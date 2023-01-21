Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Pristine Beaches in the SouthEast Coast TravelerMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
Related
wpde.com
CCU students roll up their sleeves to clean Conway community garden
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, dozens of Coastal Carolina University students rolled up their sleeves and gave a community garden in Conway a little tender, love and care. All the students volunteered their time for MLK Day of Service. Larry White, the owner of the garden, grew up...
wpde.com
Trey Woodberry named athletic director and head football coach for Hannah-Pamplico HS
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County School District 2 has named Trey Woodberry as the next athletic director and head football coach for Hannah-Pamplico High School. For over 26 years, Woodberry has served as an athletic director and head coach in both baseball and football at other programs. Woodberry...
wpde.com
GALLERY: Students help artist paint new mural in downtown Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — "Give a Child Some Paint" is the latest addition to the new Arts and Innovation district in downtown Myrtle Beach. Mural artist, Tommy Simpson, partnered with a handful of Grand Strand students to help put the finishing touches on the pastel leaves. Work on...
WMBF
Former Coastal Carolina University president Ronald Ingle dies, school says
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Former Coastal Carolina University president Ronald Ingle has died, according to an announcement from the school. “It is with deep sadness that Coastal Carolina University announces the death of President Emeritus Ronald R. Ingle, who passed away on Jan. 18, 2023,” CCU said in a statement.
wpde.com
5th annual Murrells Inlet Chicken Bog Challenge to be held end of January
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — This weekend local chefs and backyard cooks will be competing to become the 5th annual Murrells Inlet Chicken Bog Champion. Chefs from across the area are whipping up their favorite recipes for you to try!. NEW: Police close in on final loose cow on...
wpde.com
Free tax preparation in Horry County 'serves people better' by calling 211
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday marks the start of this year's tax season and there's an improved process for people to file for free in Horry County thanks to a new partnership. The United Way of Horry County has teamed up with the United Way of Greenville County...
wpde.com
Providing Hope VA to begin work on veteran housing facility
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — The nonprofit organization, Providing Hope VA is breaking ground this week on a veteran housing facility beside its Loris location. The facility will provide emergency, transitional housing for veterans in need, clinical care, counseling, finance, and employment workshops, and will be a safe place for veterans to gather, according to a release from Providing Hope.
myhorrynews.com
Providing Hope VA gears up to break ground on veteran housing facility in Loris
Nonprofit Providing Hope VA is breaking ground this week on a veteran housing facility beside its Loris location. The facility will provide emergency, transitional housing for veterans in need, clinical care, counseling, finance and employment workshops, and will be a safe place for veterans to gather, according to a release from Providing Hope.
wfxb.com
Grand Strand Medical Center Named One Of America’s Best
Grand Strand Medical Center has once again gained recognition. For the third year in a row, they have been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. They gained this title for clinical excellence by health-grades. With this achievement, the medical center is in the top 5 percent...
wpde.com
Robeson County school bus involved in crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Monday morning on Barker Ten Mile Road in Lumberton. The Public Schools of Robeson County Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne said 10 students were on the bus and they weren’t injured. Horne...
wfxb.com
14th Annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast to be Held in Murrells Inlet
Enjoy all-you-can-eat, freshly steamed oysters, chicken bog and live music at the 14th annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Hot Fish Club at 4911 Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, S.C.
Little River woman accused of lighting accelerant after spraying victim
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River woman is facing charges after allegedly spraying an accelerant on a person’s face and chest and then using a lighter to ignite it, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13. Horry County police charged Wendy Sue Long, 49, with domestic violence of a high and aggravated […]
Horry County Council to vote Tuesday night on ordinances for new industrial park in North Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council has a third and final vote scheduled Tuesday night on two ordinances connected to a Conway business’ plan to relocate to a new $15 million facility in North Myrtle Beach. Pepsi Bottling Ventures plans to create 27 jobs when it moves to a new 164,850-square-foot warehouse located […]
CBS News
Wilmington family wins lawsuit against contractor for unperformed work
One customer complained about "pathological lies. Another said he "never called or came to do the work."
myhorrynews.com
It happened in Horry: Loris was once a hotspot for growing and selling tobacco
Loris was once a hotspot in Horry County and the state for tobacco growing and sales. Back in the day, the city had several tobacco markets that attracted both farmers and buyers. Before tobacco was a cash crop in the area, the production of turpentine or naval stores was the...
wpde.com
Mother of 2 receives 113th home from Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A mother of two is starting off the new year in a special way. Annalyn Footman, 30, received the keys to her new home in Georgetown County Wednesday morning thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County. She started the homeownership program in 2019...
Myrtle Beach woman uses winnings from scratch-off lottery ticket she got as Christmas gift to win $150K Powerball prize
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach woman used the small winnings from a South Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off ticket she received as a Christmas gift to win a $150,000 Powerball prize, according to a news release. The woman, who was not named, cashed in her gift at a Refuel in Myrtle Beach and […]
Myrtle Beach eatery keeps ‘Restaurant Week’ going through end of January
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Restaurant Week might have officially ended in South Carolina but the Hook and Barrel restaurant in Myrtle Beach is taking the annual celebration to a new level. Hook and Barrel and its sister restaurant, Croissants, are stretching it throughout the rest of January. Cory Richardson, beverage director and front-of-house manager, […]
WMBF
Hearing scheduled for Horry County Schools principal charged in alleged abuse case
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Horry County elementary school principal facing charges related to an alleged child abuse case. Grace McColgan and Ocean Bay Elementary principal Rebecca Schroyer were arrested in November 2022. McColgan faces six counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, while Schroyer is charged with two counts of failing to report child abuse or neglect.
wpde.com
Horry County legal expert breaks down jury selection for Murdaugh murder trial
WPDE — It's a case that's taken South Carolina by storm, and on Monday, the search began for 12 jurors who will give Alex Murdaugh his verdict. "When you have a very high profile case like the Murdaugh case is, what you would probably do is double the size of the jury pool that comes in," said Jimmy Richardson, the solicitor for Horry and Georgetown counties.
Comments / 0