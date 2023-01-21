ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nativenewsonline.net

WATCH: New Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren on Native Bidaské

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren was inaugurated on Tuesday, Jan. 10. At 36, Nygren is the youngest person ever elected President of the Navajo Nation. He joined Native News Online on last week’s Native Bidaské (Spotlight). He was interviewed by Levi Rickert, editor of Native News Online. Nygren,...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

After women made historic gains, Navajo Nation Council elects first female speaker

The 25th Navajo Nation Council has made history Monday, electing Council Delegate Crystalyne Curley as the first female speaker, a post she will hold for the next two years. Curley, a former Miss Navajo, is serving her first term as a council delegate after winning against incumbent Kee Allen Begay, a victory affirmed after he challenged the November results and sought a recount. She is the first woman to represent communities Tselani/Cottonwood, Nazlini, Blue...
Buffalo's Fire

Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate

The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that’s been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Friday, fulfilling a pledge that new tribal President Buu Nygren made while campaigning for the office. The mandate was one of the longest-standing anywhere in the U.S....
Saurabh

The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo

Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
New York Post

Yuma, Arizona residents, officials say Mexican cartels control US border

Officials and locals in Yuma, Ariz., say Mexican cartels who smuggle drugs and people into the United States are effectively in control of the southern border, with one person describing the situation as a “ticking time bomb.” The cartels, which charge as much as $20,000 each to help migrants sneak into the US, have been using the ongoing illegal immigration surge to overwhelm Border Patrol officials as they run their lucrative trafficking operations, ​Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines told Fox News.​ “This is not a political discussion,” ​Lines said. “This is a national security issue.” “Unless this situation changes and we take back control from the cartels,...
americanmilitarynews.com

Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Congresswoman Leger Fernandez Delivered Millions from DC Back to New Mexico, where is the pork for Southern New Mexico?

Congresswoman Leger Fernández helped pass the fiscal year 2023 appropriations bill to fund the government and brought the DC Bacon home to New Mexico. The bill included $23,552,000 in specific Community Project Funding for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District. It also included numerous other provisions she championed, including an additional $1.45 billion for wildfire relief, to uplift New Mexico communities and strengthen our democracy.
CBS Miami

Customs officials are seizing eggs at the U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. customs officials are cracking down on egg smugglers. With egg prices soaring in the U.S. over the last year, more Americans are crossing into Mexico to buy the food item and trying to sneak cartons of raw eggs along some areas of the southern border, including California and Texas."We are seeing an increase in people attempting to cross eggs from Juarez to El Paso because they are significantly less expensive in Mexico than the U.S.," U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Roger Maier told CBS MoneyWatch. "This is also occurring with added frequency at other Southwest border locations."Egg prices have soared...
AZFamily

Report: Egg smuggling increases at the U.S. - Mexico border

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — CBS News reports that egg smuggling across the U.S. and Mexico border is becoming more frequent as egg prices continue to rise. Officials say that several individuals have been stopped at the border trying to sneak in raw eggs — a crime that can cost you up to $10,000. U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Roger Maier told CBS, “We are seeing an increase in people attempting to cross eggs from Juarez to El Paso because they’re significantly less expensive in Mexico than the U.S.”
