Grapevine, TX

New Meow Wolf location slated to open in summer of 2023

By Laila Freeman
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The immersive art experience that originated in New Mexico will spread its magic this summer. Another Meow Wolf location is expected to open in Texas.

Meow Wolf has assembled a team of artists from New Mexico and north Texas to create a new exhibition outside of Dallas, in the City of Grapevine.

The project’s senior creative director said the team is just getting started and can’t wait to share this new adventure with New Mexico’s neighbors.

“It’s going to be really cool. I’m really pleased with the quality of work that the artists have brought to this one. It’s something that I think we’re all going to be really proud of,” said Senior Creative Director Spencer Olsen.

Meow Wolf originated in Santa Fe in 2016 with their House of Eternal Return.

They opened two more locations in 2021. Those are Omega Mart in Las Vegas and Convergence Station in Denver.

The name of the Texas experience, as well as details on its theme, will be revealed closer to its opening day this summer.

