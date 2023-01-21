ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

7 new shows worth looking out for, from "Fatal Attraction" to "American Born Chinese"

By Melanie McFarland
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgqqN_0kMnNEbF00

There is no such thing as a lighter midseason anymore in the world of TV. Quite the contrary. The coming months bring a colossal amount of premieres, including those for returning shows and new ones. Nobody can possibly watch them all, but the 10-day Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, which took place in Pasadena, CA., enabled us to see a healthy selection of what's on their way to our screens. Better still, journalists covering it had an opportunity to question the creative minds behind each show – and the answers they give can often provide clues about a show's quality and longevity.

Granted, several sell themselves by dint of who's starring in it. "Better Call Saul" viewers jonesing for a fresh Bob Odenkirk fix are going to show up for AMC's "Lucky Hank" regardless of what the critics say. (It's good, in case you were wondering.)

Ditto for Peacock's "Poker Face," the road-trip noir from "Glass Onion" creator Rian Johnson, starring Natasha Lyonne. If the only thing people knew about Apple TV+'s "Shrinking" was that it pairs Harrison Ford with Jason Segel, that would be enough. Knowing that "Ted Lasso" star Brett Goldstein created the comedy should be enough to persuade fence-sitters.

Star power is a powerful gravitational force. But so is familiarity, as is the case with Hulu's extension of Mel Brooks' classic with "History of the World, Part II" and FX's continuation of Raylan Givens' adventures with "Justified: City Primeval." And if you've heard of "The 1619 Project" but haven't read it, Hulu's not-to-be-missed adaptation crafted by the Pulitzer Prize-winning project's creator, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, debuts Thursday, Jan. 26.

With those noted, here are a handful of other new shows you shouldn't pass up.

01

"Dear Edward," AppleTV+. Premieres Friday, Feb. 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nOwWf_0kMnNEbF00

Catharsis seems to be in fashion among this spring's new dramas. But this expressly pushes us to weep openly, early and often. Unsurprisingly, it comes from "Parenthood" creator Jason Katims, who reunites with "Friday Night Light" star Connie Britton for this adaption of a bestseller by Ann Napolitano.

Britton and Taylor Schilling may be the known factors here, but the show's magnet, and great discovery, is Colin O'Brien's sensitive rendition of a 12-year-old boy and sole survivor of a plane crash. His character, Edward Adler, becomes the focal point of a network of grieving people directly affected by the crash or inspired by the miracle that he lived.

02

"The Company You Keep," ABC. Premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fE8CR_0kMnNEbF00

How do you follow up six seasons of playing American television's favorite (dead) dad? If you're "This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia, you jump from that heartwarming family drama into the shoes of Charlie Nicoletti, a world-class con man, and heartthrob.

However, Ventimiglia assures fans that this new role isn't about "getting away from Jack . . . [it] let me stretch into something new creatively."

He added, "I was kind of running toward a job like this. I was running toward a character like this."

Although this show gives off some serious "Out of Sight" levels of chemistry and enabled Ventimiglia to coax out his inner Clooney, it's based on the Korean drama "My Fellow Citizens" although the circumstances are similar: Ventimiglia's Charlie sparks a hot romance with Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), an undercover CIA agent, without either realizing the truth about who they're sleeping with.

However, the show's executive producer Julia Cohen stresses that their affair is simply one aspect of the complex story they're trying to tell. "We liked the idea of imagining sort of the Asian American Kennedys . . . in D.C. and Emma as the kind of the black sheep of that family," she said.

03

"Fatal Attraction," Paramount+. Premieres Sunday, April 30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2To0MB_0kMnNEbF00

Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest and Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher in "Fatal Attraction" (Monty Brinton/Paramount+)

More than 35 years after the movie made unhinged mistress Alex Forrest an iconic stereotype and cemented Glenn Close's stardom, "Dirty John" creator Alexandra Cunningham invites us to reconsider the story from a modern lens.

By expanding Alex's profile through Lizzy Caplan's portrayal, along with that of Dan Gallagher (Joshua Jackson) and his wife Beth (Amanda Peet), Cunningham told reporters that her version of the story is "about entitlement and midlife crisis and how some of the sausage gets made in our broken justice system, Cluster B personality disorders, isolation, fathers and daughters, and murder."

"I find it very difficult to watch the film in the way that I originally watched it, which is . . .the '80s audience sees this as a very binary, black and white, villain-versus-hero story," Caplan observed. "If you watch the movie again, I find it very, very difficult to see Alex as a straight villain, to not ask yourself the question as an audience member, like, 'Well, what's going on with her? And also, what about consequences for him?'"

Silver Tree's directing aids in ensuring that a woman's point of view drives this story, which in 1987 was shot by Adrian Lyne, from a screenplay written by another man, James Dearden.

04

"Great Performances: Richard III," PBS. Premieres Friday, May 19 at 9 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtEl5_0kMnNEbF00

Actor and playwright Danai Gurira continues to prove she can do anything with her muscular embodiment of what may be Shakespeare's greatest villain. This filmed edition of The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production was directed by Robert O'Hara ("Slave Play") and employing a highly inclusive cast, demonstrates the Bard's universal accessibility.

"I think, to both Danai and myself, that it doesn't just start with me casting her as Richard III but that making the world of the play feel like it reflected the world that we live in, in a way," O'Hara explained to critics. "For other people to see someone in a wheelchair or to see deaf actors or a smaller statured actor is exciting because it reflects who they are and also opens up the space of what Shakespeare is."

