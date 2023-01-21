Odessan arrested on drug charges

An Odessa man was arrested Thursday after detectives said they found 15 grams of cocaine in his house while executing a search warrant.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives with the intelligence division obtained a search warrant for a home in the 2700 block of Kay Avenue and executed it Thursday.

In addition to finding the cocaine packaged, detectives also found several digital scales, the report stated.

Isaiah Holguin waived his Miranda Rights and told officers he’d been selling cocaine “awhile,” the report stated.

Holguin was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison.

He was released from the Ector County jail Friday after posting a $60,000 surety bond.