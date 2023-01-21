ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette County, WI

Fox11online.com

Shawano man convicted of attempted homicide after stabbing ex-girlfriend

SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Allen Ortiz-Corporan was convicted Monday of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a January 2021 stabbing. Ortiz-Corporan also pleaded no contest to counts of burglary and threatening an officer. Sentencing is scheduled for April 18, court records show. Seven other counts were dismissed. According to the criminal complaint,...
SHAWANO, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Man Charged in Bank Robbery Case

A Green Bay man has been charged for his role in a bank robbery last week. Officers took 61-year-old Mark Vogel into custody shortly after the incident last Wednesday at a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office has charged Vogel with...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Traffic crash leads to power outage overnight

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Traffic is back open after vehicle crash in Green Bay. Green Bay Police say a traffic crash overnight in the 700 block of W. Walnut Street between Oakland and Ashland Avenue caused a traffic detour for several hours. Power in that area was out for portions...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Fire and rescue crews called to Oconto High School

OCONTO (WLUK) -- The Oconto Fire Rescue Department responded to a commercial fire alarm Friday afternoon at Oconto High School. Fire crews received a call around 3:40 for a fire alarm with no smoke or flames. Fire officials say everyone inside the building had been evacuated. Crews entered the school...
OCONTO, WI
101 WIXX

Coast Guard to Close Southern Green Bay for Commercial Traffic

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25 at noon.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin EMS Conference makes move to Green Bay

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The new Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon is hosting another first-of-its-kind conference. Starting February 1, the Wisconsin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Association will hold its annual conference. The four-day event is usually held in the Milwaukee area but is coming to the Green Bay area -- a...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Pulaski bonfire victim speaks out for first time at community fundraiser

PULASKI (WLUK) -- Brandon Brzeczkowski spoke with FOX 11 for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
PULASKI, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility

Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Gas prices keep rising nationwide and across Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.19/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 42.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay RV & Camping Expo Happening This Weekend

The Green Bay RV & Camping Expo is celebrating its 60th anniversary at the Resch Expo on January 26 through 29. The expo features exclusive show deals on campers and RVs. Also visit with some of the state's area campgrounds, resorts and tourist areas. Watch for more details!. Tickets are...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Sturgeon Bay Postpones Decision on Fleet Farm

Sturgeon Bay’s Common Council agreed Tuesday to establish a development agreement with Fleet Farm to build a new store along the west entrance to the city, but the details of that agreement have yet to be finalized. Fleet Farm wants to construct a 91,000-square-foot retail store with an automotive...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Robert Morris Dominates Second Half, Outpaces Phoenix 72-38

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay men's basketball team was back at the Resch Center Saturday night taking on the Robert Morris Colonials. It was a two point game at the half before the Colonials eventually took the contest 72-38. Randy Tucker led the Phoenix (2-19, 1-9 HL) with 11 points and seven rebounds. Clarence Cummings III and Jack Rose tallied six points apiece for GB.
GREEN BAY, WI

