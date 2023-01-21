Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say woman suspected of DUI after hitting pedestrian in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman was arrested Saturday for suspected DUI after she struck a pedestrian in the northeast valley, police said. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of S. Nellis and S. Charleston boulevards at about 5:53 p.m. Saturday for a reported critical injury crash involving an automobile versus a pedestrian.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police share video of suspicious person in Summerlin backyard
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is showing a scary video on social media. The footage shared on Twitter shows a man wearing a mask sneaking into a local backyard when a sensor light scares him off. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Flags to...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Man killed by unknown suspect in Sunday afternoon shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man died in a shooting that resulted from a fight in the southeast Las Vegas valley over the weekend, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Officers arrived to the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road, around 4:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
jammin1057.com
Fox5 KVVU
28 catalytic converters stolen from Las Vegas RV business
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Catalytic converter thieves continue to cause expensive headaches for Las Vegas Valley residents. The latest theft happened at Camping World off Las Vegas Boulevard. The business tells FOX5 someone stole 28 converters last week. One victim told FOX5 he had his RV there for maintenance...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Man shot outside gas station near Boulder Highway, Russell
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man in his 40s was killed after an altercation at a gas station Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the investigation was taking place at a gas station located in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road. Police said a man in his 40s and a suspect got into a verbal argument outside the gas station and both were armed, with the suspect fatally shooting the victim. LVMPD then said the suspect ran from the scene.
A 77-year-old man was killed by his own vehicle after it rolled down a driveway dragging him with it, police said.
Fox5 KVVU
EVIDENCE: Suspect spoke to others over texts, calls about killing of man left in barrel in southeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In evidence presented to a grand jury, prosecutors shared their case against Ryan Bentley, who they say is behind a grisly murder. Evidence shared with the grand jury included pictures where investigators say the murder took place and the bullet holes through a garage door continuing through to the outside of a home.
Fox5 KVVU
DA reviewing charges after man found dead in car
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found unresponsive in the 200 block of South 9th Street Jan. 21 around 5:35 a.m. Police said the man was declared deceased at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators learned the victim was...
Metro Police stop woman who stole RTC bus in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley. Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the […]
KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a 77-year-old man was dragged by a vehicle after he left the driver's seat. On Sunday afternoon, police said a vehicle was parked in a driveway in front of 2052 Quarry Ridge Street. This is near the intersection of Hualapai Way and Sahara Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
Farm Basket to open new east Las Vegas location on Wednesday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers on Wednesday will debut a new location of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. According to developer Dapper Companies, Farm Basket will open its new locations on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The company says eatery The Great Greek will open its new location on Wednesday as well.
A man was found dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in the central Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
8newsnow.com
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at northeast Las Vegas valley apartment complex
One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to police. 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at northeast Las …. One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in...
news3lv.com
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the southeast valley. On Sunday, at 4:45 p.m., LVMPD received reports of a shooting at the gas station located on the 6400 block of Boulder Highway and Russell.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police arrest 19 year-old woman after fatal hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a 19-year-old woman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning. LVMPD said the crash happened around 4:25 a.m. Jan. 21 near E. Lake Mead Boulevard east of the Mt. Hood Street intersection. According to police, a silver...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal stabbing of man at bus stop
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the suspect from a Jan. 15 homicide, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. Newly released video shows who police believe to be the suspect in the stabbing death of a man who was killed at...
fox10phoenix.com
2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas
Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Residents on high alert after series of burglaries in west Las Vegas valley area
A series of burglaries on the west side of the Las Vegas valley are being investigated by Metropolitan police.
Fox5 KVVU
Grand jury evidence in killing of man found in barrel
Suspect spoke to others over texts, calls about killing of man left in barrel in southeast Las Vegas. A 911 call was released along with other grand jury exhibits showing handguns and what appear to be bullet holes in motorcycles. Prosecutors argued three Hells Angels may have attacked the Vagos in retaliation for a Hells Angel killed in California.
