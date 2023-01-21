ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil's army chief fired in aftermath of capital uprising

By CARLA BRIDI
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva fired Brazil’s army chief Saturday amid concerns over threats to the country’s democracy following the Jan. 8 violence in the capital by far-right protesters.

The official website of the Brazilian armed forces said Gen. Julio Cesar de Arruda had been removed as head of the army. He was replaced by Gen. Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, who was head of the Southeast Military Command.

In recent weeks, the military has been targeted by Lula after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed through government buildings and destroyed public property.

Lula has said several times in public that there were people in the army who allowed the rioting to occur.

Rioters who stormed through Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Federal Court in Brasilia sought to have the military intervene and overturn Bolsonaro’s loss to Lula in the October presidential election.

More than a thousand people were arrested on the day of the riot, which bore strong similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by a mob who wanted to overturn then-President Trump’s election defeat.

A Brazilian Supreme Federal Court justice earlier this month authorized adding Bolsonaro in its investigation into who incited the rioting in Brasilia as part of a broader crackdown to hold responsible parties to account.

According to the text of his ruling, Justice Alexandre de Moraes granted the request from the prosecutor-general’s office, which cited a video that Bolsonaro posted on Facebook two days after the riot.

The video claimed Lula wasn’t voted into office, but rather was chosen by the Supreme Federal Court and Brazil’s electoral authority.

Comments / 1

NOT SURE
2d ago

you got to admit American Republican disgruntle politicians and voters certainly knows how to show the world how democracy works and what to do when the person you voted for doesn't win

Reply
4
