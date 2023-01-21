Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'Roger MarshCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Related
Maryland Eastern Shore takes down NCCU in MEAC upset
The Hawks trailed the entire game until a last second basket gave them the win. The post Maryland Eastern Shore takes down NCCU in MEAC upset appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NC Central collapses against MEAC upstart MDES
Maryland Eastern Shore staged an improbable comeback in the final minute to knock off NC Central in a battle of MEAC leaders. The post NC Central collapses against MEAC upstart MDES appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Hampton gets first CAA win over Monmouth
Hampton native Marquis Godwin leads the Pirates to their first conference win of the season The post Hampton gets first CAA win over Monmouth appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to play after he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago. The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear. "Everything's sad, just said," said Ryan Collicott. Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to do...
Fayetteville State women take first place with win over WSSU
Fayetteville State faced a raucous crowd and a formidable opponent, but came out with a big win on the road. The post Fayetteville State women take first place with win over WSSU appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Heathwood Hall's J.D. Gardner is voted SBLive South Carolina Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Heathwood Hall's J.D. Gardner, the winner of SBLive South Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by South Carolina high school sports fans. Gardner collected 66.67% of our state-wide vote after he scored 35 points as the Highlanders beat Orangeburg Prep 55-37. He had 37 points ...
Comments / 0