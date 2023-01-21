ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

NECN

McDonald's Customer Spits on Employee, Returns Hours Later With an Ax

Police say a customer spit on an employee at a New Hampshire McDonald's drive-thru window and then returned hours later, threatening multiple employees with an ax. Manchester police said they responded to a report around 10 p.m. Sunday of a man who was causing trouble at the drive-thru window at the McDonald's at 907 Hanover St. The store manager told police that a man came up to the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee. The employee refused to serve the man, and the man then spit on him. The man then left the area.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 21-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active domestic disturbance in the area of Wall Street at around 12:10 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Isaiah Wakefield, of Springfield, assaulted a household member...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
TEWKSBURY, MA
universalhub.com

Police: Guy running away from gunfire scene in Dorchester arrested after gun falls out of his clothes

Boston Police report officers responding to call about a person with a gun on Brenton Street this morning spotted a guy running away:. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect, later identified as Rahjah Guillaume, 22, of Dorchester, run from the scene in the direction of Glenway Street. As Guillaume was running, officers observed a firearm fall from his person, onto the ground.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Man arrested after allegedly driving the wrong-way on I-393 in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested after allegedly driving the wrong way on I-393 in Concord. New Hampshire State Police said Hunter Dusio, 23, of Somerset, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct and reckless operation. Around 9 p.m. on...
CONCORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Carjacking in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A 53-year-old man was arrested following a carjacking in Manchester early yesterday morning. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery at the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street at around 1:30 a.m. Arriving officers spoke with the victim who reported that he was leaving the...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Merrimack man accused of threatening workers repossessing his vehicle

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A Merrimack man was arrested after he allegedly threatened workers who were repossessing his car. Merrimack police said Gregory Isabelle, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and a charge of misdemeanor criminal threatening. Officers responded around...
MERRIMACK, NH
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after Warrant Arrest in Roxbury

At about 12:45 PM, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the District B-3 Anti-Crime Unit (Roxbury), conducted an investigation in the area of Seaver Street and Harold Street, resulting in the warrant arrest of Jonathan Velasquez, 18, of Roxbury. The warrant was issued out of Dorchester District Court for Threats to Commit a Crime.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Man Facing DUI Charge After Crash in Pelham, NH

A man who crashed his car overnight in Pelham, New Hampshire, is now facing DUI charges. Pelham police say Edward Nassif, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, was driving on Mammoth Road just before 2 a.m. Saturday when he struck a guardrail and crashed near the Lt. Elmer G. Raymond Athletic Fields. An...
PELHAM, NH
manchesterinklink.com

State police intercept wrong-way driver having medical emergency on I-293

MERRIMACK, NH – A Goffstown man who was spotted driving the wrong way on I-293 Monday was suffering a medical emergency, police have determined. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 1:30 p.m., New Hampshire State Police Troop B dispatch began receiving multiple reports of a wrong-way driver in the area of mile marker 7.4 on Interstate 293 in Manchester. Witnesses reported a minivan traveling the wrong way, southbound, in the northbound lanes. Troopers from the Troop B barracks responded to the area, first encountering the vehicle on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in the area north of the Bedford Toll Plaza traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
MANCHESTER, NH

