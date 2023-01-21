ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

Calling All Heroes: Longview, TX Fire Dept. Accepting Applications Now

If you've been looking for a career change to something more aligned with your life values, this may be just what you're looking for in Longview, Texas. There's no denying how much many of us enjoy watching superhero movies. We love watching brave, strong, compassionate heroes battle antagonistic forces to protect their communities. It's a classic story that always resonates in our hearts. They're the movies we love to watch again and again.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Early morning fire at fast food restaurant in Tyler.

KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau. The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Californian heads effort to preserve remaining LeTourneau concrete homes

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - If you live in Longview, you’re likely familiar with the large steel domes built by R.G. LeTourneau on property now owned by Komatsu. What isn’t as easily seen are a couple homes built out of concrete in just a day by LeTourneau. A Longview native wants to make sure they are preserved for the future.
LONGVIEW, TX
ketk.com

HERPS Reptile Show slithers into Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The HERPS Reptile Show visited Longview over the weekend to show off just some of their thousands of reptiles, amphibians and snakes. The show had an education section for both kids and adults that lets visitors see their critters first hand. The show lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart

A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
LINDALE, TX
KTRE

Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville’s Sea Scouts

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Sea Scouting was a branch of the Boy Scouts which promotes mental and physical fitness through maritime skills. Jacksonville attorney John C. Box Junior set up a unit for local boys in 1936. They met at this location which has four buildings made of red ironstone.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
ktalnews.com

Abandoned Marshall steel plant destroyed in fire

Firefighters in Marshall faced a tough situation when a large fire broke out inside an old steel plant Thursday night. Firefighters in Marshall faced a tough situation when a large fire broke out inside an old steel plant Thursday night. State of Texas: Budget plans leave billions on the …
MARSHALL, TX
KTRE

5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eight people — a man, four women ages 30-60 and three children — in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon. Two are in critical condition, including a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his chest and a woman who was shot in the eye. Also among the wounded are two girls ages 3 and 5.
SHREVEPORT, LA
inforney.com

Fire contained, fast-food restaurant closed

The Tyler Fire Department has contained a structure fire near a busy Tyler intersection. According to the Tyler Police Department, crews were set up at the Sonic in the 5600 block of S. Broadway Ave. Officials were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans

TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after fiery Rusk County crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a major crash in Rusk County early Monday morning. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to the scene at SH 322 near the intersection of CR 243A around 5 a.m. and found the truck with major damage and “fully […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Olympic medalist speaks to East Texas student athletes Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - World champion Olympic medalist Natalie Hinds spoke to student athletes today in Tyler at CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine institute about her journey in becoming an Olympic bronze medalist. Natalie Hinds is a professional swimmer from Midland, Texas, who scored Bronze in the swimming division at...
TYLER, TX
HipHopDX.com

Hurricane Chris Catches Early Break In Shooting Trial Thanks To Forensics Expert

Hurricane Chris has caught a break in his upcoming shooting trail, after the judge permitted a forensics expert to testify on the rapper’s behalf. In June 2020, the “A Bay Bay” rapper (real name Chris Dooley) was arrested after fatally shooting a man who allegedly tried to steal his car (which turned out to be stolen) outside of a convenience store in Shreveport, Louisiana.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy