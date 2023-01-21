ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video helps capture porch pirate

By Odessa American
Thanks to a witness and surveillance videos, the Odessa Police Department believe they captured a “porch pirate” Thursday.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, someone called 911 around 2 p.m. Thursday to report they saw someone steal a package from a front porch in the 7200 block of East Donatello Street and they provided the license plate of a white car.

The car came back registered to Hector Alejandro Santos of Odessa and officers found the Facebook profile of a “Hectorr Santoss” selling items that appeared to be identical to items stolen from addresses on Donatello Street, the report stated.

Surveillance videos showed more than one home, but fewer than 10 homes had been hit by Santos, according to the report.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Santos accusing him of theft of mail (less than 10 addresses), a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

When an officer went to arrest Santos at his home in the 700 block of Carver, Santos smelled strongly of marijuana and the officer found a meth pipe in his pocket, according to a second OPD report.

During a search of Santos’ white Kia Flex, the officer found multiple marijuana pipes, a grinder, other drug paraphernalia and two grams of methamphetamine, the report stated.

Santos was booked into the Ector County jail on the warrant and possession of a controlled substance, 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

He was released from the jail Friday after posting surety bonds totaling $8,000.

