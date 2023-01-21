Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to reported crash with injuries on Sterling Run Boulevard
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Crews are responding to reported crash with injuries on Sterling Run Boulevard in Mount Orab. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Princeton Glendale Road in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Princeton Glendale Road in West Chester Township. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on west I-74 to south I-275 ramp in Whitewater Township
BLUE JAY, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on west I-74 to south I-275 ramp in Whitewater Township. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a crash with injuries in Fort Wright
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Madison Pike in Fort Wright. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Glendale Milford Road in Woodlawn
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 400 block of Glendale Milford Road in Woodlawn. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash on Clough Pike in Mt. Carmel
MOUNT CARMEL, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash on Clough Pike in Mt. Carmel. Injuries, undetermined, one of the vehicles is smoking. Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live...
WLWT 5
Electrical fire reported on Shepherd Lane in Lincoln Heights
CINCINNATI — Electrical fire reported on Shepherd Lane in Lincoln Heights. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Indiana?
There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
WLWT 5
7 people killed in two related shootings in Northern California community; suspect in custody
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural facilities in a California coastal community south of San Francisco, and a suspect was in custody, officials said. Four people were found dead and a fifth injured from gunshot wounds at one location,...
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
WLWT 5
LIST: Greater Cincinnati counties under snow emergencies, travel advisories
CINCINNATI — Sunday snow is impacting parts of Greater Cincinnati, with wither storm warnings and winter weather advisories having been issued until 7 p.m. With the impacts of the weather, officials are beginning to issue snow and travel advisories. A Level 1 snow emergency or travel advisory is defined...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND continues Winter Storm Watch valid at Jan 25, 1:00 AM EST till Jan 25, 4:00 PM EST https://t.co/aRiSvc9N95 https://t.co/f9NZroOGOc. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
WRBI Radio
Area hit with surprise heavy snowfall
Southeastern IN — Talk about a Sunday morning surprise. The area was hit with several inches of snow early yesterday despite early predictions of 1 to 2. A Winter Storm Warning was issued but was canceled several hours before it was set to expire, thanks to temperatures warming to above the freezing mark.
Fox 59
Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday
Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Deputies make arrest after man shot in Monroe County. Deputies make arrest after man shot in...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For Monday
Expect travel disruptions Wednesday as 4-8 inches of snow accumulates. South of Indy there could be rain mixing with the snow, keeping totals between 3-6 inches. The snow will start between midnight and 6am Wednesday, and last through the day. It will diminish by evening. My Huge Radar has real-time...
wrtv.com
DNR warning pet owners after multiple coyote sightings in suburban Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is a habitat for coyotes. They're all over the state, including in cities and suburbs. It's almost mating season, which is why many Indianapolis residents have seen them in more urban areas. To protect your pets, experts recommend making sure they are fed inside and keep...
wdrb.com
Snow Pictures From Viewers!
As expected some of us got some decent snow accumulation today and others to our South were left with cold rain.Here's some pictures sent in from viewers of some snow across the area. Of course Indiana, as expected, got the most snow as they were below freezing the entire morning,...
WIBC.com
NWS: Anywhere from 4 to 12 Inches of Snow is Possible Across Indiana
STATEWIDE—A winter storm is coming to Indiana. The National Weather Service expects substantial snow to begin moving into the state Tuesday night and move through Wednesday. “This is really a system that has a lot of qualities for being one of our classic snowmakers across the state. It really will end up being a pretty widespread snowstorm,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant
The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
