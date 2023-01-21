Read full article on original website
GCW vs. New South Results (1/22): Bussy, Blake Christian, And Tony Deppen In Action, 12-Man Tag
Game Changer Wrestling and New South Pro Wrestling held the GCW vs. New South event on January 22 from Singin' River Brewing Company in Florence, Alabama. The event aired on FITE Plus. Full results and highlights are below. GCW vs. New South Results (1/22) GCW World Champion Nick Gage comes...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/23): Dark Order, Butcher & The Blade, More In Action
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 23. Matches were taped on January 18 from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Fans can watch the full show in the video above. AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/23) - Ari Daivari & Tony Nese defeated...
AIW Wasted Youth Results (1/21): Josh Bishop, Dominic Garrini In Action, Bar Fight
Absolute Intense Wrestling held its AIW Wasted Youth event on January 21 from The Outpost Concert Club in Kent, OH. The event aired on FITE Plus. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results and highlights are below. AIW Wasted Youth Results (1/21) - The Philly...
Details, Contract Status' On Several Wrestlers
Fightful Select has learned details behind several names and their contract status'. Although she hasn't popped back up in WWE as of yet, Fightful is told that not only is Chelsea Green signed to WWE, she has been for quite some time and is still awaiting creative. We've asked her to confirm personally a number of times, but that won't happen for obvious reasons. Green shut down her Onlyfans page recently, and Major Pod had to limit the production of new Chelsea Green merchandise as a result of her signing.
Rocky Romero Interview | Ace Steel Remembers Jay Briscoe | The Wrestling Perspective Podcast 1/22/23
Ace Steel joins The Wrestling Perspective Podcast for a short time to share stories about his friend Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away on Tuesday, January 17th. Rocky Romero is the special guest this week on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast. Here are some topics discussed in this interview. - Rocky...
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Popculture
Country Singer and Drummer Get Married Just Outside of Nashville
Wedding bells were ringing ahead of the Christmas holiday. The Hobbs Sisters' Lauren Hobbs and Nashville drummer Neal Yakopin wed right outside of Nashville on Dec. 17. The couple began dating in 2019, having their first date on Thanksgiving of that year. They got engaged on Christmas Eve last 2021. They knew from the start that they'd found the one in each other. "From our very first date, we could really be ourselves with each other," Hobbs told PEOPLE about the drummer. "We could talk about anything and found so much common ground in our love for our family, faith, and passion for music. It felt right from the very beginning."
‘Country Boy Eddie’ Dies: Alabama TV Star Who Gave Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette A Chance Was 92
Gordon Edwards Burns, an Alabama TV personality nicknamed “Country Boy Eddie” who was an early supporter of Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Emmy Lou Harris and other budding country superstars, has died at 92. His family confirmed his death but did not provide a cause, saying merely that he died “peacefully at his home” in Warrior, Alabama. Burns was the host of The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddie, a talent showcase for rising stars. The folksy Burns hosted the show from 1957 at age 27 until his retirement in 1993. His family’s statement noted “He was a trailblazer for...
George Jones ‘Tickled’ Tammy Wynette by Gifting Her a Gold Cadillac for Her Birthday After They Split
After George Jones and Tammy Wynette split and ended their rocky marriage, he gifted her a gold Cadillac for her birthday to signify their friendship.
Bloodline To Hold Tribal Court For Trial Of Sami Zayn On WWE Raw XXX
Mike Johnson at PWInsider is reporting that the Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony scheduled for WWE Raw XXX on January 23 is being changed. According to the report, the Acknowledgment Ceremony will be replaced with the Trial of Sami Zayn. The reported change is due to the fallout from WWE SmackDown where Reigns was displeased with Sami wanting to be in on his plans regarding Kevin Owens and looking further displeased when Sami was nowhere to be found when Owens attacked Reigns during the contract signing.
Hardy Is a Country Singer Who Just Wants to Rock the F–k Out
Michael Hardy had been on his bus writing songs with his frequent collaborators Brett Tyler and Jordan Schmidt when he pressed play on a mix of his new album. They were floored by the heavy-rock influences coming out of the speakers and wanted to write something along those lines. “I was like, ‘My record is done, so there’s really no point,” Hardy, who records and performs under his last name, tells Rolling Stone during a call from a tour stop in South Carolina. “I get up the next morning and Brett and Jordan are in the front lounge of my...
RJ City Gets Up Close With Ethan Page's Firm Knockers, John Cena Teases WWE 2K23 Cover | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 22, 2023:. - Ethan Page and his tight tits were the latest guests on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Many content creators are teasing the reveal of the upcoming WWE 2K23 cover star, but John Cena can't seem to see who this year's cover star will be.
Alec Price: I Want To Be Signed, I've Changed The Whole Territory And Game
Alec Price has already had a busy 2023, wrestling in a recorded ten matches according to Cagematch. On January 6, Price competed against Channing Thomas in a 60-minute Iron Man match in Worcester, Massachusetts. He flew across the country to face Titus Alexander in San Francisco, California on January 7, and then traveled to Chicago, Illinois to wrestle for GCW on January 8.
Rock Off The Island? Sami's Tribal Court | Tim & Joel Pod 1/22/23
Tim & Joel are going to Tribal Court to defend Sami Zayn on a new Tim & Joel Call It In The Ring!. "30 Days of Rock or No Rock." Fightful Overbooked is extra Fightful content brought to you by Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl featuring interviews with Independent wrestling talent and creators, gaming uploads, live streams, and spotlighting various wrestling content creators. Fans can expect daily uploads offering different and unique opinions relating to wrestling, entertainment, and more.
WWE Had Plans For Edge And Beth Phoenix As Of Late 2022
Edge hasn't officially returned to WWE since his latest absence started, but the company already had some plans in order for him months ago. Fightful Select has learned that as of late November, WWE had Edge penciled in for the first couple of PLE events of the year. As Fightful Select had reported on a Q&A show upon his hiatus, the working plan was for Edge to take on Finn Balor upon his return to pick up their long-running feud, with WrestlingNews.co reporting that they'd be competing at Royal Ruble. Edge's limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out. We can also confirm WrestlingNews.co's report that as of that point (ahead of Survivor Series) it was scheduled to be a Hell in a Cell match.
Jessica Troy: Everyone Should Be Thankful For How Long Kellyanne Wrestled In Australia
Jessica Troy gives high praise to Kellyanne. The wrestling scene in Australia is populated with many budding superstars, even though that scene recently lost Kellyanne. Before retiring in July 2021, Kellyanne was considered one of the top performers in the country, as she held numerous titles in numerous promotions. Jessica...
Big Bill Believes A Singles Run Will Happen Eventually, Loves Working With The Firm
Big Bill comments on working with The Firm. Big Bill (formerly W. Morrissey) officially signed with AEW in August 2022 and was immediately put into a group with Stokely Hathaway, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and The Gunns (Colten & Austin Gunn) as The Firm. Morrissey showed during his run with...
Fred Rosser vs. Peter Avalon, Blake Christian In Action, More Announced For 1/28 NJPW STRONG
NJPW STRONG (1/28) STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. Peter Avalon. Fightful will have coverage of NJPW STRONG once it airs on Saturday. Catch up on results from past NJPW shows using Fightful's results section.
Catalyst Wrestling Rock The Bell House Results (1/22): Homicide Faces Colby Corino
Catalyst Wrestling held its Rock The Bell House event on January 22 from The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below. Catalyst Wrestling Rock The Bell House Results (1/22) - Ray Jaz def....
Jon Moxley To Compete At DEFY Year 6, Teaming With Schaff Against Zack Sabre Jr And Davey Richards
Jon Moxley has booked an independent date. DEFY Wrestling announced that Jon Moxley will team with Schaff to face Zack Sabre Jr & Davey Richards at DEFY Year 6 on February 11. This will mark Moxley's first match for DEFY since April 30, 2022 when he defeated Tom Lawlor. Moxley...
