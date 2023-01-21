Read full article on original website
Small-town nursing homes closing amid staffing crunch
WAUKON, Iowa — Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she’d lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
‘It was just a few seconds,’ mother says of daughter who died from distracted driver
DES MOINES, Iowa — Jo Ann and Peter Bengtson admit that returning to Iowa was really hard. Washington to Iowa is a long way but the distance wasn’t the reason for their hesitation. They originally planned to retire and move to Iowa to be near their daughter, Ellen, who had taken a job as a […]
KCRG.com
Arizona murder suspect arrested in Northern Iowa
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this year, US Marshals developed information that a suspect involved in a homicide in Tucson, Arizona, was in Charles City. On April 28th, 2022, Tuscon Police responded to several 911 reports of a shooting near N. Park Ave and E. 2nd Street. Responding officers found an adult male with gunshots and immediately rendered aid. A second gunshot victim was also located nearby with serious injuries.
KIMT
Snowmobile catches fire Thursday
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted county deputies responded to a report of a vehicle on fire Friday night to find 90% of a seemingly abandoned snowmobile melted or burned. A passerby called it in around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Silver Creek Rd. and Highway 42. While deputies examined the 2018 Ski-Doo, a car pulled up. The driver said he'd given the owner of the snowmobile a ride home. Deputies contacted the owner, who did not show signs of impairment.
KIMT
Chatfield Fire Department extinguishes large shed fire Sunday
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called to a large shed fire just before 9 Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Highway 52 SE just outside of Chatfield. Deputies arrived to find smoke coming from the eaves. They found the shed's owner moving vehicles and...
KWQC
One dead, one injured after falling while on the job
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Manchester is dead, and a second person hurt, after Dyersville Police say they fell while on the job. Police, fire and EMS personnel responded to Farmtek, located at 1440 Field of Dreams Way in Dyersville on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. When officers arrived,...
KIMT
Collision east of Stewartville sends one to the hospital
HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One driver is hurt after a collision east of Stewartville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Wade Alan Baker, 47 of Wykoff, was driving east on Highway 30 and Owen Donald Nelson, 17 of Stewartville, was southbound on County Road 20. The State Patrol says they collided in the intersection around 6:46 pm Monday after one driver failed to stop for the stop sign.
KIMT
Charles City driver killed after losing control on an icy road
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Ice and snow are being blamed for a fatal crash Monday afternoon in Floyd County. It happened around 2:30 pm in the 1800 block of Willow Avenue. The Iowa State Patrol says Julius Arthur Bryant, 44 of Charles City, was driving south when he lost control on ice and snowpack, went into the west ditch, and hit a creek bank. The State Patrol says Bryant’s pickup truck rolled onto the driver’s side and he was partially thrown from the truck.
KIMT
UTV stolen from power equipment business
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects after a utility vehicle theft is caught on camera at Podein's Power Equipment. The sheriff's office received a call for a motor vehicle theft around 10:30 Sunday night. Surveillance cameras show the theft happened between 6:00 and 6:45 p.m. A black truck entered the lot. The suspects approach a red 4-door 2023 Polaris Razor XP4 1000 UTV, drive it to the back of the building, and load it onto a trailer attached to a light colored SUV. At least two people are believed to be involved in the theft.
