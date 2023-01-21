Read full article on original website
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
IHeartcountry Festival to Return to Moody Center in Austin, TX on May 13, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
wvsportsnow.com
Playing at WVU Would be a Dream for WV Native Eli Campbell, Just Not a Lifelong One
This West Virginia native may have a chance to live out a dream, even if it’s not one he’s been hoping for his whole life. High school football across the state of West Virginia doesn’t garner the respect it does in other states throughout the country, causing WVU to be forced to look in other areas for talent when recruiting. But that doesn’t mean the Mountaineers ignore their home state all together. And recently, one West Virginia kid Eli Campbell, an offensive lineman from Princeton, was fortunate enough to receive interest from WVU.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Makes Another Confusing Decision
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the press today and began by apologizing for last season. “2022 wasn’t good enough,” Brown said. “I’m proud of how the team finished, but that wasn’t good enough and that’s on me. I accept that. I’m going to shy away from it or try to sugarcoat it, it just wasn’t good enough.”
wvsportsnow.com
2025 F EJ Walker in Attendance for West Virginia-Texas Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — 2025 recruit EJ Walker is currently on his second unofficial visit to West Virginia, in attendance for the game against Texas. Walker talked with new WVU assistant DerMarr Johnson for majority of the pregame festivities. Walker was offered by WVU’s staff during his first visit. WVU...
247Sports
ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.2-13.8 record and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 27 in the BPI (up three spots from last week), and have the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the country. The...
247Sports
What Bob Huggins had to say after the loss to Texas
West Virginia got off the snide with a Big 12 Conference win against TCU earlier this week, but the Mountaineers were back in the loss column on Saturday night, blowing a second half lead and falling to No. 7 Texas in Morgantown. Afterwards, just three days removed from talking about a four-game winning streak, Bob Huggins did not mince words about his team.
Kenny Pickett gets his guy in latest Steelers mock draft with trades
Kenny Pickett is starting to campaign for Pittsburgh to draft a former teammate of his, and that dream becomes reality in this Steelers mock draft. Kenny Pickett has been asked multiple times about his former collegiate teammate Jordan Addison over the past couple of weeks. He explained how great it would be for the Steelers to draft Addison if he is available when Pittsburgh selects. Taking Addison would be shocking as many do not imagine the black and gold taking a receiver with their first-round pick in this upcoming draft.
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
weelunk.com
West Virginia’s First Trade School Was Located Right Here in Wheeling
The very first vocational school in West Virginia was located right here in Wheeling – South Wheeling to be exact. The McKinley Trade and Vocational school first opened its doors in 1927, welcoming new students under the belief that; “ regular graded and high school curricula are not suited for many boys who are mechanically inclined or who have acquired a strong distaste for formal book knowledge. Further, they believe that the present manual training system is very insufficient for the boy who wants to learn a trade.” (The McKinley Craftsman, 1927)
Will vehicles ever be allowed back on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge?
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – As repairs continue on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, one question remains. When the project is complete….will vehicles be allowed back on? The bridge was closed indefinitely back in 2019 after a series of incidents involving heavy vehicles ignoring the posted weight limits. Engineer Tony Clark with the West Virginia Division […]
WDTV
Kome Asian Buffet opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Jun Liu and her husband own several Shogun Japanese Steakhouse franchises many are used to seeing across the state. They decided to embark on a new journey by opening a Kome Asian Buffet in Morgantown. They said it’s unique in that the buffet ranges from traditional...
I-79 lane closure to begin Monday
A lane closure on Interstate 79 southbound is planned to start on Jan. 23 to allow work crews to make preparations for the construction of the Tygart River Bridge.
Another construction project for Wheeling and updates in a hit and run case: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. It’s a site that’s been called everything from a nuisance to an eyesore, but soon it will be called a place that welcomes visitors to the Friendly City. New details emerge on what’s next for the site of the former Wheeling Inn The Wheeling/Ohio […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
Bridgeport Police searching for owner of this pickup truck
The Bridgeport Police Department is searching for the owner of a pickup truck that they left the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 50 on Monday.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mariah from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4 on Friday. Mariah brought Sinister with her, a cat who loves to play and play pranks. She also talked about an upcoming Valentine’s Day event. You can watch the full interview above and watch First...
WTOV 9
High-speed chase ends with crash in St. Clairsville
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A high-speed police chase in Belmont County ended with a crash but no reported injuries along Crescent Road in St. Clairsville on Monday afternoon. St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz confirmed they have three in custody and one person is still missing. St. Clairsville police...
wajr.com
Marion County interstate lane restriction expected to cause major delays Monday
MARION County, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Highways (DOH) has announced plans to close one lane of southbound I-79 in Marion County to prepare for the next phase of the Tygart River Bridge construction. At 6 a.m. Monday, the lanes will close from the White Hall exit...
Rodney Carrington performs to sold-out crowd at Robinson Grand
Comedian, actor, singer and writer Rodney Carrington, known for his blue color comedy, performed Friday night to a sold-out crowd at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in downtown Clarksburg.
Shadowy Figure at Moundsville Penitentiary Finally Caught on Camera
This paranormal tourist really got their money's worth!
WDTV
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been arrested on suspicion that she fatally stabbed her three-month-old child. Authorities on Friday arrested 31-year-old Krista Brunecz in connection to the child’s death at a Weston apartment building on Dec. 30. Both Brunecz and the infant were taken to an area...
