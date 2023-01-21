ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eight people — a man, four women ages 30-60 and three children — in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon. Two are in critical condition, including a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his chest and a woman who was shot in the eye. Also among the wounded are two girls ages 3 and 5.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville’s Sea Scouts

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Sea Scouting was a branch of the Boy Scouts which promotes mental and physical fitness through maritime skills. Jacksonville attorney John C. Box Junior set up a unit for local boys in 1936. They met at this location which has four buildings made of red ironstone.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Olympic medalist speaks to East Texas student athletes Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - World champion Olympic medalist Natalie Hinds spoke to student athletes today in Tyler at CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine institute about her journey in becoming an Olympic bronze medalist. Natalie Hinds is a professional swimmer from Midland, Texas, who scored Bronze in the swimming division at...
TYLER, TX
East Texas financial expert shares filing tips for start of tax season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s time to start filing your taxes! The 2023 tax season officially starts today, but things could look a little different this year. “Individuals who normally get large refunds in previous years are now going to experience smaller refunds,” Juan Martinez, Martinez CPA President and CEO said.
TYLER, TX

