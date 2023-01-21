ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

‘Truly a miracle’: Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital, according to sister

By Cate Skinner
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7vgJ_0kMnLmUF00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (KARK) – The sister of former NFL player Peyton Hillis shared much-awaited news of his recovery after he was injured during a swimming incident in Florida.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Hillis’ sister Hayley Davis said Hillis had been discharged from the hospital after spending several weeks in intensive care. Hillis had been admitted into the ICU earlier this month, after reportedly rushing into the water at a beach in Pensacola, to save his children from drowning.

“Everything health wise is looking good and has all improved — truly a miracle!” Davis wrote.

In the post, Davis reflected on the incident, recalling her parents’ strength and Hillis’ fearlessness.

“I remember seeing Peyt laid out on the sand unable to move and my mom having to run back and forth between us as the medics helped each of us,” Davis wrote. “I just kept praying that Peyt would be ok and I’m so happy to say Yahweh provided.”

Davis also thanked well-wishers for their thoughts and prayers when Hillis was in the hospital.

Hillis is an Arkansas native and played for the University of Arkansas from 2004-2007. He was then drafted to the Denver Broncos in 2008, before playing for the Browns, Chiefs and Buccaneers in later seasons. He retired in 2015.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Dalhart ISD responds to ‘racist, derogatory remarks’ made at Friday basketball game

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dalhart Independent School District superintendent Jeff Byrd, has responded to an alleged incident during a high school basketball game on Friday between River Road and Dalhart. Byrd said in a statement that the district’s administration was made aware that students and players made “racially discriminatory and insensitive communications to opposing players […]
DALHART, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Snowy wintry weather for late tonight and tomorrow

The tranquil conditions from today with highs near 50 will give way overcast conditions tonight and tomorrow with the likelihood of wintry weather.  As of this writing, snow showers look to start after midnight – lasting through most of the day tomorrow.  From I-40 and points south, 5 to 7 inches looks plausible for the event. Our […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County Sheriff’s Office reports 3 facing charges after Thursday SWAT standoff in Canyon

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information on a SWAT-involved standoff that occurred on Thursday at a Canyon home and resulted in three people facing charges. According to officials, Potter County deputies conducted a narcotics investigation on Thursday and found that letters were being “soaked in narcotics (methamphetamine) and being […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Possible wintry weather on the horizon

Hello everyone! The sunshine from earlier today is giving way to increasing clouds for this afternoon and evening.  Temperatures are relatively pleasant with most locations reporting low to mid 50’s.  Amarillo should top out near 53.  Tomorrow afternoon will continue to be mild but breezy with southeast winds of 15 to 30 mph, and highs […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis man violates probation by cutting off ankle monitor, returns to jail

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A 48-year-old Clovis man has been sent back to prison after recently violating his probation, according to a news release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Clovis. On Tuesday, 48-year-old Johnny Stonelake was sent back to prison after violating his probation by cutting off his ankle monitor. According to […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy