Michigan to expand access to tunnel following Michigan St. incident

The University of Michigan will remove a section of 45 seats to expand access entering and exiting the tunnel at Michigan Stadium, the athletic department confirmed to news outlets Monday. The decision was the result of a safety review of the famed stadium following the 2022 football season. A letter...
