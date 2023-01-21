ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools

By Dylan Svoboda
New York Post
 2 days ago

Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges.

The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times .

“I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft.

James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California.

James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport.

Bronny James
Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus.

Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.

New York Post

