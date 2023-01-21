Read full article on original website
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Chicago White Sox Reportedly Happy Minnesota Twins Traded Luis Arraez
The Chicago White Sox hope to improve as a ball club in 2023, thanks to the Minnesota Twins trading 2022 American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects Jose Salas and Bryon Chourio.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs announcer Chip Caray is leaving Atlanta to do play-by-play for the Cardinals (UPDATED)
UPDATE: This move, reported earlier, is apparently actually happening. The original article is below. Chip Caray, grandson of longtime Cubs/WGN announcer Harry Caray, was the Cubs’ TV play-by-play voice for seven seasons, from 1998-2004. Per Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Caray, who has been the Atlanta Braves’...
RUMOR: Reds’ true feelings on Trevor Bauer reunion after Dodgers release, revealed
The Cincinnati Reds have been mentioned as a potential landing destination for Trevor Bauer after the Los Angeles Dodgers moved on from the pitcher. Bauer, who won the NL Cy Young award with Cincinnati during the 2020 campaign, would benefit from playing in a smaller market upon his initial return from suspension. However, the Reds […] The post RUMOR: Reds’ true feelings on Trevor Bauer reunion after Dodgers release, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chicago Bears acquire Stefon Diggs in one of these 3 trade packages
The Chicago Bears had a rough season. Part of the reason it was rough was because of the fact that Justin Fields had no help on offense. His offensive line was terrible and his weapons were almost as bad. They desperately need to work this off-season to get him the...
Braves’ longtime broadcaster Chip Caray makes shocking Cardinals move
Longtime Atlanta Braves broadcaster Chip Caray is reportedly leaving Atlanta for a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals, per David O’Brien of The Athletic. In addition to reporting on the news, O’Brien revealed some insight into Caray’s decision. “Chip Caray is leaving the Braves TV broadcast booth for a similar position with the Cardinals, […] The post Braves’ longtime broadcaster Chip Caray makes shocking Cardinals move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trey Mancini backs out of WBC for Chicago Cubs teammates
Trey Mancini was set to join Team Italy for the World Baseball Classic. His signing with the Chicago Cubs changed those plans. According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, Mancini will forgo the World Baseball Classic this year. Instead, he feels it will be more beneficial to be around his new teammates and organization as he is looking to be more of a veteran presence in the clubhouse.
Yardbarker
Predicting the Cubs 2023 Record
The Chicago Cubs had every intention of becoming contenders this offseason. Over the course of the winter the team added Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, and Eric Hosmer. Those acquisitions transformed the prospects of this team in a matter of weeks. We knew the front office and...
"I’m gonna live to regret this" - Jerry Reinsdorf disrespected Michael Jordan over $30 million deal extension
The Bulls owner really let MJ know how he felt about the deal.
KC Royals trade Michael A. Taylor to Minnesota Twins: MLB trade news
The Royals have made a trade with an AL Central foe. Here are the details.
The Chicago Bears must consider this fresh new free agent in 2023
The Chicago Bears had a terrible season in 2023. It was by design though as first-year GM Ryan Poles wants to build this thing the way that he believes is right. That means tearing the roster down to the bare minimum. Now, after being the worst team in the NFL...
Rumor: Yankees’ stance on futures of Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson, revealed
The New York Yankees may not be done just yet in making moves over the ongoing offseason. On Sunday, USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale provided updates on multiple offseason-related matters, including on just where the Yankees stand on the futures of Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson. Nightengale noted that the reigning AL East champions continue […] The post Rumor: Yankees’ stance on futures of Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Sirianni’s wife Brett Ashley Cantwell
Nick Sirianni is the Philadelphia Eagles coach. He took over the 2017 Super Bowl winners last season, and it was his rookie year. The first year was marked by a 9-8 record and a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason. This 2022, however, the team went 13-4, earning the top spot in both the NFC East and the entire conference. Sirianni will look to lead the Eagles past the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. However, his success did not come without massive support coming from his home. In that vein, let’s take a look at the life of Nick Sirianni’s wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell.
Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep
The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
Miguel Rojas’ Diego Cartaya, Miguel Vargas move after Dodgers-Marlins trade
Miguel Rojas said that he’s been in contact with a pair of Los Angeles Dodgers’ high-profile prospects since being traded from the Miami Marlins to LA. Rojas revealed that he’s looking to help Diego Cartaya and Miguel Vargas in any way he can, per JM Baseball and Chloe Clark of si.com. “I already reached out […] The post Miguel Rojas’ Diego Cartaya, Miguel Vargas move after Dodgers-Marlins trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Key pitcher for Yankees trending towards Opening Day return after ‘unusual’ injury
When pitcher Mike King injured his right elbow last season, the New York Yankees had no idea when he could return to the rotation. Fast forward to a month before spring training begins, and there talk about King being ready by Opening Day. Per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Mike King described the moment his […] The post Key pitcher for Yankees trending towards Opening Day return after ‘unusual’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Horace Grant on why leaving Chicago Bulls was "one of the toughest decisions ever"
Horace Grant’s decision to leave the Chicago Bulls in 1994 wasn’t easy. The Bulls selected Grant with the No. 10 pick in the 1987 NBA Draft, and his mid-range shot, ability to post up, and defensive presence were crucial to the team's three-peat from 1991 to 1993. Grant...
Twins bolster outfield in blockbuster trade with Royals
The Minnesota Twins have made another bold offseason move, trading for Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor. The Twins will look for Taylor to bolster the team’s outfield as Minnesota attempts to make a postseason run. Taylor being dealt to the Twins was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel. Minnesota will […] The post Twins bolster outfield in blockbuster trade with Royals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jose Altuve’s strong take on Astros’ Yordan Alvarez will put the rest of MLB on notice
Yordan Alvarez will be among the players who will lead the charge for the Houston Astros in their upcoming World Series title defense. Alvarez is coming off of a standout 2022 campaign where he posted career highs in several stats, including OPS+ (187). He also finished in third place in the 2022 American League MVP […] The post Jose Altuve’s strong take on Astros’ Yordan Alvarez will put the rest of MLB on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
