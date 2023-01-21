Read full article on original website
Green Bay RV & Camping Expo Happening This Weekend
The Green Bay RV & Camping Expo is celebrating its 60th anniversary at the Resch Expo on January 26 through 29. The expo features exclusive show deals on campers and RVs. Also visit with some of the state's area campgrounds, resorts and tourist areas. Watch for more details!. Tickets are...
SNC hockey players earn silver in Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. - St. Norbert College seniors Brendan Mark and Michael McChesney came away with silver medals after playing for the United States hockey team at the World University Games following a 7-2 defeat at the hands of Canada in the gold medal game Sunday, Jan. 22, at Herb Brooks Arena.
Coast Guard to close southern Green Bay for commercial traffic
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25th at noon. This...
Northeast Wisconsin sees blue skies, sunshine after weeks of gloom
(WLUK) -- If it feels like 2023 has been a gloomy year so far weather-wise, you aren't imagining things. Sunshine has been hard to come by over the last few weeks. The sun made a rare appearance in the skies over Northeast Wisconsin Monday afternoon. Winter can be a gray...
Wind turbine, blades collapse onto southern Wisconsin field
HERMAN, Wis. (AP) --A company that operates a southern Wisconsin wind farm is investigating what caused part of a wind turbine and its blades to plummet to the ground, leaving debris strewn across a field. No one was injured Wednesday night when the blades and top portion of a wind...
FOX 11 Top 11: Top 5 in boys rankings remain the same
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings look the same No. 1 through No. 5, as De Pere, Brillion, Xavier, Little Chute and St. Mary Catholic lead the way. Meanwhile, New London dropped out of the rankings and Southern Door enters. Here's this week's...
Frosty fun family friendly event awaits at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary will host families during its 17th Annual Frosty Family Fun Night. The event is on Saturday, February 4th from 8 to 4 p.m. It costs $5 a family or carload and is free for FOWLS members. Proceeds benefit the R-Paws Wildlife...
Levy Scores Season-High 21 points as Green Bay Earns 71-54 Victory over Robert Morris
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Sydney Levy scored a season-high 21 points to help lead the Green Bay women's basketball team over the Robert Morris Colonials 71-54 at home Sunday afternoon. The Phoenix (15-4, 8-2 HL) had two other players in double figures. Bailey Butler added 16 points and five assists,...
Gas prices keep rising nationwide and across Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.19/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 42.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
FOX 11 Top 11: Notre Dame and Neenah still the top two
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 girls basketball rankings has a change in the top five as Laconia suffered a loss last week, dropping the Spartans out of the top five. This week's top five is, Notre Dame, Neenah, Hortonville, Freedom and Brillion. Two new teams...
Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
Lamers Dairy celebrating 110 years!
Lamers Dairy is a family owned and operated dairy in Appleton. Since 1913, five generations of the Lamers family have taken pride in producing the highest quality milk and other dairy products. Lamers Dairy products are distributed under the Dairyland’s Best name and can be found at local grocery stores all over the area.
Ukrainian refugee brings art to the Fox Valley
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- A woman in the Fox Valley knows first-hand how devastating the situation in Ukraine is. Painting on old kilims, or rugs -- Irina Visnevscaia draws inspiration from her culture. Irina is an accomplished journalist and artist from Odessa, Ukraine. After visiting family in the U.S. over...
Brillion falls short in 2nd half against Oostburg
Green Bay, WI--The Brillion girls led Oostburg by 17 at half in a matchup of top-10 teams in the state in Division 3 basketball, but were unable to hold on in the 2nd, as Oostburg comes back to win 52-47. Here are the rest of your scores from across the...
Brown County, De Pere hope to follow Green Bay with license plate-reading cameras
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Law enforcement agencies in Brown County are taking a closer look at automatic license plate reading cameras after seeing the success Green Bay claims to have had with them. The Brown County Sheriff's and De Pere Police departments are hoping to join Green Bay by adding...
Manitowoc welcomes online input on future plans
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The city of Manitowoc is offering another opportunity for the public to give their input for development of the community. Officials held an in-person open house earlier this month, revealing their Comprehensive Plan Update and Comprehensive Park and Outdoor Recreation Plan (CORP). The current draft plans, maps...
Robert Morris Dominates Second Half, Outpaces Phoenix 72-38
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay men's basketball team was back at the Resch Center Saturday night taking on the Robert Morris Colonials. It was a two point game at the half before the Colonials eventually took the contest 72-38. Randy Tucker led the Phoenix (2-19, 1-9 HL) with 11 points and seven rebounds. Clarence Cummings III and Jack Rose tallied six points apiece for GB.
Traffic crash leads to power outage overnight
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Traffic is back open after vehicle crash in Green Bay. Green Bay Police say a traffic crash overnight in the 700 block of W. Walnut Street between Oakland and Ashland Avenue caused a traffic detour for several hours. Power in that area was out for portions...
Dodge County rollover leads to power lines over road, OWI arrest
TOWN OF CALAMUS (WLUK) -- 55-year-old Hector Espinal Aries of Madison was arrested for operating while intoxicated Sunday. Police were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash on US Highway 151 north of E. Salem Rd. just after 2:00 p.m. Aries was taken to the hospital. Power lines were damaged. They...
Manitowoc police looking for witnesses to intersection crash
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for witnesses to a two-vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened Sunday around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and N. 11th Street. A grey car was driving westbound on Waldo Boulevard and a silver SUV was driving northbound...
