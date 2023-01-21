Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Bond denied for Florida woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
MIAMI (CBS Miami) A woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband at a hospital in Daytona Beach will stay in jail. Ellen Gilland, 76, made her first appearance in a Volusia County court on Sunday. She’s charged with premeditated first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
WESH
2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
Legal analyst shares insight after woman shoots husband at Daytona Beach hospital
DAYTONA BEACH , Fla. — A woman who shot and killed her terminally ill husband is currently being held at the Volusia County Corrections, Daytona Beach police said Sunday. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday at Advent Health Daytona Beach. Investigators said Ellen Gilland made plans with the...
Florida woman who reportedly shot, killed terminally ill husband at hospital charged with murder
A woman who shot and killed her dying husband in a Florida hospital Saturday has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder. She made her first court appearance Sunday.
Florida Woman Shoots Husband In The Hospital In Planned Murder-Suicide Pact
An elderly Florida woman has been arrested after she killed her terminally ill husband at a Daytona Beach, Fla., hospital Saturday, as part of a murder-suicide deal the couple made weeks prior. Police say the woman could be charged with first-degree murder. “Apparently, because he
fox13news.com
Florida woman who shot, killed husband at Daytona Beach hospital charged with murder, denied bond: police
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach was booked into the Volusia County jail Saturday on charges...
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospital
At a Daytona Beach hospital, a 76-year-old woman shot and killed her terminally ill husband. The incident occurred on the morning of January 20, 2023, in the patient room of the Halifax Health Medical Center.
click orlando
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
Wife shot terminally ill husband in Florida hospital, police say
Police in Daytona Beach, Florida said that a woman shot her terminally ill husband at a local hospital on Saturday morning. The husband's condition after being shot is unknown. In a press release, officials said that there was no threat to other patients or Advent Health Hospital staff. The woman...
proclaimerscv.com
A Woman in Florida Arrested for Killing 27-Year-Old Mother in Random Shooting
A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 27-year-old woman while shooting at random vehicles in Orange County. Angila Baxter, 56, was arrested by homicide detectives and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm for the death of Nekaybaw Collier. The sheriff’s office reported that Baxter...
YAHOO!
Daytona police detain woman accused of shooting husband at AdventHealth following standoff
A New Smyrna Beach woman could face a first-degree murder charge after fatally shooting her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth hospital in Daytona Beach Saturday morning in an incident authorities believe the couple planned together, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said at a press conference. Charges are pending against...
DeLand police investigate after pedestrian struck, killed by driver
DELAND, Fla. — Police in DeLand are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver over the weekend. Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening near the intersection of North Woodland Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue. Read: Deputies: Brevard County teacher accused of...
Suspect identified in connection to Orlando apartment complex shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has been arrested following a shooting at the Maxwell Terrace Apartments, Orlando police said Sunday. According to a release, police responded around 5:20 p.m. Friday to a shooting call on West Arlington Street. Once officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Zedekiah...
WESH
Florida Death with Dignity nonprofit founder hopes to introduce bill to assist terminally ill adults
The shooting at the Daytona Beach hospital is sparking conversations about end-of-life issues. WESH 2's Amanda Dukes spoke tonight with a man who hopes to convince Florida lawmakers to create a new law. According to police, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland and her husband Jerry Gilland, 77, made a pact that if...
fox35orlando.com
Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case
ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
Orlando police: Missing 11-year-old found safe
ORLANDO, Fla. — Missing 11-year-old Amarie Padovani De Aza had been found safe, according to police. Orlando police told Channel 9 that Amarie Padovani De Aza has been found “found and sound.”. Original Story:. Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.
WESH
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — DeLand police said an investigation is underway after a deadly crash. On Sunday evening, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near an intersection. According to the DeLand Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and North Woodland Boulevard.
WESH
Woman killed crossing road in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross Ocean Shore Boulevard in Volusia County late Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. on State Road A1A (Ocean Shore Blvd) near Margaret Drive in Volusia County. FHP says a pedestrian walking east across A1A was struck by a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica traveling northbound after entering the direct path of the minivan.
WESH
FHP: Woman dies in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person Friday night on State Road 429. According to FHP, the crash happened on the southbound lanes of SR-429 near Seidel Road around 11 p.m. Friday when a 2009 Nissan Altima, disabled in the outside lane from a prior crash, was rear-ended by a 2023 Chevrolet Blazer that failed to stop or move around the disabled car.
leesburg-news.com
Stabbing victim airlifted after attack on Main Street in Leesburg
A suspect with a lengthy criminal history was arrested after stabbing a man on Main Street in Leesburg. Leesburg officers were dispatched at about 3 p.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of West Main Street when a 911 call was received regarding a stabbing at that location. Officers made contact with the victim who was suffering from a stab wound on the top left side of his rib cage according to the arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
