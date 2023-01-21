Read full article on original website
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Breaking: NHL Coach Fired In Controversial Move Sunday
The Vancouver Canucks announced a major coaching shakeup on Sunday. The Canucks have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and assistant coach Trent Cull, general manager Patrik Allvin said this afternoon. Former NHL standout Rick Tocchet has been named the team's new head coach. Tocchet, 58, ...
Yardbarker
Darryl Sutter on Jakob Pelletier’s NHL debut: “What number is he?”
Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter shared his thoughts on the performance of rookie forward Jakob Pelletier in his NHL debut after Saturday’s 6–3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Asked about Pelletier’s first few National Hockey League shifts by TSN’s Salim Valji, Sutter didn’t exactly go to...
FOX Sports
Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement
Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau's replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
Ex-Coyotes’ Rick Tocchet named head coach of Vancouver Canucks
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Organization Shows Improvement With Miller Night
The Buffalo Sabres may have taken a few missteps as a franchise since 2015, but one area they continue to improve at has been their retirement ceremonies. On Jan. 19, the Sabres held the jersey number retirement and Sabres Hall of Fame ceremony for goalie Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-2014.
Sabres rookie Power scores in overtime in a 3-2 win over Stars
DALLAS (AP) — Rookie Owen Power scored his first goal of the season 56 seconds into overtime and 41-year-old Craig Anderson stopped 29 of 31 shots in his 700th career NHL appearance as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin and Victor Olofsson...
MacKinnon lifts Avalanche past Kraken 2-1 in SO
SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots. “You know, we’ve been playing pretty...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Sabres Players Honored Local High Schools Before Game
For many high school hockey players, the dream is to play in the National Hockey League. While most of these players will never wear an NHL sweater on the ice for their favorite team, members of the Buffalo Sabres did the opposite. As they entered Keybank Center on Saturday, several...
Avs take winning streak into home matchup against the Capitals
Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Tuesday, 7 p.m. MSTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Washington Capitals as winners of five games in a row.Colorado has an 11-8-3 record in home games and a 25-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have given up 122 goals while scoring 137 for a +15 scoring differential.Washington is 12-10-3 on the road and 25-18-6 overall. The Capitals are 24-2-3 when scoring at least three goals.The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 4-0 in the...
Yardbarker
Canucks officially fire Bruce Boudreau and Trent Cull, hire Rick Tocchet, Sergei Gonchar, and Adam Foote
Well, you knew this was coming. After weeks of speculation and every NHL insider confirming that the Canucks had informed Rick Tocchet that he was going to be their next head coach, it’s official. On Sunday morning, after a 9:30 AM meeting with him, the Vancouver Canucks have fired...
NBC Sports
Linus Ullmark just broke an NHL record that stood for 93 years
Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is enjoying the best season of his NHL career by far, and on Sunday night he broke a league and team record that had stood for more than 90 years. The Boston Bruins netminder earned his 25th win of the season, stopping all 17 shots...
bvmsports.com
Game Thread: Sabres vs. Ducks | Game 45
Filed under: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Ducks | Game 45 Back in action on a Saturday afternoon. By Melissa Burgess@_MelissaBurgess Jan 21, 2023, 11:30am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Ducks | Game 45 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Timothy…
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Wild 3
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers keep on rolling. Improving to 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, the Panthers received some timely goals and top-notch goaltending during a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Wild at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Sitting at 23-20-5, Florida currently sits just two points out...
