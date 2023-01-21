Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTRE
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eight people — a man, four women ages 30-60 and three children — in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon. Two are in critical condition, including a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his chest and a woman who was shot in the eye. Also among the wounded are two girls ages 3 and 5.
KTRE
Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville’s Sea Scouts
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Sea Scouting was a branch of the Boy Scouts which promotes mental and physical fitness through maritime skills. Jacksonville attorney John C. Box Junior set up a unit for local boys in 1936. They met at this location which has four buildings made of red ironstone.
KTRE
Gov. Abbott attends groundbreaking for UT Tyler Medical Education Building
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for UT Tyler’s new Medical Education Building. The facility will be built in Tyler’s midtown medical district and eventually house the new UT Tyler medical school. This will be East Texas’ first school of medicine and the UT...
KTRE
Olympic medalist speaks to East Texas student athletes Saturday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - World champion Olympic medalist Natalie Hinds spoke to student athletes today in Tyler at CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine institute about her journey in becoming an Olympic bronze medalist. Natalie Hinds is a professional swimmer from Midland, Texas, who scored Bronze in the swimming division at...
KTRE
Tyler ISD board set to approve new Legacy football coach on Thursday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD board is scheduled to name a new head football coach for Legacy High School in a special-called meeting on Thursday. The hiring of the coach is one of two action items listed on the agenda. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. The...
KTRE
East Texas financial expert shares filing tips for start of tax season
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s time to start filing your taxes! The 2023 tax season officially starts today, but things could look a little different this year. “Individuals who normally get large refunds in previous years are now going to experience smaller refunds,” Juan Martinez, Martinez CPA President and CEO said.
Comments / 0