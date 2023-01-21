Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Shawano man convicted of attempted homicide after stabbing ex-girlfriend
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Allen Ortiz-Corporan was convicted Monday of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a January 2021 stabbing. Ortiz-Corporan also pleaded no contest to counts of burglary and threatening an officer. Sentencing is scheduled for April 18, court records show. Seven other counts were dismissed. According to the criminal complaint,...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Charged in Bank Robbery Case
A Green Bay man has been charged for his role in a bank robbery last week. Officers took 61-year-old Mark Vogel into custody shortly after the incident last Wednesday at a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office has charged Vogel with...
Fox11online.com
Traffic crash leads to power outage overnight
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Traffic is back open after vehicle crash in Green Bay. Green Bay Police say a traffic crash overnight in the 700 block of W. Walnut Street between Oakland and Ashland Avenue caused a traffic detour for several hours. Power in that area was out for portions...
Fox11online.com
Fire and rescue crews called to Oconto High School
OCONTO (WLUK) -- The Oconto Fire Rescue Department responded to a commercial fire alarm Friday afternoon at Oconto High School. Fire crews received a call around 3:40 for a fire alarm with no smoke or flames. Fire officials say everyone inside the building had been evacuated. Crews entered the school...
101 WIXX
Coast Guard to Close Southern Green Bay for Commercial Traffic
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25 at noon.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin EMS Conference makes move to Green Bay
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The new Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon is hosting another first-of-its-kind conference. Starting February 1, the Wisconsin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Association will hold its annual conference. The four-day event is usually held in the Milwaukee area but is coming to the Green Bay area -- a...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski bonfire victim speaks out for first time at community fundraiser
PULASKI (WLUK) -- Brandon Brzeczkowski spoke with FOX 11 for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility
Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
Fox11online.com
Frosty fun family friendly event awaits at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary will host families during its 17th Annual Frosty Family Fun Night. The event is on Saturday, February 4th from 8 to 4 p.m. It costs $5 a family or carload and is free for FOWLS members. Proceeds benefit the R-Paws Wildlife...
Fox11online.com
Gas prices keep rising nationwide and across Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.19/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 42.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay RV & Camping Expo Happening This Weekend
The Green Bay RV & Camping Expo is celebrating its 60th anniversary at the Resch Expo on January 26 through 29. The expo features exclusive show deals on campers and RVs. Also visit with some of the state's area campgrounds, resorts and tourist areas. Watch for more details!. Tickets are...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Worst I’ve seen in 10-20 years’: Experts recommend staying off ice until completely frozen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The water is not completely frozen in the bay of Green Bay. The owner of Smokey’s on the Bay, Jeff Tilkens says it’s not safe to go ice fishing. “This year, the ice conditions on the bay of Green Bay is probably the worst I’ve seen in, I don’t know, maybe ten or twenty years,” said Tilkens.
Door County Pulse
Sturgeon Bay Postpones Decision on Fleet Farm
Sturgeon Bay’s Common Council agreed Tuesday to establish a development agreement with Fleet Farm to build a new store along the west entrance to the city, but the details of that agreement have yet to be finalized. Fleet Farm wants to construct a 91,000-square-foot retail store with an automotive...
wtaq.com
United States Championship Cheese Contest Announces Nationally Renowned Judging Team
MADISON, WI – Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), proud host of the United States Championship Cheese Contest®, today unveiled the all-star team of skilled dairy industry experts that will evaluate thousands of dairy product entries at this year’s competition. The event is set for February 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Fox11online.com
Levy Scores Season-High 21 points as Green Bay Earns 71-54 Victory over Robert Morris
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Sydney Levy scored a season-high 21 points to help lead the Green Bay women's basketball team over the Robert Morris Colonials 71-54 at home Sunday afternoon. The Phoenix (15-4, 8-2 HL) had two other players in double figures. Bailey Butler added 16 points and five assists,...
Fox11online.com
Robert Morris Dominates Second Half, Outpaces Phoenix 72-38
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay men's basketball team was back at the Resch Center Saturday night taking on the Robert Morris Colonials. It was a two point game at the half before the Colonials eventually took the contest 72-38. Randy Tucker led the Phoenix (2-19, 1-9 HL) with 11 points and seven rebounds. Clarence Cummings III and Jack Rose tallied six points apiece for GB.
