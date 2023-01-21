Read full article on original website
Police: 13-year-old girl leads state troopers on 100 mph chase
KEARNEY, Neb. (WKRC) - State troopers in Nebraska were led on a high-speed chase Monday, and say the driver was a 13-year-old girl. It apparently started around 9:30 p.m. when they tried to pull over an SUV traveling at about 35 mph on the interstate. That's when, police say, the...
Caught on camera: Former marine saves 2 women from drowning
HAMMOND, Ind. (WKRC) - Dramatic cell phone video shows a former marine in Indiana rescuing two women from drowning. Carlos Fernandez was driving near I-80 and Kennedy Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday when he noticed a car had gone off the road and was in the water. "My original plan...
Swim instructor faces criminal charges after boy drowns in class, family wants answers
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WKRC/WRDW/CNN Newsource) - A Georgia family wants answers after their son drowned during a swim lesson. Four-year-old Izzy Scott died during his second day of swimming lessons on June 14. The instructor, 66-year-old Lexie Tenhuisen, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in December. Now, Izzy's family is left wondering...
This state considers allowing non-citizens to work as police officers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Police departments around the U.S. have had difficulties hiring new recruits, and a new proposal in Nevada is offering a possible solution. Nevada has considered allowing non-citizens to work as police officers. "When we started looking at what the state had done in 2015,...
No one has claimed the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot that was sold in Maine yet
LEBANON, Maine (WKRC) - It's been more than a week since a gas station in Maine sold the winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.35 billion, but no one has come forward to claim the prize yet. The identity of the winner is still unknown, according to WGME. The winning numbers...
Ready to start your career? NKCAC offers tools, training, and support
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) is now hiring energetic, motivated, and dependable employees to join the team. NKCAC offers tools, training, and support to help Northern Kentuckians thrive. Serving more than 30,000 individuals each year, NKCAC uncovers dynamic pathways toward a brighter tomorrow. Employees of the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission are passionate about helping individuals and families develop the knowledge, opportunities, and resources they need to achieve self-reliance.
