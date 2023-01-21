Two dead, two hurt in crash on U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg

Two people are dead and at least two others are hurt after a serious accident on U.S. 93 in Yavapai County.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened Friday just after 1 p.m. near mile post 173, about 25 miles north of Wickenburg.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. DPS says two others were airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This stretch of U.S. 93 is known for serious crashes.

The last fatal crash reported was in early November, when three people were killed in a fiery head-on crash on that highway near Congress, about five miles from where Friday's crash took place.