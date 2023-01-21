Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94
Part of Highway 94 was closed Monday in southern Callaway County after a crash. The post Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Part of Highway 94 reopens after being closed for crash, patrol says
Part of Highway 94 was closed Monday in southern Callaway County after a crash. The post Part of Highway 94 reopens after being closed for crash, patrol says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Five people injured following crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Five people are recovering after a crash in Morgan County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened on Missouri Highway 52, east of Jefferson Street in Morgan County around 9:40 a.m. Troopers say, 38-year-old Brandlee L. Stilfield, of Barnett Missouri, and 76-year-old James M. The post Five people injured following crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Three injured in Jefferson City crash Saturday night
JEFFERSON CITY — Three people were injured after a vehicle crash in Jefferson City Saturday night. According to a release from the the Jefferson City Police Department, officers responded to East Dunklin Street at Lee Drive at 10:48 p.m. The crash happened when Jawuan Delancy, 21, of St. Louis,...
kjluradio.com
Collision near the Lincoln University campus restricts traffic
Three people escape a three-vehicle accident in Jefferson City with minor to moderate injuries. The Jefferson City Police Department reports officers were called Saturday night to the intersection of E. Dunklin Street and Lee Drive, near the Lincoln University campus, to respond to a motor vehicle crash. Police say Jawuan Delancy, 21, of St. Louis, was driving on Lee Drive when he pulled into the path of Patricia Herron, 42, of Jefferson City.
kjluradio.com
Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri
An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
No Injuries Reported at Fire Scene at 16th & Osage
Sedalia Fire Department crews responded to 1523 South Osage for a structure fire at 6:43 a.m., Monday morning, according to Fire Chief Matt Irwin. Crews first arrived on scene at 6:46 a.m. Sedalia Police and PCAD also responded to the fire scene. Fire crews advised they had heavy smoke pushing...
ktvo.com
Northern Missouri man's body located inside his burning home
MOBERLY, Mo. — A northern Missouri man was found dead inside his burning home on Saturday morning. Moberly police said the fatal house fire was reported at approximately 5 a.m. at 1625 South Morley Street. The Randolph County coroner identifies the victim as Norman Lee Reed, 62, of Moberly.
kchi.com
Hotel Fire In Carrollton Sunday Night
Carrollton Fire Fighters were on the scene of a structure fire at the Carrollton Inn on South Main Sunday night. The fire was reported at 11:44 pm and mutual aid was received from North Central Carroll Fire Protection District and the Norborne Fire Department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire crews were on the scene for six hours.
Firefighters respond to garage fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department is investigating a garage fire that happened central Columbia. Firefighters were called to 401 West Worley Street for a report of a structure fire. The department said in a tweet that flames were coming from a detached garage when crews arrived. No one was hurt in the fire, according The post Firefighters respond to garage fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Passenger in SUV seriously injured in crash on Highway 63
The Highway Patrol reports a Hallsville woman sustained serious injuries when a sport utility vehicle hit a pickup truck in Queen City on Wednesday morning, January 18th. Forty-four-year-old Misty Robb was a passenger in the SUV. An ambulance transported her to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 69-year-old Brenda Lewis of Centralia, and the driver of the pickup, 69-year-old John Rhoads of Queen City.
One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning
A 62-year-old man was found dead inside a house in Moberly after a house fire early Saturday morning. The post One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman charged with murder in Chariton County shooting; claims shooting stemmed from drug deal
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Keytesville woman has been charged with murder and other felonies in relation to a Friday shooting that left one man dead. Sherri L. Laws, 52, is charged with second-degree murder, armed-criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance – 35 grams or less and two counts of tampering with evidence. No court The post Woman charged with murder in Chariton County shooting; claims shooting stemmed from drug deal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two shot, one dead, in Chariton County
A Friday morning shooting left one man dead and another badly injured in Keytesville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The post Two shot, one dead, in Chariton County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
TINA MAN KILLED IN CARROLL COUNTY CRASH
A Tina man has been killed in a one-vehicle accident in Carroll County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 76-year-old Merl O’Neal experienced a medical issue as the vehicle he was driving exited onto County Road 166. O’Neal’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, became airborne, and crossed County Road 217 where it came to a rest.
Boone County Fire pulls one person from crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash is blocking Highway 63 in Northern Boone County. It happened around 6 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes near Highway 124. Boone County Firefighters told ABC 17 news that three vehicles were involved and they had to get one person out of a vehicle. Boone County Joint Communications tweeted The post Boone County Fire pulls one person from crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they say they found one person in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the The post One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Osage Beach Friday night. The Osage Beach Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. The post 20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City home sustains significant fire damage in early morning fire Sunday
An early morning fire causes significant damage to a Jefferson City home. Fire crews were called to a home in the 600 block of Kansas Street just before 5 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, heavy fire was showing from the roof of the single-story home. The home sustained heavy fire damage throughout.
kttn.com
Murder charge filed in connection with shooting in Keytesville
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Keytesville resident was charged Saturday by the Chariton County prosecuting attorney with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and delivery of a controlled substance. 52-year-old Sherri Laws was held without bond in the Chariton County Jail. Charges...
Comments / 0