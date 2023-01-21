ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake View, SC

wpde.com

100-gallon fuel spill, crash blocks traffic on Hwy 701 in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked Monday afternoon due to a crash causing a fuel spill in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said S. Highway 701 and Harmon Drive in Conway are closed due to a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer resulting in a 100-gallon fuel spill.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

2 people displaced after fire burned down Conway-area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a reported fire around 8:05 p.m. Monday that engulfed an entire residential building outside of Conway on Sadie Circle. NEW: New golf apparel store to open at Tanger Outlets on Highway 501. The fire is now under control...
CONWAY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Fundraiser for Marlboro County FoodShare hub is Wednesday

An upcoming fundraiser will help raise funds for the foodshare hub. A plate sale will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at Genesis Family Restaurant, 516 Cheraw Street in Bennettsville. The menu will be fried chicken, seasoned rice, green beans, sweet potatoes, roll, and bottled water. The cost is $10.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Little River woman accused of setting person on fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River woman is in custody for setting a person on fire on Friday, according to the Horry County Police Department. Horry County police were called out to a home in the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club area just before 4 p.m. on Friday for a reported assault.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

New golf apparel store to open at Tanger Outlets on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach on Highway 501 announced the opening of its first-ever golf apparel fashion brand. Perry Ellis International will join the outlet's roster of stores on February 17. The retail store will showcase an expansive selection of merchandise from Perry Ellis...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to structure fire in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Conway Fire Department is currently on the scene of a structure fire at Fairway Lane. The fire is now under control. There are no reported injuries. This incident will remain under investigation. Horry County Fire Rescue assisted with this call.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Day 2: Officers try to wrangle loose cows along Highway 701

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A road is still closed Saturday as officers try to wrangle loose cows on Highway 701 North. Horry County police said Morgan Road is closed to traffic as HCPD Environmental Services and Horry County Animal Care Center work to catch a group of roaming cows causing a road safety hazard.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

CCU students roll up their sleeves to clean Conway community garden

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, dozens of Coastal Carolina University students rolled up their sleeves and gave a community garden in Conway a little tender, love and care. All the students volunteered their time for MLK Day of Service. Larry White, the owner of the garden, grew up...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

1 cow still on the loose in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers were able to wrangle two loose cows in Horry County Saturday but one bovine still remains unaccounted for. Horry County police said it was a long day of searching, herding, roping, trailering and transporting the two cows they did catch. Morgan Road near...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Horry County students compete in robotics tournament

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County students are in the Charleston area Saturday for a robotics tournament. The St. James Intermediate robotics team is competing at the First Lego League Challenge Qualifier in Summerville. In addition to programming a Lego robot to complete a set of tasks, they created...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Detached garage with several vehicles catches fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a detached garage fire Saturday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:09 a.m. to Seagull Landing Place. Crews said that a detached garage containing several vehicles caught fire along with a nearby camper. A boat...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2-car crash impacts travel near Myrtle Beach, crews say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A two-car crash impacted travel along River Oaks Driver in Horry County Saturday night. Horry Co. Fire Rescue crews asked drivers to avoid the area of Waccamaw Boulevard and River Oaks Drive. Officials said lanes of traffic were blocked due to a two-vehicle crash...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

