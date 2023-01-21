Read full article on original website
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Tragic: 97-Year-Old Woman Freezes to Death Outside Colorado Nursing Home
It's one of those stories that you dread: A loved one is in a facility, and then that facility drops the ball, and your loved one is gone. Nobody really likes the idea of admitting a family member into a "home," especially when you hear about a woman locked outside, screaming for help, and then passing away from the cold.
Update: Taco Bell Cleared; How Did The Rat Poison Get Into Colorado Man’s Order?
It could just be the state of the world that we live in today, that we could believe that employees of a Taco Bell could have put poison into a customer's food. It was January 18, 2023, that it was reported that an investigation was underway, after a man fell violently ill after eating his taco bell order, which contained rat poison. Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies even had the south Denver, Colorado, Taco Bell in question shut down. What really happened?
Why? Fort Collins Resident Falls Victim To Bizarre Tik Tok Trend
Well, at least we can speculate that it's a Tik Tok trend, but we may never actually know for sure. The internet seems to think it's a Tik Tok trend - at least dating back a couple of years - but even if it is, tell me this isn't the absolute dumbest thing you've ever heard of.
Colorado Police Officer Does the Unthinkable – In a Good Way
Each day, when scouring over the vast wasteland of horribles on the Internet for something - anything - that might resonate as "Feel Good News," I always love it when I discover something above and beyond the call of duty done by police officers. It's even better when they're right here at home, or at least, really close to home.
Man Allegedly Sickened by Rat Poison in Burrito at Colorado Taco Bell
It's one of those stories you hear that will put you away from eating out for a very long time. An investigation is underway after a man became violently ill from a Taco Bell burrito. If the allegations hold true, somebody is not only getting fired but could be up...
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Historic 1890 Home in Central City, Colorado Currently For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Step...
At Last? Long-Needed Grocery Store in East Loveland May Be on the Way
For decades, Lovelanders have wanted to have a grocery store on the east side of town. With the number of people living on that side of the city these days, one is needed even more. If this development plan goes through, this could be some of the greatest news to...
People in Fort Collins Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
Loveland’s Deaf Pastry Chef Brings Inspiration and a ‘Little Bit of Europe’ to Town
It may be one of the best kept secrets in Loveland: How there's a French/European pastry chef in town, who loves the color purple and is deaf. This woman comes from a line of woman who inspired her to become a baker and own her own bakery, which she now does. The fact that she is deaf hasn't stopped her on her journey, one bit.
The City of Fort Collins Celebrates National Radon Action Month
The City of Fort Collins will be providing discounted Radon Test Kits at The Fort Collins Senior Center (1200 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80526) the entire month of January 2023. Are you ready for a fun-filled Colorado ski vacation? Would you prefer to stay at a place where you...
Take a Rare Look Inside + Learn About Colorado’s Sports Castle
Colorado is full of history, and much of the history that remains today can be found in historic buildings. One historic building has gone through major changes over its lifetime and is still standing in downtown Denver, but looks much different on the outside than it did in its heyday.
Chamber Member Spotlight: Let Barcelona Clinical Spa & Salon Take Care of Your Skin
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. When you live in a dry, arid place like Colorado, you can't slack on your skincare. Thankfully, you don't have to. Barcelona Clinical Spa & Salon has a variety of treatments to keep your...
Chamber Member Spotlight: Sleep Well With Urban Mattress Fort Collins
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. You can't overstate the importance of a good night's sleep, which is why you shouldn't mess with your mattress. It's also why Urban Mattress Fort Collins offers life-changing products made with natural materials and...
Get Ready, Colorado. Winter Storm With Lots Of Snow Coming Tonight
It's going to feel "a lot like Christmas" starting tonight (1/17/23) in Colorado as we gear up for the biggest snowstorm in 2023 so far. This current winter storm warning starts tonight at 5 pm and goes through 5 pm on Wednesday. Here's what to expect. Biggest Storm Of The...
Denver’s Luxurious “Magnifica Casa” Property Listed For Sale
An iconic property in Denver, Colorado known as "Magnifica Casa" has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. As its name suggests, this home is as magnificent as it gets. For another peek at an amazing Colorado home for sale, check...
How Many of the 40 Rides at Elitch Gardens Have You Ridden
When is the last time you visited Denver's original Theme Park? These days there are more than 40 attractions at Elitch Gardens Theme Park, including Island Kingdom Water Park. Which one of the rides at Elitch Gardens is your favorite? The park really has something for everyone with thrill rides,...
Two Colorado Cities Make List of Best Places to Visit in U.S.
How could you not want to visit Colorado? From charming mountain towns to dashing city sites to calming countrysides, the Centennial State has tons to offer. However, two Colorado cities might really be worth a trip — at least according to the travel website TripsToDiscover. The platform recently published...
Weld RE-4 is Accepting Applications for Universal Preschool Program
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Weld County School District's Early Childhood Coordinator, Michelle Spencer,. about the new free Universal Preschool Program that is available to Colorado families. Enrollment for the Universal Preschool Program (UPK) is going on now through February 14th and then every two weeks...
