahoma and Texas.
Michigan RB Blake Corum says Camaro stolen in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor. Police records show Corum’s camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro adorned with his BC2 logo was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16. Corum tweeted Tuesday that his parents bought the car for him after he graduated from high school. Corum’s car was stolen shortly after he made a relatively surprising decision to return to play as a senior for the Wolverines.
New Mexico Police: 7 injured in school bus crash
PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a large commercial vehicle that left seven people hospitalized, including one with serious injuries. Police said the crash happened Wednesday morning east of Portales. There were about 22 people on the bus. A state road was closed while authorities investigated. They did not provide any details about the cause of the crash, saying reconstruction experts were on the scene and the investigation was ongoing.
Puerto Rico selects company to privatize power generation
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico privatized its electricity production on Wednesday. The government chose Genera PR to take over the operation and maintenance of state power generation units in the U.S. territory as part of an initial $22.5 million annual contract. Genera is a subsidiary of New York-based New Fortress Energy, which works closely with Shell Oil and other fossil-fuel producers. The island has been struggling to rebuild its crumbling power grid amid chronic power outages blamed in part on what Gov. Pedro Pierluisi called “archaic and unstable” generation units. Genera PR will have monopoly power as it handles fuel purchases for the island’s 12 power facilities as part of hte 10-year deal.
5 dead in Wyoming highway crashes caused by wrong-way driver
SINCLAIR, Wyo. (AP) — A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the pickup truck headed the wrong way Sunday night and collided with a passenger car and commercial truck. A second commercial truck trying to avoid that crash then swerved across the highway, hitting an eastbound pickup truck head on and engulfing the two trucks in flames. The second crash killed all five people in the pickup truck. The patrol says the wrong-way driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
