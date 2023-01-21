Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
Alabama woman killed when her Mercedes strikes tree
Woman killed in Franklin County car crash
Falkville man killed in Cullman County crash
WAAY-TV
Multiple units responding to Huntsville structure fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue has four units on the scene of a structure fire at 117 Sandy Hollow Drive. Please avoid this area. Use caution if you cannot. Stick with WAAY for updates.
MCSO: 1 injured in apartment shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at FarmHaus apartment in Madison.
WAFF
Governor offers $5K reward in Lawrence Co. cold case
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New leads are being sought in a Lawrence County cold case. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett announced Monday that Governor Kay Ivey is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the person or persons responsible for Tariq Steward’s death.
Governor Kay Ivey offers $5,000 reward in fatal Lawrence County shooting
Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020.
WAFF
Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville. Drivers are urged to use...
Single vehicle accident ends in one death according to coroner
Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
Shooting outside west Birmingham store leaves teen boy wounded
WAAY-TV
Madison County teen reported missing, last seen Friday
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find 17-year-old Nadalie Faith Griffin. Griffin left her home Friday and has not been seen since. She has no cell phone that family members are aware of, the sheriff's office said. Griffin is described as being 5 feet tall...
wbrc.com
Police investigating after teen shot near Birmingham package store
WAFF
Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
wbrc.com
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
75-year-old woman charged in stabbing death of husband in Pleasant Grove
A 75-year-old Jefferson County woman has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her husband. Pleasant Grove police and fire medics responded at 3:17 a.m. Monday to the couple’s home in the 400 block of 13th Place North. They arrived to find Rudolphus Wynn suffering from sharp force injures.
One in custody after one cut, one struck in Huntsville incident
House is a total loss, pets die after fire in Killen
A home in Killen has been ruled a total loss and pets died after a fire Monday according to a spokesperson with the Center Star Fire & Rescue.
ABC 33/40 News
12-year-old killed in early morning shooting in Center Point
A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Center Point early Saturday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot just after midnight. When they arrived on scene, they found the boy suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
