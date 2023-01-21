Read full article on original website
WATCH: Mavs Star Luka Doncic’s New $250K Hellfire Apocalypse Truck
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal
The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
Miami Heat Reportedly Want To Trade This Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Miami Heat have tried to trade Duncan Robinson.
NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Considering Trade For Kelly Olynyk And Malik Beasley
In southern Florida, the Miami Heat are finally getting their act together after a rough start to the season. 6-4 in their last 10, the Heat are up to the 6th seed in the East with a 25-22 record through 47 games. Still, there is a sense that the Heat...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss
Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Eagles fans savage Odell Beckham Jr. after Giants tweet immediately backfires
Odell Beckham Jr. could be the class of the free-agent wide receiver market this offseason. His pro-Giants tweet prior to a first-half blowout is further proof he should sign elsewhere. If Odell Beckham Jr. values winning above all else, then the New York Giants are not the team for him.
Derrick Rose Waited 3 Hours For Kobe Bryant To Shoot Famous NBA 2K Commercial: "He Made Me Pay My Dues"
Kobe Bryant once made Derrick Rose wait 3 full hours when they had to shoot an NBA 2K commercial together, and Rose recounted the tale.
Kevin McHale Explains The Difference Between Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, And Magic Johnson: "Larry And Magic Could Control The Game By Taking 10 Shots."
Kevin McHale once took a shot at Michael Jordan while appreciating Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.
Defense and Lowry the culprits in 2nd Miami Heat win over Pels in 3 games
The Miami Heat needed a win in the worst way after dropping one in Dallas in an abysmal shooting performance on Friday. Coming into a Sunday afternoon game against the New Orleans Pelicans though, it surely wouldn’t be easy. While any afternoon game tends to be an intriguing one,...
Erik Spoelstra laments Heat’s ‘wasted day’ in Dallas, as theme of inconsistency continues
The Miami Heat’s up-and-down season continued with a blowout road loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra labeled it as a “wasted day.”
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Asked To Guard Ja Morant In Final Possession Of Win Over Grizzlies
In multiple ways, it could be argued that Friday night’s battle between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies saw one of Russell Westbrook’s best performances since donning the purple and gold. This led to significant praise from head coach Darvin Ham. For one, Westbrook posted a season-high...
Herm Edwards, fans unload on Cowboys Twitter for ‘blaming’ Dak Prescott for loss
Dallas Cowboys fans, and even former NFL head coach Herm Edwards, weren’t pleased that the team’s official Twitter account blamed Dak Prescott for their Divisional Round loss. The Dallas Cowboys were once again sent home early from the playoffs, as owner Jerry Jones’ quest for his fourth Super...
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
The 10 Greatest NBA Point Guards Of The 2010s
The 2010s were one of the best decades for NBA point guards. Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, and Chris Paul were the top 3 PGs during this decade.
Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to play after he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago. The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear. "Everything's sad, just said," said Ryan Collicott. Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to do...
sportingalert.com
Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: How to watch live?
The Memphis Grizzlies are determined to bounce back from their recent setback as they continue their season-high five-game road trip against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night at Footprint Center. Check out the latest head-to-head stats. Despite squandering a 13-point lead in the third quarter and seeing their franchise-record-tying 11-game...
numberfire.com
Goran Dragic (illness) ruled out for Bulls on Monday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic will not play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Dragic is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Now, he has been ruled out of action to kick off the new week. The team also announced he'll sit out the second leg of the back-to-back set Tuesday versus Indiana.
