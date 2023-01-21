Effective: 2023-01-25 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sussex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Sussex. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A burst of snow with snowfall rates potentially exceeding one inch per hour is expected early in the day. The snow will continue into the afternoon before changing briefly to a wintry mix during the late afternoon or early evening, then to plain rain by late evening.

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO