Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
Related
whdh.com
Police: NH man arrested after returning to McDonald’s with axe after being told restaurant was closed
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man from Webster, New Hampshire, is facing simple assault and trespassing charges after he allegedly confronted fast food employees with an axe, according to police in Manchester. Eric Mayville was arrested hours after officers were first called to the McDonald’s on Hanover Street late Sunday...
NECN
McDonald's Customer Spits on Employee, Returns Hours Later With an Ax
Police say a customer spit on an employee at a New Hampshire McDonald's drive-thru window and then returned hours later, threatening multiple employees with an ax. Manchester police said they responded to a report around 10 p.m. Sunday of a man who was causing trouble at the drive-thru window at the McDonald's at 907 Hanover St. The store manager told police that a man came up to the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee. The employee refused to serve the man, and the man then spit on him. The man then left the area.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A 21-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active domestic disturbance in the area of Wall Street at around 12:10 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Isaiah Wakefield, of Springfield, assaulted a household member...
Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
Suspect Arrested After Hours-Long Armed Standoff At Methuen Home: Police
An individual was arrested following a multi-hour armed standoff outside a Methuen home, authorities said. Officers responded for a report of the individual for another incident at the home on Arabian Drive just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, Police Chief Scott McNamara reports. The sus…
newportdispatch.com
Brattleboro man arrested for theft, police looking for second suspect
VERNON — Two people were arrested in Vernon today. Authorities say they were notified of two men in a red truck, parked in front of a driveway on Stebbins Road at around 8:25 a.m. The caller told police that two men under a sedan vehicle were cutting off the...
WMUR.com
Man arrested after allegedly crashing into guardrail, driving the wrong-way on I-93
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — A Londonderry man was arrested after he allegedly crashed into a guardrail multiple times and drove the wrong way on I-93. New Hampshire State Police said Jesse Grazewski, 32, of Londonderry was charged with reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated and reckless operation. State police said around...
universalhub.com
Police: Guy running away from gunfire scene in Dorchester arrested after gun falls out of his clothes
Boston Police report officers responding to call about a person with a gun on Brenton Street this morning spotted a guy running away:. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect, later identified as Rahjah Guillaume, 22, of Dorchester, run from the scene in the direction of Glenway Street. As Guillaume was running, officers observed a firearm fall from his person, onto the ground.
WMUR.com
Man arrested after allegedly driving the wrong-way on I-393 in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested after allegedly driving the wrong way on I-393 in Concord. New Hampshire State Police said Hunter Dusio, 23, of Somerset, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct and reckless operation. Around 9 p.m. on...
newportdispatch.com
Carjacking in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A 53-year-old man was arrested following a carjacking in Manchester early yesterday morning. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery at the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street at around 1:30 a.m. Arriving officers spoke with the victim who reported that he was leaving the...
WMUR.com
Merrimack man accused of threatening workers repossessing his vehicle
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A Merrimack man was arrested after he allegedly threatened workers who were repossessing his car. Merrimack police said Gregory Isabelle, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and a charge of misdemeanor criminal threatening. Officers responded around...
manchesterinklink.com
Hooksett man accused of taking keys at gunpoint, driving off with victim’s car
MANCHESTER, NH – A Hooksett man faces a slew of charges in connection with an alleged armed robbery outside of the Red Arrow Diner early Friday. On January 20, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the Red Arrow Diner at 61 Lowell St for a report of an armed robbery.
Two More In Hopedale Charged In Milford Shootings Last Week: Police
Police arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Milford last week, authorities said. Joseph Brigham, 25, of Hopedale, and Derek Brigham, 33, of Blackstone, face a host of charges following a Sunday, June 15 shooting, Hopedale police said. Police responded to a home on Dutcher Street after someone...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after Warrant Arrest in Roxbury
At about 12:45 PM, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the District B-3 Anti-Crime Unit (Roxbury), conducted an investigation in the area of Seaver Street and Harold Street, resulting in the warrant arrest of Jonathan Velasquez, 18, of Roxbury. The warrant was issued out of Dorchester District Court for Threats to Commit a Crime.
New Hampshire snowmobile crashes leave child, woman seriously injured, officials say
An 11-year-old child was ejected from a snowmobile, knocked unconscious and seriously injured in New Hampshire on Saturday, one of multiple people injured in snowmobile crashes there this weekend, authorities said. The child was riding with an adult when their snowmobile struck a rock, launching both riders from their seats,...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Man Facing DUI Charge After Crash in Pelham, NH
A man who crashed his car overnight in Pelham, New Hampshire, is now facing DUI charges. Pelham police say Edward Nassif, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, was driving on Mammoth Road just before 2 a.m. Saturday when he struck a guardrail and crashed near the Lt. Elmer G. Raymond Athletic Fields. An...
manchesterinklink.com
State police intercept wrong-way driver having medical emergency on I-293
MERRIMACK, NH – A Goffstown man who was spotted driving the wrong way on I-293 Monday was suffering a medical emergency, police have determined. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 1:30 p.m., New Hampshire State Police Troop B dispatch began receiving multiple reports of a wrong-way driver in the area of mile marker 7.4 on Interstate 293 in Manchester. Witnesses reported a minivan traveling the wrong way, southbound, in the northbound lanes. Troopers from the Troop B barracks responded to the area, first encountering the vehicle on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in the area north of the Bedford Toll Plaza traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
Police investigating deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash near Mass & Cass
BOSTON — Authorities are searching for a car that hit and killed a man in the South End Friday night. Officers responding to the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue around 10:40 p.m. found a man in a wheelchair who had been hit by a car, according to the Suffolk County DA’s Office. Boston Police say the suspect vehicle fled in an unknown direction.
WCVB
DA: Officer accidentally fired during standoff with armed suspect in Boston triple-decker
BOSTON — One man was seen being taken into custody Friday after a standoff inside a Boston triple-decker in which the suspect and an officer fired their weapons. Investigators tell NewsCenter5 the man barricaded himself inside the multi-family home on Harvard Street early Friday afternoon and shot at police. Radio traffic indicated the man fired at least one time.
Methuen Police Arrest Barricaded Person; Identity Protected by Legislature’s Secrecy Law
An unnamed person, protected by the state legislature’s 2014 secrecy law, who was barricaded with, what police said, was “live” ammunition inside a Methuen home was arrested by Methuen police Sunday night. Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said “the individual was taken into custody without incident...
Comments / 2