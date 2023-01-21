ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield Township, IN

WKRC

Police: 13-year-old girl leads state troopers on 100 mph chase

KEARNEY, Neb. (WKRC) - State troopers in Nebraska were led on a high-speed chase Monday, and say the driver was a 13-year-old girl. It apparently started around 9:30 p.m. when they tried to pull over an SUV traveling at about 35 mph on the interstate. That's when, police say, the...
NEBRASKA STATE
WKRC

Caught on camera: Former marine saves 2 women from drowning

HAMMOND, Ind. (WKRC) - Dramatic cell phone video shows a former marine in Indiana rescuing two women from drowning. Carlos Fernandez was driving near I-80 and Kennedy Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday when he noticed a car had gone off the road and was in the water. "My original plan...
INDIANA STATE
WKRC

This state considers allowing non-citizens to work as police officers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Police departments around the U.S. have had difficulties hiring new recruits, and a new proposal in Nevada is offering a possible solution. Nevada has considered allowing non-citizens to work as police officers. "When we started looking at what the state had done in 2015,...
NEVADA STATE
WKRC

Ready to start your career? NKCAC offers tools, training, and support

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) is now hiring energetic, motivated, and dependable employees to join the team. NKCAC offers tools, training, and support to help Northern Kentuckians thrive. Serving more than 30,000 individuals each year, NKCAC uncovers dynamic pathways toward a brighter tomorrow. Employees of the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission are passionate about helping individuals and families develop the knowledge, opportunities, and resources they need to achieve self-reliance.
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY

