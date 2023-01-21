ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman killed when her Mercedes strikes tree

An Alabama was killed Sunday morning when her car struck an embankment and then a tree, state troopers said. Melanie D. McKinney, 48, of Red Bay, Alabama, was killed in the crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Franklin County. Troopers said McKinney’s 2010 Mercedes SLK 300 left the roadway...
RED BAY, AL
AL.com

Woman killed in Franklin County car crash

A woman died at the site of a crash involving a single vehicle early Sunday morning in Franklin County, Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. The woman, 48-year-old Melanie D. McKinney of Red Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, her car left the roadway around 5:30 a.m. on Alabama 247 before striking an embankment and a tree. The accident occurred six miles northeast of Red Bay. The police did not report any additional vehicles involved in the crash.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Governor offers $5K reward in Lawrence Co. cold case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New leads are being sought in a Lawrence County cold case. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett announced Monday that Governor Kay Ivey is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the person or persons responsible for Tariq Steward’s death.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville. Drivers are urged to use...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Single vehicle accident ends in one death according to coroner

VINEMONT, Ala. – According to Jeremy Kilpatrick, Cullman County Coroner, a single vehicle accident in Vinemont Friday night claimed the life of a local man. Kilpatrick stated James William Floyd, 29, of Vinemont, was killed in a single vehicle accident on CR 1212 at 7:29 p.m. Friday evening. He was driving a 1993 F250 and Kilpatrick stated Floyd was wearing a seat belt. 
VINEMONT, AL
WAAY-TV

Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County teen reported missing, last seen Friday

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find 17-year-old Nadalie Faith Griffin. Griffin left her home Friday and has not been seen since. She has no cell phone that family members are aware of, the sheriff's office said. Griffin is described as being 5 feet tall...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Police investigating after teen shot near Birmingham package store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation that occurred Sunday, Jan. 22. According to police, around 11:29 p.m., a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired at 1501 3rd Avenue W, Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot at the location.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

12-year-old killed in early morning shooting in Center Point

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Center Point early Saturday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot just after midnight. When they arrived on scene, they found the boy suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
CENTER POINT, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy