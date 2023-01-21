ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Edmonds School Board Jan. 24 to consider expanding learning assistance programs

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is scheduled at its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting to celebrate student musicians, update district policies to provide clearer language and discuss possible expansion of learning assistance programs. Alderwood Middle School representatives are scheduled to give an update on the school’s goal of increasing student engagement.
EDMONDS, WA
Edmonds College to host Multicultural Job Fair Feb. 2

Edmonds College will host a Multicultural Job Fair from noon to 2 p.m.Thursday, Feb. 2, on the first floor of Brier Hall. The job fair is open to students and community members whose first language is not English. Employers at the event will have visual aids and bilingual documents available.
EDMONDS, WA
Puget Sound Regional Council seeking VISION 2050 Award nominees

The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) is seeking nominations for its VISION 2050 Awards program through April 1. According to a PSRC news release, the VISION 2050 Awards celebrate efforts that are enhancing the region’s communities and natural environment while advancing equity and opportunity for all. They recognize innovative work by jurisdictions, tribes, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and other groups in the central Puget Sound region. Award nomination materials are available on the PRSC website.
TACOMA, WA
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 13-19, 2023

6600 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault and harassment that occurred during an argument with his mother. 4800 block 219th Street Southwest: A woman told police that she saw two subjects exit a silver SUV and cut the catalytic converter off her vehicle, then leave the scene. Damage was estimated at $600.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA

