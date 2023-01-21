Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis passes Freeman Williams for No. 2 on NCAA's all-time scoring list
Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis scored 42 points and passed former Portland State star Freeman Williams for second on the NCAA's all-time scoring list on Saturday as the Titans defeated IUPUI 89-77. Davis began the game needing 18 points to surpass Freeman's mark of 3,249 points and reached that threshold with 7:11 remaining in the first half on a 3-pointer to put Detroit (8-12, 4-5 Horizon League) ahead 28-24.
He’s a Cass Tech legend: Meet Willie 'Roy' Ogletree, basketball scorekeeper of 48 years
When Willie “Roy” Ogletree is asked whether he can pass along a phone number for Steve Hall, the closeness of the two men is apparent by the time the eyes of the recipient reach the third line of the iPhone contact card: Instead of a job title or company name, the description is simply “My Boy!”
readthereporter.com
Mr. Basketball Gary Harris, now Hamilton County Hall of Famer
Hamilton Southeastern graduate and 2012 Indiana Mr. Basketball Gary Harris was formally inducted into the Hamilton County Basketball Hall of Fame last Saturday, just before tipoff of the Royals’ boys game with Mount Vernon. Harris is one of the best players to come out of Southeastern, helping the Royals...
MLive.com
Unselfish Mr. Basketball candidate leads Brother Rice past Kalamazoo Central
KENTWOOD, MI – Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice senior Curtis Williams Jr. received MVP honors for his performance in Saturday’s 67-50 win over Kalamazoo Central at East Kentwood’s Gotta Get It Hoop Classic. But the trophy isn’t going home in Williams’ duffle bag, but rather that of his...
CBS Sports
Michigan State vs. Indiana: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Two traditional powers from the Big Ten are set for a critical conference battle Sunday on CBS as Indiana plays host to Michigan State in a game featuring teams trying to navigate through the sprawling middle tier of the league standings. The meeting is the first of two between the programs this season and shapes up as one of the best matchups of the day in college basketball.
CBS News Detroit to debut 2 local weeknight newscasts, with plans for more
A year and one month after announcing plans to become a major player in local TV news, Detroit’s CBS station is ready to roll out two newscasts. Starting Monday, CBS News Detroit — as the WWJ-TV (Channel 62) team is branded — will be airing half-hour newscasts at 6 and 11 p.m. on weeknights and simulcasting them online. ...
earnthenecklace.com
Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
Fox 59
Woman shot overnight on Indy's south side
One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Push for fertility fraud act with one of Dr. Donald …. Jacoba Ballard and another fertility...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Why Is Aretha Franklin’s Detroit Home Listed On Zillow With No Interior Photos?
Detroit is no stranger to great musical talent as many of the music industry's best have come from Motown Records or just the city of Detroit in general. Famous American singer Aretha Franklin is a Detroit, Michigan native, and her childhood home is up for sale. It's not uncommon for...
This Indiana City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
indianapublicradio.org
Winter Storm Watch for central Indiana late Tuesday to Wednesday afternoon; 5 to 9 inches of snow could fall
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of central Indiana, including Muncie, from late Tuesday night (1 a.m. Wed.) through Wednesday afternoon, around 4 p.m.. Forecasters say 5 to 9 inches of snow could fall. Travel, they say, could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
cbs4indy.com
Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis surgeon
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of an Indianapolis surgeon calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health. The surgeon responded by calling himself a "scapegoat" for the hospital. Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis …. The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks...
tourcounsel.com
Circle Centre Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana
We begin the list of the best malls, outlets and stores in Indianapolis with one of the most popular shopping centers in the city: Circle Centre Mall, in this place you will find a wide variety of stores, places to recreate and restaurants where you can enjoy gastronomy and the calm environment.
Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent
(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
fox2detroit.com
Bad Brads BBQ opening 5th location in Metro Detroit
The first time Bad Brads BBQ showed up on FOX 2, they had one location. Things have changed big time for the Metro Detroit eatery, which just opened a 5th spot in Livonia.
GM announces nearly $1 billion investment for new vehicles
General Motors announced on Saturday that its making a near $1 billion investment in Michigan facilities for its next generation of vehicles
Fox 59
Teens arrested in shooting of another teen
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 23, 2023. Daily...
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
