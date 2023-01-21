ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nkunorse.com

Men's Tennis Downed By No. 4 Wildcats

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Northern Kentucky men's tennis program was defeated by the No. 4 ranked Wildcats of Kentucky Tuesday afternoon on the road inside the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center. THE FACTS. FINAL SCORE: Northern Kentucky – 1, No. 4 Kentucky – 6 LOCATION: Hilary J....
LEXINGTON, KY
nkunorse.com

Norse Knock off Cleveland State at Home

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – The Northern Kentucky women's basketball program came away with a huge Horizon League victory Sunday afternoon, defeating the conference leading Vikings of Cleveland State inside Truist Arena. THE FACTS. FINAL SCORE: Northern Kentucky – 73, Cleveland State – 69 LOCATION: Truist Arena –...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy