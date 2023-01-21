SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eight people — a man, four women ages 30-60 and three children — in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon. Two are in critical condition, including a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his chest and a woman who was shot in the eye. Also among the wounded are two girls ages 3 and 5.

