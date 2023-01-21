ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, CO

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KEKB

Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town

Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
NEW CASTLE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's most famous nature photographer donates life work to public domain

For the past eight months at his home in the Summit County hills, John Fielder spent most every morning and afternoon sifting through photographs tucked away for decades. They were transparencies from his years of hauling heavy film equipment deep into Colorado's backcountry. The transparencies needed paring down — duplicates in which the exposure and/or contrast wasn't quite right. Fielder estimated copies to number around 150,000, with another 50,000 or so from his digital days after 2008.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Colorado River Water Conservation District considers criteria for water conservation program

A Western Slope water conservation district has released a draft of the rules it plans to use to guide a program paying water users to cut back. The Glenwood Springs-based Colorado River Water Conservation District Board of Directors discussed the policy at its quarterly meeting in January. In December, the Upper Colorado River Commission unveiled details of a rebooted water conservation program, which originally ran from 2015 to 2018 and paid water users to use less Colorado River water.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
94.3 The X

You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel

It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Globally inspired cuisine at Grouse Mountain Grill

Grouse Mountain Grill has long been a staple on Beaver Creek’s dining scene. Perched slopeside with a gorgeous view, owner-operators Dan and Doris Schoenfelder remain committed to threading the needle between easy comfort and upscale service. And though Grouse is known for several signature dishes, they’ve brought in a new chef with two-star Michelin restaurant experience — and it shows.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley’s SteamMaster celebrating 45 years

Forty-five years ago, Gary Gilman was looking for a way to support his ski habit. He found it, and more, by creating SteamMaster Cleaning and Restoration. Gilman after all these years is easing his way out of the company, now owned by CEO Raj Manickam and President Matt Monica. Julie Gilman is still running the office.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy