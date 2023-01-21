Read full article on original website
5th annual Murrells Inlet Chicken Bog Challenge to be held end of January
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — This weekend local chefs and backyard cooks will be competing to become the 5th annual Murrells Inlet Chicken Bog Champion. Chefs from across the area are whipping up their favorite recipes for you to try!. NEW: Police close in on final loose cow on...
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Murphy Express near Bennettsville
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold near Bennettsville, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The winning ticket was sold at the Murphy Express located at 336 Highway 9 West, the release reads. The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 5, 14, 19, 46, and 64, according […]
100-gallon fuel spill, crash blocks traffic on Hwy 701 in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked Monday afternoon due to a crash causing a fuel spill in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said S. Highway 701 and Harmon Drive in Conway are closed due to a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer resulting in a 100-gallon fuel spill.
2 people displaced after fire burned down Conway-area home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a reported fire around 8:05 p.m. Monday that engulfed an entire residential building outside of Conway on Sadie Circle. NEW: New golf apparel store to open at Tanger Outlets on Highway 501. The fire is now under control...
Fundraiser for Marlboro County FoodShare hub is Wednesday
An upcoming fundraiser will help raise funds for the foodshare hub. A plate sale will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at Genesis Family Restaurant, 516 Cheraw Street in Bennettsville. The menu will be fried chicken, seasoned rice, green beans, sweet potatoes, roll, and bottled water. The cost is $10.
Little River woman accused of setting person on fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River woman is in custody for setting a person on fire on Friday, according to the Horry County Police Department. Horry County police were called out to a home in the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club area just before 4 p.m. on Friday for a reported assault.
It happened in Horry: Loris was once a hotspot for growing and selling tobacco
Loris was once a hotspot in Horry County and the state for tobacco growing and sales. Back in the day, the city had several tobacco markets that attracted both farmers and buyers. Before tobacco was a cash crop in the area, the production of turpentine or naval stores was the...
New golf apparel store to open at Tanger Outlets on Highway 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach on Highway 501 announced the opening of its first-ever golf apparel fashion brand. Perry Ellis International will join the outlet's roster of stores on February 17. The retail store will showcase an expansive selection of merchandise from Perry Ellis...
GALLERY: Students help artist paint new mural in downtown Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — "Give a Child Some Paint" is the latest addition to the new Arts and Innovation district in downtown Myrtle Beach. Mural artist, Tommy Simpson, partnered with a handful of Grand Strand students to help put the finishing touches on the pastel leaves. Work on...
Lucy Buffett's LuLu's to host annual Valentine's Day wedding vow renewal event
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s at Barefoot Landing will be hosting its annual Tropical Reunion Wedding Vow Renewal vent this Valentine’s Day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Couples are asked to pre-register at the restaurant or at LuLu’s website in order...
Crews respond to structure fire in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Conway Fire Department is currently on the scene of a structure fire at Fairway Lane. The fire is now under control. There are no reported injuries. This incident will remain under investigation. Horry County Fire Rescue assisted with this call.
Day 2: Officers try to wrangle loose cows along Highway 701
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A road is still closed Saturday as officers try to wrangle loose cows on Highway 701 North. Horry County police said Morgan Road is closed to traffic as HCPD Environmental Services and Horry County Animal Care Center work to catch a group of roaming cows causing a road safety hazard.
CCU students roll up their sleeves to clean Conway community garden
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, dozens of Coastal Carolina University students rolled up their sleeves and gave a community garden in Conway a little tender, love and care. All the students volunteered their time for MLK Day of Service. Larry White, the owner of the garden, grew up...
Myrtle Beach woman uses winnings from scratch-off lottery ticket she got as Christmas gift to win $150K Powerball prize
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach woman used the small winnings from a South Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off ticket she received as a Christmas gift to win a $150,000 Powerball prize, according to a news release. The woman, who was not named, cashed in her gift at a Refuel in Myrtle Beach and […]
NMB surfing organization teaches people with disabilities how to surf around the world
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A surfing organization that started in North Myrtle Beach is taking its mission all over the world. Adaptive Surf Project's goal is to make surfing an activity that anyone can participate in. They started in 2014 by building surfboards that a person with...
Portion of Horry Co. road reopens as 1 cow remains on the loose, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Morgan Road near Highway 701 North is now open to traffic after officers worked to wrangle some cows. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area as at least one cow still remains on the loose. Police say it was a long day...
1 cow still on the loose in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers were able to wrangle two loose cows in Horry County Saturday but one bovine still remains unaccounted for. Horry County police said it was a long day of searching, herding, roping, trailering and transporting the two cows they did catch. Morgan Road near...
Horry County students compete in robotics tournament
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County students are in the Charleston area Saturday for a robotics tournament. The St. James Intermediate robotics team is competing at the First Lego League Challenge Qualifier in Summerville. In addition to programming a Lego robot to complete a set of tasks, they created...
Detached garage with several vehicles catches fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a detached garage fire Saturday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:09 a.m. to Seagull Landing Place. Crews said that a detached garage containing several vehicles caught fire along with a nearby camper. A boat...
2-car crash impacts travel near Myrtle Beach, crews say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A two-car crash impacted travel along River Oaks Driver in Horry County Saturday night. Horry Co. Fire Rescue crews asked drivers to avoid the area of Waccamaw Boulevard and River Oaks Drive. Officials said lanes of traffic were blocked due to a two-vehicle crash...
