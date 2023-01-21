Effective: 2023-01-24 03:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong rip currents will along Gulf-facing beaches. Tide levels of 3.5 to 4 feet above MLLW may be observed during high tide due to strong onshore winds. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Minor coastal flooding may occur. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when threats such as rip currents, longshore currents, sneaker waves, and other hazards create life- threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO