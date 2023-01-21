ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies

It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Cincinnati Reds sign Swiss left hander Dominic Scheffler

Otto Hess is the only player in major league history to have been born in Switzerland. The Cincinnati Reds are hoping that he will have company in the somewhat near future. According to reports, the Reds have signed 17 year old Swiss left hander Dominic Scheffler as part of the international signing period. He has become the 15th player that they have added thus far in the current signing period.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs, Jordan Holloway Agree To Minor League Deal

The Cubs signed right-hander Jordan Holloway to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, MLBTR has learned. Holloway was limited to just 2 2/3 major league innings with the Marlins last season — and he also logged only 23 2/3 innings in the minors — because of a fractured bone spur in his pitching elbow that was ultimately repaired by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in September. The 26-year-old has flashed a powerful arsenal when healthy, and the expectation is that he will be 100 percent when he arrives at Cubs camp in Arizona next month.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy