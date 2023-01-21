ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Exercise rider killed in Florida horse track accident

WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — An exercise rider at a Florida horse track died Saturday in a training accident, officials said.

Tampa Bay Downs said 19-year-old Daniel Quintero was fatally injured while working with horses before 7 a.m., but declined to give further details.

“The entire racetrack community expresses its condolences to his family members and friends,” track officials said in a statement. A moment of silence was held for Quintero before Saturday's race card began.

Hillsborough County sheriff's spokesman Marco Villarreal said detectives are investigating the death, but it does not appear foul play was involved.

Track announcer Jason Beem told The Tampa Bay Times that Quintero was killed in an accident involving two horses. He told the newspaper that the horses were not hurt.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Man, 19, killed in horse training accident at Tampa Bay Downs

OLDSMAR, Fla. — A 19-year-old exercise rider died in a horse training accident on Saturday at Tampa Bay Downs, track officials said. The race track identified the man as Daniel Quintero, according to a tweet posted by the facility. Jockeys observed a moment of silence for Quintero at the track at about 12:20 p.m. EST, track officials said.
OLDSMAR, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
113K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy