ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

Mill Takes Away The Gross and Inconvenient Parts of Composting, For a Price

By Taylor Galla
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGkaR_0kMnJNOw00

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Let’s be honest, composting is gross. We all know we’re supposed to do it but the tiny bins don’t mask smell nearly as well as they should and the thin compostable baggies never feel durable enough to shoulder the repulsive sludge that’s developed in them by week’s end. This experience has evidently become so universal, in conjunction with the rising need to properly recycle food waste, that an SF-based startup Mill has decided to step in and, hopefully, improve the process.

Mill , which launched January 17th, is the result of two founders were sick of smelling their own garbage throughout the pandemic and decided to create an inventive, albeit expensive, solution to remedy the problem. They’ve created a bin that turns food scraps into nutrient-rich Food Grounds overnight alongside a membership that helps you ship them to your local farms so they can feed chickens.

Interested? They’re currently accepting reservations for bins through their website. The bins are slated to ship out in spring of 2023.

Reserve Your Mill Bin

What Is Mill?

In its essence, Mill is a food waste disposal service that’s cleaner and more convenient than compost. Rather than disposing of decaying, smelly food scraps via a thin green compostable bag you put them all in a fancy machine and they get dehydrated and grinded up.

“It’s a really practical way to have a better experience at home and to have a positive impact on the planet,” said Harry Tannenbaum, Mill’s co-founder who spoke with SPY over email.

How does it work exactly? There are two crucial steps.

1. Everything Gets Small and Dry

Using an internal grinder and dehydrator, the Mill bin takes your food scraps and shrinks them, dehydrates them, breaks them down and spits out dry and compact food scraps that take up far less space in the Mill kitchen bin than regular food does. It’s designed to take a while to fill up so ideally, unlike a conventional compost bin, you’ll only need to empty it every few weeks.

Tannenbaum noted “We landed on this particular design, specifically, because we loved how it’s a bottomless pit. It takes us weeks to fill it up in our apartment.”

2. You Mail in Your Dried Food Scraps

Once your bin has reached capacity you, you empty your scraps into a bag, put that bag in a box and mail it using a box and prepaid return label provided by Mill. Shipping is included in your membership.

It sounds easy enough. The price is high for glorified composting, but I guess if someone hates the stink from their compost bin that much, and wants to be environmentally-friendly, I can see a use case for it.

Where Did Mill Come From?

Mill came from a desire, and public need, to make disposing of food waste responsibly less gross. Everyone knows it’s the right thing to do but no one wants to do it because it’s disgusting. Their team is trying to change that.

“Food isn’t trash. Waste only happens when materials get mixed. What if we could intervene upstream, and if behavior change is the answer, what could be unlocked if there was a different kind of bin in your house?” said Tannenbaum.

The team at Mill knew people weren’t going to go above and beyond with some complicated product. It had to mimic what we already do with trash: put it out of sight, out of mind.

“We knew it had to be just as easy as what most people are used to: step on the pedal and toss your kitchen scraps into a bin.”

This convenient solution is expensive, but I admire Mill’s team for creating a sustainable solution that doesn’t ask too much of people. Because god forbid we need to add a few extra steps to our routine to help the planet.

If you’re curious about trying out Mill, you can reserve your bin now on their website and start using it as soon as spring of this year.

“At Mill, we are focused on preventing waste, and we’re starting with food. It’s about making the right thing, the easy thing to do. We are building an entirely new system to prevent food from going to landfill and a pathway to keep those nutrients in the food system. This is just the beginning.”

Reserve Your Mill Bin More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Tired Of Expensive Cable TV? Secret Coupon Code Shaves 64% Off this HDTV Antenna For Free TV

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. In the age of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, many people have opted to forgo traditional cable TV altogether. There are still plenty of us, however, that either prefer old-school TV or like to have it in addition to our favorite streaming subscriptions. It’s nice to come home at the end of the day and flip on the local news or maybe an NFL game, but the cost of cable is often outrageous, let alone justifiable. That’s why we were so...
SPY

SPAM Has Released Limited-Edition Merch for All Canned Meat Lovers

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Hungry? How about some SPAM? No, we’re not talking about mail. For those of you living under a rock, SPAM is a popular canned meat brand that offers up pre-cooked pork in a bologna-esque, blocky format. It’s not for everyone, but SPAM lovers really… well… love SPAM. It’s become a staple in a number of Asian dishes since its creation back in 1937 and has a cult following of SPAM fans whose mouths drench at the sight of the canned delicacy. Though we recently...
SPY

Say Goodbye to Dryness and Hello to Smooth, Radiant Skin With The Best Exfoliating Gloves For 2023

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Body exfoliating is an important step in self-care, and what better way to smooth your skin than with the best pair of exfoliating gloves? Exfoliating removes dead cells from the outer layer of your skin. It helps unclog pores, brighten skin, and helps products like lotion and self tanner penetrate the skin. A great pair of exfoliating gloves makes it easy to buff off these dead skin cells, revealing a smoother and more radiant beneath. They are also beneficial for treating ingrown hairs...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
CBS Pittsburgh

Backyard chickens solve the egg shortage, but is it worth it?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the price of eggs more than double over the last year and some reported shortages, some consumers are looking at raising chickens in their backyards.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano reports, that may be fun for some, but not always the best economic decision.Jody Choder never has an egg shortage at her home in Highland Park.She has 15 chickens in her backyard."They're a lot of fun to have. You've got eggs every day," says Choder. "But I don't think they're really cost benefited if you think you're going to save money by having chickens and not...
AOL Corp

The 10 best indoor plants for 2023

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below. The Costa Farms 10 in. Monstera in Paradise Planter will make you space feel like a tropical oasis. Is a house really a home without a green-hued splash of indoor plants? Houseplants don’t...
Gochi Ez

During a hurricane, a woman forgot to shut the front door and discovered three deer in the living room.

Sometimes it's so easy to forget that we are all residents of one big planet and are much closer to each other than we used to think. People in cities, animals in the steppes and forests, inhabitants of the oceans and seas - we are all equal neighbors. And the simplest thing we can do for each other is to show understanding and kindness. The story of Kathy, a woman who once found three deer in her home, teaches exactly this. And, of course, one cannot discount the whole range of emotions that our heroes felt. It certainly doesn't happen every day.
Urbana Citizen

Kitchen scrap gardening? Regrow your fruits and vegetables!

Looking for something to do different in 2023 besides the same ole boring “lose 5 pounds” or “exercise more” or any other assorted new year’s resolutions?. Kitchen scrap gardening might be something fun to try! It reinforces recycling and reusing and learning plant parts. Plus, great learning activity for kids and adults alike. Or you can get an indoor mini greenhouse like we have. Check out an AeroGarden! We have lettuce year round plus we’ll have peppers in another few weeks!
TEXAS STATE
backyardboss.net

5 Benefits of Keyhole Gardening

Have you discovered the joys of keyhole gardening yet? The name “keyhole” describes how this garden looks from above due to its famous circular shape. This type of garden has a pathway open to the center of the circle where there’s a compost “basket” to encourage nutritional soil. The unique shape also provides more accessibility for the gardener.
The Guardian

Stuck at home, happy plants will keep me company

I am back being poorly. Confined to our London flat. Perhaps the long walks in driving Danish winter rain took more out of me than I’d realised. So my world has shrunk again. No Twelfth Night on Plot 29, a tradition here for Howard and me. A late Christmas commune with our north London land and whisky. Sometimes wiser older men. But not this year.
backyardboss.net

How to Grow Garlic Without Soil

Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
SPY

Celebrate National Popcorn Day With Opopop’s New Peel + Pour Popcorn Cups

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you’re reading this on January 19, 2023, we’ve got some information to share with you: today is National Popcorn Day. It’s time to celebrate. Whether you’re the microwavable popcorn type or prefer a store-bought bag like Kelly Clarkson’s new popcorn collab with the Jonas Brothers and Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, you have to admit that popcorn is singlehandedly one of the best snacks on the planet. It’s an essential movie theatre must-have, one of the best Super Bowl snacks and an easy deskside...
SPY

Spice You Never Expected: Meet OSMO Salt x Four Roses Bourbon Salt That’s About to Blow Up on TikTok

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Ordering a marg? You’re probably going to want some salt all around that rim. Ordering a whiskey cocktail? Well, likely not — until now. Today, eclectic salt brand OSMO Salt (created by TikTok’s most popular Chef Nick Digiovanni) is launching a new salt flavor alongside bourbon brand Four Roses that will have you rimming bourbon-based cocktails in 2023. And, yeah, you’re about to see this one all over your #FYP. As one of the best whiskey brands, Four Roses’ collaboration with OSMO Salt...
SPY

Braun IPL Review: Finally, a Device Makes At-Home Laser Hair Removal Easy and Smooth

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. After years of mowing the hairs on my back, I finally got my hands on an at-home lasering device, Braun’s Silk Expert IPL Pro 5. I’m so happy to report that after a few months of use, I’m confident that the results have kept my back hairs at bay. For the sake of clarity: I’m a hairy guy. Mostly, I’ve got tons of fuzz on the front, and I like to keep it there. I’ve got a mild amount across the backside and...
SPY

Keep It Cool With the Best Trucker Hats for Men

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Many wardrobe staples were born from working-class roots. And while workwear like blue jeans and moc-toe boots have earned their place as everyday staples, the trucker hat hasn’t quite gotten its due. That’s because the trucker hat is best remembered as the hat du jour of the mid-2000s, an era when celebrities paired Von Dutch caps with t-shirts that had way too much going on. And while Gen Z may be bringing back “vintage” 2000s trends out of a love of irony,...
SPY

Let The Light In: Weatherman Just Released Neon Umbrellas to Get Us Through This Dark Winter

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Weatherman, one of our favorite brands for windproof umbrellas, has just released a neon line of their famous Travel Umbrellas a.k.a the perfect winter accessory if cold days get you down. Not only are these umbrellas built durable and made for severe weather, like all of Weatherman’s products, but the neon colors serve as a spirited port in the storm for a season that can be overwhelmingly malaise. They can make you easier to spot on a busy, rainy street, will stick...
SPY

SPY

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy