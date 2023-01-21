Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Pedestrian dies at hospital after being hit by vehicle in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person has died after they were hit by a vehicle in the Lents neighborhood early Monday morning. Just after 3 a.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a report of a pedestrian hit on Southeast Holgate Boulevard just west of Southeast 92nd Avenue. The pedestrian, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a local hospital where they later died.
OSP: Man crashes, dies after fleeing earlier Hwy 47 collision
A Banks man died Saturday after being involved in two separate crashes off Highway 47 in Washington County, Oregon State Police said.
KATU.com
One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
KATU.com
Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout
SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
kpic
State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries
A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Salem officers: Police
A witness said a person was shot and killed by Salem police in the area of Commercial Street Southeast Monday morning.
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
KATU.com
Oregon's Bonamici says she continues to recover after hit by car
PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, says she continues to recover from an accident earlier this month. She and her husband were hit by a car while crossing the street in Northwest Portland on Friday, Jan. 13. The couple had just left an event. Bonamici suffered a...
kykn.com
Extremely Icy Conditions Have Caused Several Crashes Throughout Marion County
Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours. We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways. Just last night since midnight we saw about 11 different crashes, some of which resulted in serious injury.
KVAL
Man tries to recover stolen car, chased by suspect at gunpoint
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A man who tried to get his stolen car back was chased by a suspect at gunpoint Saturday morning. Just before 10:30 a.m., deputies from Washington County responded to an armed robbery call at the Rock Creek 185 Apartments. Officials say a man who had his...
kpic
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
Parolee booked for Salem hit-run; woman seriously hurt
A parolee is facing a slew of charges following a hit-and-run in Salem that left a woman significantly injured Saturday night.
4 stolen show dogs found safe; finder declines $10K reward
Four show dogs inside a Mercedes van when it was stolen early Saturday were reunited with their owners on Sunday.
Leaders: I-205 tolling could ‘negatively impact’ communities
One of the biggest concerns from local leaders still is about thousands of drivers cutting thru communities to avoid paying tolls.
KVAL
Four terriers 'dog-napped' from North Portland hotel parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four terriers were taken this morning from a hotel parking lot in North Portland when the van that they were in, was stolen at about 7:45 a.m. from the Oxford Suites at Jantzen Beach. Police say the van was left running in the parking lot when...
Salem couple arrested after 6-year-old boy dies
The father and his domestic partner were arrested after a 6-year-old boy died Friday in Salem. Emergency responders were called to a residence in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast at about 8:45 a.m. Friday when the boy was unresponsive. A ambulance took the boy to Salem Health where he later died.
KVAL
Father & domestic partner arrested in connection with the death of a Salem six-year-old
SALEM, Ore. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a six-year-old child from Salem. Police took the boy's father, 29-year-old Robby-Joe Alexander Davenport, and his domestic partner, 25-year-old Cierra Wiedner into custody. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Death of child in Salem investigated as suspicious. Both...
kptv.com
Victim in deadly SE Portland crash identified by police
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the driver killed in a Southeast Portland car crash Sunday. PPB first responded to the crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 80th Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday where the body of Tyler L. David, 44, of Portland, was found.
Chronicle
Oregon Man Shot in Back After Telling Man He Shouldn’t Park in Space for Disabled, Prosecutor Says
Teddy Wayne Hall Sr. is accused of pulling a .22-caliber revolver from his pocket and fatally shooting an unarmed man who had told him he shouldn’t park in a space reserved for the disabled. Hall fired four shots at Raja McCallister as McCallister stood beside the driver’s-side door of...
KGW
White Portland ‘peace bikes’ mistaken for traffic death memorials
The bikes aren’t intended to be ghost bikes, which usually mark where a cyclist was killed. The artist had a somewhat different message in mind.
