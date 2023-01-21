Read full article on original website
Related
Film screening, discussion on skiing and mental health in Beaver Creek on Tuesday
What: ‘The Mountain in My Mind’ film screening. After the Padillas lost their 15-year-old son to suicide, the family made it their mission to help ensure that Jack Padilla’s memory was not forgotten, and they try to save some lives along the way. One way Jack’s older...
Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town
Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
Colorado's most famous nature photographer donates life work to public domain
For the past eight months at his home in the Summit County hills, John Fielder spent most every morning and afternoon sifting through photographs tucked away for decades. They were transparencies from his years of hauling heavy film equipment deep into Colorado's backcountry. The transparencies needed paring down — duplicates in which the exposure and/or contrast wasn't quite right. Fielder estimated copies to number around 150,000, with another 50,000 or so from his digital days after 2008.
Summit Daily News
Land exchange approval near Green Mountain Reservoir met with applause from government officials, concern from advocacy groups
The Bureau of Land Management has approved the Blue Valley Land Exchange, which encompasses areas north of Green Mountain Reservoir near Heeney. The decision was met with applause and scrutiny due to its changes to land use near the Blue River, a popular recreation area. The exchange will increase public...
Expansion plan for Eagle bike park envisions runs that mimic local trails
Eagle’s Open Space and Recreation Committee unveiled its final concept design for major expansions to the bike park near the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink at Haymaker’s trailhead. One of the park’s major objectives is to create a space that mimics challenging aspects of favorite local trails.
Colorado River Water Conservation District considers criteria for water conservation program
A Western Slope water conservation district has released a draft of the rules it plans to use to guide a program paying water users to cut back. The Glenwood Springs-based Colorado River Water Conservation District Board of Directors discussed the policy at its quarterly meeting in January. In December, the Upper Colorado River Commission unveiled details of a rebooted water conservation program, which originally ran from 2015 to 2018 and paid water users to use less Colorado River water.
You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel
It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
Time Machine: 30 years ago, Vail-based lawn chair demo team performs at Clinton inauguration
Hailing from Vail, the Precision Lawn Chair Demonstration Team performed at the first inauguration of Bill Clinton as president of the United States on Jan. 20, 1993. In a piece titled “Hollywood meets Woodstock,” Newsweek magazine described the Clinton Inaugural as “the largest and most elaborate Inauguration of modern times.”
New omicron subvariant expected to make waves in Eagle County in coming weeks
There’s a new omicron subvariant bringing COVID-19 waves across the world and country. The XBB.1.5 subvariant — nicknamed the “kraken” — is quickly becoming the most dominant strain of the virus, and it’s already arrived in Colorado and Eagle County. “We’re going to continue...
Inside Vail’s $2.8 million plan to address staff compensation, benefits
The town of Vail is getting ready to roll out a new compensation and benefits program and strategy in February. “You have all heard from us the challenge of recruitment and retention in today’s very fast-changing environment,” said Krista Miller, the town’s director of human resources, at the Jan. 17 Town Council meeting.
VIDEO: Stone Creek Chutes in Beaver Creek on a snowy Saturday
Join ON THE HILL host Sean Naylor, and special guest former OTH host Ross Leonhart, for a trip into Stone Creek Chutes on a snowy Saturday in Beaver Creek.
Summit Daily News
Evidence of Cloud Nine alcohol consumption at center of skier suit over Aspen Highlands collision
ASPEN — A legal battle over the admission of evidence indicating a man drank alcohol before he collided with another skier is playing out in a lawsuit that casts the spotlight on skiing after partying at Cloud Nine Bistro at Aspen Highlands. Following 90 minutes of oral arguments among...
Pumphouse Lake avalanche report details factors in slide that killed 2 snowmobilers
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center released its final report Saturday, Jan. 14, about an avalanche that killed two snowmobilers east of Winter Park near Pumphouse Lake on Jan. 7. The report provides more detail about the accident and rescue efforts. The report states three snowmobilers were riding in an area...
Dr. J. Richard Steadman, pioneering orthopedic surgeon and founder of The Steadman Clinic, dies at 85
Dr. J. Richard Steadman, the renowned innovator and mentor in the field of orthopedic sports medicine who founded The Steadman Clinic, died peacefully in his sleep early Friday morning at his home in Vail. He was 85. Steadman was internationally known for the development of several advanced surgical procedures for...
Summit Daily News
Dog reunited with owner after 7 days spent criss-crossing I-70 near Frisco during back-to-back snowstorms
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct date of Maple’s rescue. Mary Quinn never expected that her 3-year-old dog, Maple, could survive a week out in the cold of winter and back-to-back snowstorms alone. But that’s what happened after snow and ice falling from a...
Globally inspired cuisine at Grouse Mountain Grill
Grouse Mountain Grill has long been a staple on Beaver Creek’s dining scene. Perched slopeside with a gorgeous view, owner-operators Dan and Doris Schoenfelder remain committed to threading the needle between easy comfort and upscale service. And though Grouse is known for several signature dishes, they’ve brought in a new chef with two-star Michelin restaurant experience — and it shows.
Vail Valley’s SteamMaster celebrating 45 years
Forty-five years ago, Gary Gilman was looking for a way to support his ski habit. He found it, and more, by creating SteamMaster Cleaning and Restoration. Gilman after all these years is easing his way out of the company, now owned by CEO Raj Manickam and President Matt Monica. Julie Gilman is still running the office.
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
Will Eagle County fall into recession? Some national trends point that way
Is the U.S. headed for a recession? Maybe. How will it affect Eagle County? It’s hard to say. Still, a number of economic fundamentals remain strong, even as the national real estate market slumps, interest rates rise and tech firms lay off thousands of employees. Tom Foley is the...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0