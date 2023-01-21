ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say woman suspected of DUI after hitting pedestrian in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman was arrested Saturday for suspected DUI after she struck a pedestrian in the northeast valley, police said. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of S. Nellis and S. Charleston boulevards at about 5:53 p.m. Saturday for a reported critical injury crash involving an automobile versus a pedestrian.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Man killed by unknown suspect in Sunday afternoon shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man died in a shooting that resulted from a fight in the southeast Las Vegas valley over the weekend, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Officers arrived to the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road, around 4:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

‘Driverless’ Car Kills 77-Year-Old Las Vegas Man

Tragedy struck a local Las Vegas home when a 77-year-old man was the victim of an unfortunate, freak car accident. According to Las Vegas Metro Police Department, a “driverless” car rolling down a driveway killed a 77-year-old man. According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday around 1 p.m. near the 2000 block of Quarry Ridge Street near Sahara Avenue and Town Center Drive. The incident started when the man exited his 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, which was parked in the driveway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

28 catalytic converters stolen from Las Vegas RV business

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Catalytic converter thieves continue to cause expensive headaches for Las Vegas Valley residents. The latest theft happened at Camping World off Las Vegas Boulevard. The business tells FOX5 someone stole 28 converters last week. One victim told FOX5 he had his RV there for maintenance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Man shot outside gas station near Boulder Highway, Russell

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man in his 40s was killed after an altercation at a gas station Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the investigation was taking place at a gas station located in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road. Police said a man in his 40s and a suspect got into a verbal argument outside the gas station and both were armed, with the suspect fatally shooting the victim. LVMPD then said the suspect ran from the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

EVIDENCE: Suspect spoke to others over texts, calls about killing of man left in barrel in southeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In evidence presented to a grand jury, prosecutors shared their case against Ryan Bentley, who they say is behind a grisly murder. Evidence shared with the grand jury included pictures where investigators say the murder took place and the bullet holes through a garage door continuing through to the outside of a home.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

DA reviewing charges after man found dead in car

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found unresponsive in the 200 block of South 9th Street Jan. 21 around 5:35 a.m. Police said the man was declared deceased at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators learned the victim was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Metro Police stop woman who stole RTC bus in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley. Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Farm Basket to open new east Las Vegas location on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers on Wednesday will debut a new location of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. According to developer Dapper Companies, Farm Basket will open its new locations on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The company says eatery The Great Greek will open its new location on Wednesday as well.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police arrest 19 year-old woman after fatal hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a 19-year-old woman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning. LVMPD said the crash happened around 4:25 a.m. Jan. 21 near E. Lake Mead Boulevard east of the Mt. Hood Street intersection. According to police, a silver...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal stabbing of man at bus stop

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the suspect from a Jan. 15 homicide, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. Newly released video shows who police believe to be the suspect in the stabbing death of a man who was killed at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
fox10phoenix.com

2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas

Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LAS VEGAS, NV

