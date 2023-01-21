ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

CCU students roll up their sleeves to clean Conway community garden

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, dozens of Coastal Carolina University students rolled up their sleeves and gave a community garden in Conway a little tender, love and care. All the students volunteered their time for MLK Day of Service. Larry White, the owner of the garden, grew up...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Former Coastal Carolina University president Ronald Ingle dies, school says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Former Coastal Carolina University president Ronald Ingle has died, according to an announcement from the school. “It is with deep sadness that Coastal Carolina University announces the death of President Emeritus Ronald R. Ingle, who passed away on Jan. 18, 2023,” CCU said in a statement.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Providing Hope VA to begin work on veteran housing facility

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — The nonprofit organization, Providing Hope VA is breaking ground this week on a veteran housing facility beside its Loris location. The facility will provide emergency, transitional housing for veterans in need, clinical care, counseling, finance, and employment workshops, and will be a safe place for veterans to gather, according to a release from Providing Hope.
LORIS, SC
myhorrynews.com

Providing Hope VA gears up to break ground on veteran housing facility in Loris

Nonprofit Providing Hope VA is breaking ground this week on a veteran housing facility beside its Loris location. The facility will provide emergency, transitional housing for veterans in need, clinical care, counseling, finance and employment workshops, and will be a safe place for veterans to gather, according to a release from Providing Hope.
LORIS, SC
wfxb.com

Grand Strand Medical Center Named One Of America’s Best

Grand Strand Medical Center has once again gained recognition. For the third year in a row, they have been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. They gained this title for clinical excellence by health-grades. With this achievement, the medical center is in the top 5 percent...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Robeson County school bus involved in crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Monday morning on Barker Ten Mile Road in Lumberton. The Public Schools of Robeson County Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne said 10 students were on the bus and they weren’t injured. Horne...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Hearing scheduled for Horry County Schools principal charged in alleged abuse case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Horry County elementary school principal facing charges related to an alleged child abuse case. Grace McColgan and Ocean Bay Elementary principal Rebecca Schroyer were arrested in November 2022. McColgan faces six counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, while Schroyer is charged with two counts of failing to report child abuse or neglect.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Horry County legal expert breaks down jury selection for Murdaugh murder trial

WPDE — It's a case that's taken South Carolina by storm, and on Monday, the search began for 12 jurors who will give Alex Murdaugh his verdict. "When you have a very high profile case like the Murdaugh case is, what you would probably do is double the size of the jury pool that comes in," said Jimmy Richardson, the solicitor for Horry and Georgetown counties.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy