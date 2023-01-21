Read full article on original website
Calling All Heroes: Longview, TX Fire Dept. Accepting Applications Now
If you've been looking for a career change to something more aligned with your life values, this may be just what you're looking for in Longview, Texas. There's no denying how much many of us enjoy watching superhero movies. We love watching brave, strong, compassionate heroes battle antagonistic forces to protect their communities. It's a classic story that always resonates in our hearts. They're the movies we love to watch again and again.
KLTV
Early morning fire at fast food restaurant in Tyler.
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau. The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.
KLTV
Californian heads effort to preserve remaining LeTourneau concrete homes
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - If you live in Longview, you’re likely familiar with the large steel domes built by R.G. LeTourneau on property now owned by Komatsu. What isn’t as easily seen are a couple homes built out of concrete in just a day by LeTourneau. A Longview native wants to make sure they are preserved for the future.
ketk.com
HERPS Reptile Show slithers into Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The HERPS Reptile Show visited Longview over the weekend to show off just some of their thousands of reptiles, amphibians and snakes. The show had an education section for both kids and adults that lets visitors see their critters first hand. The show lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
KLTV
Rose Heights Church in Tyler celebrates lead pastor’s 40 years of ministry
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, an East Texas pastor and his wife were celebrated at Rose Heights church this morning. Community leaders, church members and pastors shared the impact that Lead Pastor Doug Anderson has left on the church as he transitions to Pastor Emeritus. This...
Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart
A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
KTRE
Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville’s Sea Scouts
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Sea Scouting was a branch of the Boy Scouts which promotes mental and physical fitness through maritime skills. Jacksonville attorney John C. Box Junior set up a unit for local boys in 1936. They met at this location which has four buildings made of red ironstone.
Major crash blocking intersection of Old Jacksonville Hwy., Grande Blvd. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A major crash is blocking a busy Tyler intersection. According to the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Grande Blvd. Injuries have been reported, but thee extent of those injuries is unknown at this time....
Super Fun Party Ideas in East Texas That Your Kids Will Absolutely Love
Looking for some super fun party ideas that your kids will love--AND that are here in East Texas?. Parents are just so busy. Especially nowadays. And so, when it's time to throw a party for your child or teen--and likely their friends--it can leave already frazzled parents staring blankly into the void looking for inspiration.
KTRE
Animal dumping persistent problem for most East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in some East Texas counties say ‘it’s a problem that never seems to go away: animal abandonment or dumping. It continues to go on in rural East Texas counties, and comes at a cost to homeowners, law enforcement and animal care facilities.
ktalnews.com
Abandoned Marshall steel plant destroyed in fire
Firefighters in Marshall faced a tough situation when a large fire broke out inside an old steel plant Thursday night. Firefighters in Marshall faced a tough situation when a large fire broke out inside an old steel plant Thursday night. State of Texas: Budget plans leave billions on the …
KTRE
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eight people — a man, four women ages 30-60 and three children — in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon. Two are in critical condition, including a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his chest and a woman who was shot in the eye. Also among the wounded are two girls ages 3 and 5.
inforney.com
Fire contained, fast-food restaurant closed
The Tyler Fire Department has contained a structure fire near a busy Tyler intersection. According to the Tyler Police Department, crews were set up at the Sonic in the 5600 block of S. Broadway Ave. Officials were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said...
Former Texas shop owner sentenced in 2018 murder of man he mistook for thief
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who fled the country in 2018 after killing a man he mistook for a thief was sentenced to 35 years in prison. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg made the announcement Saturday, saying 35-year-old Oscar Aristides Garcia was sentenced Wednesday. Garcia pleaded guilty to murder in October and agreed to […]
Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans
TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
1 injured after fiery Rusk County crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a major crash in Rusk County early Monday morning. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to the scene at SH 322 near the intersection of CR 243A around 5 a.m. and found the truck with major damage and “fully […]
KLTV
Olympic medalist speaks to East Texas student athletes Saturday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - World champion Olympic medalist Natalie Hinds spoke to student athletes today in Tyler at CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine institute about her journey in becoming an Olympic bronze medalist. Natalie Hinds is a professional swimmer from Midland, Texas, who scored Bronze in the swimming division at...
Crews begin work on High Street bridge project, scheduled to last 2 years
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – This week, crews will begin work on the projected two-year-long construction of a new bridge on High Street in Longview. TxDOT and contractor crews will be starting work on Monday, and construction will require a traffic change in the area. “Traffic will travel in both directions on only one side of […]
89-year-old man dead, 3 others injured after two-vehicle wreck near Mineola
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An 89-year-old man was killed and three people were injured after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on US Highway 80 five miles east of Mineola in Smith County. Howard W. Petrea, 89, of Mineola, was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of US...
HipHopDX.com
Hurricane Chris Catches Early Break In Shooting Trial Thanks To Forensics Expert
Hurricane Chris has caught a break in his upcoming shooting trail, after the judge permitted a forensics expert to testify on the rapper’s behalf. In June 2020, the “A Bay Bay” rapper (real name Chris Dooley) was arrested after fatally shooting a man who allegedly tried to steal his car (which turned out to be stolen) outside of a convenience store in Shreveport, Louisiana.