05

"A Small Light," Disney+ and National Geographic Channel. Premieres this spring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LQHoS_0kMnNEbF00

There have been many examinations of Anne Frank and adaptations of her story through her diary. Less has been dramatized about Miep Gies, the young employee of Anne's father Otto who hid them from the Nazis and kept their secret for more than two years. Bel Powley and Liev Schreiber breathe life and tenderness into Miep and Otto's partnership, and Powley ennobles Miep with a range of emotions including a plausible measure of humor.

Creators and showrunners Tony Phelan and Joan Rater sought to write all of their characters in a way that balances their commonness with their bravery. Powley says she marveled at knowing that before she risked her life to hide the Franks and a few others. "She was a party girl. She loved dancing . . . she was a frivolous, fiercely independent young woman, and I related to all of those attributes about her," the star said.

She added, "What I loved about this story and this script from when I first read it is that Miep is an ordinary person who ended up doing an extraordinary thing."

06

"Tiny Beautiful Things," Hulu. Premieres this spring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27u4de_0kMnNEbF00

"Little Fires Everywhere" showrunner Liz Tigelaar returns with this adaptation of Cheryl Strayed's book based on her contributions to the Rumpus' advice column Dear Sugar. Strayed is an executive producer on the project, but what makes it sparkle is Kathryn Hahn's performance as Clare, a struggling writer whose takeover of the Sugar mantle inspires her to look within.

Tigelaar grappled with the challenge of creating something unique from a book that's already been adapted as a play and a podcast and found the story's guideposts in a universally relatable place.

"I think there's a difference between being messed up and being a mess," she said. "We brought our own messiness, and that was what I think everybody drew from as artists. And that's, to me, what made it so deep and brave and powerful."

07

"American Born Chinese," Disney +. Premieres this spring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QXJK3_0kMnNEbF00

The year of Michelle Yeoh continues with Disney's adaptation of Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel about Jin Wang (Ben Wang), an average teen who finds himself caught up in an adventure involving the gods of the Chinese pantheon, including Yeoh's Guanyin, the Goddess of Mercy.

"When you're casting that role – and American audiences may not know that, like, it's sort of like casting the Queen of England or the Great Gatsby or something – you need somebody that has that kind of weight," explains showrunner Kelvin Yu. "And I don't know that there's anybody more than Michelle Yeoh who can enter a room and you're like, 'Yeah, that's a goddess. I just totally believe that's a goddess.'"

As if that weren't enough of a divine reason to tune in, the show is also an "Everything Everywhere All at Once" reunion thanks to Ke Huy Quan's appearance as 1990s sitcom favorite Freddy Wong.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List

The Screen Actors Guild unveiled nominations Wednesday for its 29th annual SAG Awards as the movie awards season arrives full-steam, coming the same week as last night’s Golden Globes and Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards. Related Story SAG Awards Find A New Home On Netflix in 2024; This Year's Show Will Stream On YouTube Related Story How To Watch 2023 SAG Awards Nominations: Ashley Park & Haley Lu Richardson Set To Announce Related Story SAG Awards 2023: No TV Home Yet For The Annual Fete The marquee ensemble film award category this year features Paramount’s Babylon, Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Universal’s...
Salon

From "Cat Person" to "Little Richard," here are 12 Sundance Film Festival titles to watch online

The Sundance Film Festival returns for another hybrid festival, Jan. 19-29 with more than 100 feature films plus almost as many short films from nearly two dozen countries. What's more, there is welcome diversity in storytelling as more than half of this year's selections are directed (or codirected) by women; nearly half of the filmmakers are people of color; and almost a quarter of the films are helmed by LGBTQ or non-binary identifying talent.
UTAH STATE
Looper

Where You've Seen The Cast Of Poker Face Before

Following the success of "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," director Rian Johnson is bringing fans a brand new series that feels refreshingly familiar. "Poker Face" stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a living, breathing lie detector test. Speaking with The New York Times, Lyonne and Johnson described the influences behind the series, including "Magnum P.I." and "Murder, She Wrote." Its vintage vibe, mixed with Johnson's snappy style, is sure to be a winning combination.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Rolling Stone

Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event

Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
The Independent

Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Variety

Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Bombshell, Movie Star, Dies at 95

Gina Lollobrigida, the 1950s Italian bombshell who starred in films including “Fanfan la Tulipe,” “Beat the Devil,” “Trapeze” and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell,” has died, Press Association has reported. She was 95. According to Italian news agency Lapresse, Lollobrigida died in a clinic in room. No cause of death has been cited. After resisting Howard Hughes’ offer to make movies in Hollywood in 1950, Lollobrigida starred with Gerard Philipe in the 1952 French swashbuckler “Fanfan la Tulipe,” a fest winner and popular favorite. Her first American movie, shot in Italy, was John Huston’s 1953 film noir spoof “Beat the Devil,” in which she...
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set

With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
SFGate

Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’

Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn down the pivotal role, she says, due to scheduling conflicts.
GoldDerby

Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography

Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds.  SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Suffers Big Career Setback

Justin Theroux is out of a gig. Deadline reports Apple TV's The Mosquito Coast has not been renewed for a third season. The decision comes just two weeks after the explosive season 2 finale aired. The series is loosely based on Paul Theroux's bestselling 1981 novel of the same title. The show stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, and focuses on Allie Fox (Theroux), a genius inventor and stubborn idealist who forces his family on a dangerous journey to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen. The first two seasons remain available on the streaming platform.
Rolling Stone

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’: How to Stream the Golden Globe-Winning Colin Farrell Movie

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It might’ve been one of the best movies of 2022, but The Banshees of Inisherin, writer-director Martin McDonagh’s film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, is becoming one of the most talked-about films of the year, thanks in part to its big night at the 2023 Golden Globes. The dark comedy took home three awards during the ceremony, including Best Screenplay, Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, and Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for Farrell’s performance. “Martin...
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
212K+
Followers
21K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy