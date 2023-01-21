Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star PlayerOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Video Captures Black Man Being Shot In The Back By Police In Wisconsin, Sparking Outrage And ProtestsWestland DailyKenosha, WI
Related
Man charged with opening fire at picnic found dead in jail
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man who landed on the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list after he allegedly killed two people and wounded three others at a 2006 Memorial Day picnic has been found dead in his jail cell. Octaviano Juarez-Corro was found unresponsive in his cell...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin Deputy and K9 partner stays busy over the weekend, multiple arrests made
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin deputy and his K9 partner stayed busy this weekend, making not one, but two arrests. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Booth and his K9 partner Riv made a traffic stop on Saturday, January 21 around the 8200 block on I-94.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer accused; abusing infant, faces 2 charges
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee police officer, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old infant – and he now faces two counts of physical abuse of a child-recklessly cause great bodily harm. The accused is Martinese McDaniel. According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin crime spree: Curtis Mallory sentenced, 1 1/2 years prison
MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin man who was suspected in a statewide crime spree that ended in Whitefish Bay was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 20 to one-and-a-half years in prison plus another two years of extended supervision. Back in December 2019, Wauwatosa police said Curtis Mallory of Babcock, a town southwest...
wtmj.com
Bystander killed in Milwaukee police chase
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man is dead after a vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police crashed into his car. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the 47-year-old man was killed Sunday evening. Police said in a news release that officers starting chasing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in...
wwisradio.com
Milwaukee’s Most Wanted Criminal Found Dead in His Jail Cell
(Milwaukee, WI) — One of the FBI’s most wanted suspects died in his Milwaukee jail cell over the weekend. No one is saying how Octaviano Juarez-Corro died. Guards found him dead yesterday morning. Juarez-Corro spent years on the run for the execution-style shooting of his estranged wife and four others in Milwaukee’s South Shore Park back in 2006. He was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list in 2021, and caught in Mexico a year later. He was being held in Milwaukee ahead of his trial.
Milwaukee Co. Jail capacity & staffing concerns grow after recent inmate deaths
Data obtained from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office shows the jail is over capacity with inmates. Meanwhile, it’s about a hundred employees short of being fully staffed.
wlip.com
Identity Of Man Killed After Police Chase Released
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–We have more information about the suspect who was killed in a shootout with law enforcement a week ago. 24 year old Hunter Hanson of Racine allegedly accelerated his vehicle toward a Racine Police officer in 2018 and online records show he was to stand trial on an attempted first degree homicide in connection with that incident this week.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee jail death, former 'Most Wanted' fugitive unresponsive in cell
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County inmate who was formerly one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted and on the list of the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives died in jail on Sunday morning, Jan. 22. His death comes almost a year after his arrest in Mexico after 16 years on the run.
1 killed in triple shooting near Sherman and Hope
A 23-year-old man died and two other people were injured in a shooting near Sherman and Hope in Milwaukee early Monday morning.
Inmate on FBI Most Wanted list dies in Milwaukee County Jail
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is leading an investigation after an inmate was found dead in his cell at the Milwaukee County Jail on Sunday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man charged in Lisbon crash on 'dangerous' road
TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man who prosecutors say has never had a driver's license was going about twice the speed limit, witnesses say, when he crashed into another vehicle at Townline and Schlei in the Town of Lisbon, killing his passenger. The crash happened Jan. 18 around...
1 man killed, 5 teens arrested following pursuit, crash
Milwaukee police say five male teens were in the car that hit the man. Their ages range from 13 to 15 years old, and they survived the crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash; Accused admits, 'did not have a driver's license'
MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened at Sherman and Villard on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The accused is Dejaun Johnson – and he faces a single charge of "knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death." According to the...
nbc15.com
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 55-year-old Madison man was arrested for an OWI offense after rolling over his vehicle in Dodge Co. Sunday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along U.S. 151 near E. Salem Rd. Power lines were damaged due...
CBS 58
Suspects in custody after police standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police have a suspect in custody after a standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek. Police say a customer refused to leave, threatened to shoot employees and then threatened to shoot law enforcement. A 54-year-old male from Alabama had a room with his 55-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR: Conclusion of Multi-Year Invasive Species Case, convictions announced
(WFRV) – The conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale distributors was announced by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officials say that a number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini...
wearegreenbay.com
Over 20 pouds of marijuana, other drugs recovered at storage facility in Wisconsin
FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – K9 Units are crucial to any police department’s success at locating illegal narcotics and that stands true for one southern Wisconsin agency. Last week, the Franklin Police Department’s K9 Rex and Officer Graf found over 20 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs during a routine check at a local storage facility.
Comments / 0