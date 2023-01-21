ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvsportsnow.com

Playing at WVU Would be a Dream for WV Native Eli Campbell, Just Not a Lifelong One

This West Virginia native may have a chance to live out a dream, even if it’s not one he’s been hoping for his whole life. High school football across the state of West Virginia doesn’t garner the respect it does in other states throughout the country, causing WVU to be forced to look in other areas for talent when recruiting. But that doesn’t mean the Mountaineers ignore their home state all together. And recently, one West Virginia kid Eli Campbell, an offensive lineman from Princeton, was fortunate enough to receive interest from WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Makes Another Confusing Decision

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the press today and began by apologizing for last season. “2022 wasn’t good enough,” Brown said. “I’m proud of how the team finished, but that wasn’t good enough and that’s on me. I accept that. I’m going to shy away from it or try to sugarcoat it, it just wasn’t good enough.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2025 F EJ Walker in Attendance for West Virginia-Texas Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — 2025 recruit EJ Walker is currently on his second unofficial visit to West Virginia, in attendance for the game against Texas. Walker talked with new WVU assistant DerMarr Johnson for majority of the pregame festivities. Walker was offered by WVU’s staff during his first visit. WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule

ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.2-13.8 record and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 27 in the BPI (up three spots from last week), and have the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the country. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

What Bob Huggins had to say after the loss to Texas

West Virginia got off the snide with a Big 12 Conference win against TCU earlier this week, but the Mountaineers were back in the loss column on Saturday night, blowing a second half lead and falling to No. 7 Texas in Morgantown. Afterwards, just three days removed from talking about a four-game winning streak, Bob Huggins did not mince words about his team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
FanSided

Kenny Pickett gets his guy in latest Steelers mock draft with trades

Kenny Pickett is starting to campaign for Pittsburgh to draft a former teammate of his, and that dream becomes reality in this Steelers mock draft. Kenny Pickett has been asked multiple times about his former collegiate teammate Jordan Addison over the past couple of weeks. He explained how great it would be for the Steelers to draft Addison if he is available when Pittsburgh selects. Taking Addison would be shocking as many do not imagine the black and gold taking a receiver with their first-round pick in this upcoming draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
weelunk.com

West Virginia’s First Trade School Was Located Right Here in Wheeling

The very first vocational school in West Virginia was located right here in Wheeling – South Wheeling to be exact. The McKinley Trade and Vocational school first opened its doors in 1927, welcoming new students under the belief that; “ regular graded and high school curricula are not suited for many boys who are mechanically inclined or who have acquired a strong distaste for formal book knowledge. Further, they believe that the present manual training system is very insufficient for the boy who wants to learn a trade.” (The McKinley Craftsman, 1927)
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Will vehicles ever be allowed back on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – As repairs continue on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, one question remains. When the project is complete….will vehicles be allowed back on? The bridge was closed indefinitely back in 2019 after a series of incidents involving heavy vehicles ignoring the posted weight limits. Engineer Tony Clark with the West Virginia Division […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Kome Asian Buffet opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Jun Liu and her husband own several Shogun Japanese Steakhouse franchises many are used to seeing across the state. They decided to embark on a new journey by opening a Kome Asian Buffet in Morgantown. They said it’s unique in that the buffet ranges from traditional...
MORGANTOWN, WV
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
NEBO, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mariah from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4 on Friday. Mariah brought Sinister with her, a cat who loves to play and play pranks. She also talked about an upcoming Valentine’s Day event. You can watch the full interview above and watch First...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTOV 9

High-speed chase ends with crash in St. Clairsville

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A high-speed police chase in Belmont County ended with a crash but no reported injuries along Crescent Road in St. Clairsville on Monday afternoon. St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz confirmed they have three in custody and one person is still missing. St. Clairsville police...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WDTV

Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been arrested on suspicion that she fatally stabbed her three-month-old child. Authorities on Friday arrested 31-year-old Krista Brunecz in connection to the child’s death at a Weston apartment building on Dec. 30. Both Brunecz and the infant were taken to an area...
WESTON, WV
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
602K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy